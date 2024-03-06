Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the tensions surrounding yesterday’s strategic dialogue between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Qatari PM and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and report on the behind-the-scenes collaboration between Indonesia and Israel to rescue Indonesian nationals in Gaza. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mia Schem, Victoria Nuland and Rep. Mike Collins.

Former President Donald Trump dominated in the GOP’s Super Tuesday slate of primary contests, winning 14 of the 15 states over Nikki Haley — with only Vermont giving a narrow victory to the former U.N. ambassador. His comfortable victories, from California to Texas to Virginia, all but guarantee him the Republican nomination.

Haley will be suspending her presidential campaign in a speech in Charleston, S.C., this morning, but won’t yet be endorsing Trump. Instead, she will encourage the former president to win the support of Republican voters who backed her.

In Minnesota, a push for Democrats to vote “uncommitted” against President Joe Biden garnered 19% of the primary vote.

Pro-Israel candidates tallied a series of victories in congressional primaries on Super Tuesday. In California, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who was endorsed by AIPAC and DMFI, finished in first place in the California all-party primary — easily outdistancing Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) — and will face Republican Steve Garvey in the general election.

Given California’s solidly Democratic orientation, Schiff is heavily favored to win the Senate seat in November. Anti-Israel protesters attempted to disrupt his victory speech last night before being escorted out by security.

In Texas, AIPAC-endorsed state Rep. Craig Goldman comfortably outdistanced his rivals in the Republican primary. He will be favored in a runoff for the GOP nomination over real estate developer John O’Shea in the solidly Republican House seat of retiring Rep. Kay Granger (R-TX).

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) easily dispatched her anti-Israel opponent, Pervez Agwan, in the Democratic primary. Agwan ran on an anti-AIPAC platform, and raised over $1 million for his campaign, but is losing by a whopping 46-point margin (73%-27%).

But in California’s 47th Congressional District, where pro-Israel groups spent millions to boost Democratic attorney Joanna Weiss over Democratic state senator Dave Min, the efforts are looking unsuccessful. With 60% of the vote in, Min leads Weiss by about six points — in second place behind Republican Scott Baugh. If the results hold, Min would face Baugh in the swing Orange County-based district.

Some news from the next round of primaries: United Democracy Project, the super PAC affiliated with AIPAC, is spending nearly $44,000 on mailers to oppose Kina Collins, a progressive primary challenger to Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL) in Chicago, according to a new filing. Collins, who failed to defeat Davis in 2022 with backing from Justice Democrats, is among several Democrats preparing to take on incumbents in the March 19 primary. Davis, who has had a strained relationship with the local pro-Israel community, has not been endorsed by AIPAC’s political action committee.

And in Missouri, three dozen rabbis and cantors from the St. Louis area have signed on to an open letter endorsing Wesley Bell, a Democrat, in his campaign to unseat Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), one of the most vulnerable Squad members facing a primary threat this cycle.

“Wesley immediately reached out to console us following October 7th, committed to being a voice for our community and made clear he was our much needed ally,” the clergy members write in their letter, shared exclusively with JI. “His words have not only been comforting,” the letter adds, “but were also a stark departure from the ongoing caustic, offensive, and — yes — antisemitic rhetoric from the current representative in Washington D.C.”

Their new statement underscores how Bush’s hostile approach to Israel has driven the clergy members to take the rare step of publicly choosing a side in what is expected to be a close race. Most of the clergy members who signed the letter “have not been politically active until the last few months,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Abraham of Congregation B’nai Amoona, a Conservative synagogue in St. Louis, who is among the signatories.

“We urgently need representation in Congress by one who listens, cares, and represents the values of our collective community,” the authors stress. “We believe that must be Wesley Bell and are proud to support him.”