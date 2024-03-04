Worthy Reads

Double Standard: The Wall Street Journal editorial board accuses President Joe Biden and the international community of playing into Hamas’ hands by blaming Israel when the terror group has placed its civilians in harm’s way. “In war, civilians flee to safety. Only in Gaza has the world decided that all civilians must stay trapped in the war zone, in danger and harder to reach with aid. After Egypt closed its border in solidarity with the cause of Palestine — never mind the cost to Palestinians — one would expect Cairo to face great pressure to save lives. The opposite occurred. Rather than demand that Egypt follow its obligation under international law to accept refugees from the fighting next door, the U.S., United Nations and aid organizations took up Egypt’s position and admonished Israel not to ‘displace’ civilians from Gaza. ‘No forcible displacement’ [has] become Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mantra, when in reality Palestinians aren’t allowed to leave voluntarily. Only when it can damage Israel does it become the liberal position to close the borders and keep refugees penned in a war zone. The U.S. gives Egypt $1.3 billion in aid a year. Mr. Biden has leverage but chose not to use it. So instead of civilians fleeing the fighting, receiving aid in freer conditions and then returning after the war, they have been kept in Gaza to serve as “Israel’s problem.” Their presence in such large numbers leads to more casualties, desperate conditions, a longer war and tremendous challenges for aid distribution.” [WSJ]

Pressure Points: The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos conducts a wide-ranging interview with President Joe Biden about his presidential campaign. “I asked Biden if he intended to apply more pressure on Israel’s leaders, and, for the first time that day, he did not jab back at the question. ‘I understand the anger and the rage’ sparked by October 7th, he said. ‘But you can’t let the rage consume you to the point where you lose the moral high ground.’ Biden didn’t hide his frustration with Netanyahu’s government. He told me that, when he preached caution to members of Israel’s war cabinet, they replied that America had carpet-bombed Germany in the Second World War. Biden said that he responded, ‘That’s why we ended up with the United Nations and all these rules about not doing that again.’ Biden holds out hope for the most elusive of grand bargains: getting Israelis to accept the creation of a Palestinian state, in exchange for normalized relations with Saudi Arabia — which many Israelis see as a vital step toward long-term security. He described it as a way for Israel to fight off its attackers without causing undue suffering: ‘We could put in place a circumstance that ends up where they continue to move — as we did with bin Laden — against the leaders of Hamas, but not assume that every Palestinian is a supporter of Hamas.’ He added, ‘I’ve been pushing very hard for the Israeli government to come down hard on these out-of-control settlers.’” [NewYorker]

New Elections: In Foreign Affairs, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak calls for new elections, citing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governance before and after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. “After more than four months of war in Gaza, two starkly different but equally accurate portraits of Israel have emerged. On the one hand, the war has showcased the tactical prowess of the Israel Defense Forces, inspired a high degree of unity among its troops, and promoted a sense of solidarity among Israeli citizens, who remain collectively traumatized by the barbarous October 7 terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. On the other hand, the war has revealed the staggering strategic incompetence of the Israeli government and an astonishing leadership vacuum at the top. Members of the ruling coalition have dragged their feet on critical decisions, failed to cooperate with each other in navigating the war, attacked the IDF’s senior ranks, and appeared embarrassingly indifferent and unfocused when it comes to managing relations with Israel’s most important ally, the United States.” [ForeignAffairs]

Milley’s Message: The Financial Times’ Demetri Sevastopulo talks to Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the Biden administration’s handling of key challenges. “Moving to the conflict in Gaza, does he agree with President Joe Biden that the Israeli military response has been ‘over the top’? He demurs, saying he will not weigh in on the president’s comment. Israel responded to Hamas’s October 7 attack ‘in many ways like any nation-state would,’ he says. But it faces a ‘very difficult military problem,’ given how Hamas governs the densely populated Gaza Strip through ‘the barrel of a gun.’ Milley argues that Israel has done ‘pretty well’ tactically in destroying a lot of Hamas, but says it is paying an ‘enormous’ strategic cost with the loss of international support.” [FT]



Stewing Over Cholent: In Longreads, Benjamin DuBow chronicles the history of cholent alongside his own personal religious journey. “In much the same way that, say, fresh brewed coffee signals morning, the scent of cholent marks for me the Sabbath day. This sounds mundane, an accident of association — we happen to drink coffee in the morning, so eventually we come to equate the two. But what I am trying to get across is deeper than that, something that has to do with origins and migrations and the myriad contingent forces that shape a people’s destiny. It has to do, I think, with devotion in the face of precarity and a need, precious and vital, to celebrate how we are. It has to do with the long chain of accumulated memory we call tradition. The smell of cholent wafting through my home may well be an accidental thing, the result of a capricious history guided by random encounters. But it’s also, somehow, essential. Is it a stretch to claim that there is something vital, something holy about this scent?” [Longreads]