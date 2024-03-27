Worthy Reads

Life in Captivity: Former Israeli hostage Amit Soussana details her time in Hamas captivity, including a sexual assault, in an extensive interview with The New York Times’ Patrick Kingsley and Ronen Bergman. “‘He sat me on the edge of the bath. And I closed my legs. And I resisted. And he kept punching me and put his gun in my face,’ Ms. Soussana said. ‘Then he dragged me to the bedroom.’ At that point, Muhammad forced her to commit a sexual act on him, Ms. Soussana said. After the assault, Muhammad left the room to wash, leaving Ms. Soussana sitting naked in the dark, she said. When he returned, she recalled him showing remorse, saying, ‘I’m bad, I’m bad, please don’t tell Israel.’ That day, Muhammad repeatedly returned to offer her food, Ms. Soussana said. Sobbing on the bed, she turned down the initial offerings, she said. Knowing that Ms. Soussana craved sunlight, she said, he refused to open the curtains, leaving the room in darkness. Desperate for daylight, she accepted the food, believing that she had no other option but to placate her abuser. ‘You can’t stand looking at him — but you have to: He’s the one who’s protecting you, he’s your guard,’ she said. ‘You’re there with him and you know that every moment it can happen again. You’re completely dependent on him.’” [NYTimes]

No Place Like Home: The Associated Press’ Adam Geller interviews residents of Israel’s southern border communities as they debate whether to return to their homes or move their families away from the Gaza envelope. “The choices are fraught and deeply personal. The trauma of seeing family members and friends killed and others taken hostage remains raw. The attack, which trapped many residents in the dark for 17 or 18 hours, left homes in some communities beyond repair. Artillery fire and the roar of fighter jets make clear that Nahal Oz and nearby towns, built decades ago on or near the sites of former Palestinian villages, are extensions of the war zone. Many older people, including Nahal Oz’s founders, pledge to return and a small number of residents have gone back to some communities. But the future of the cooperatives, known as kibbutzim, depends on younger families. ‘One day you say, “No, no, no, I don’t want to go back.” The next day you wake up and you say, “I want to go home,”’ says Raymond Reijnen, standing outside the dairy barn where a handful of residents have come back to work a few days each week. The other days, he and his wife deliberate whether Nahal Oz, where their children ran barefoot for hours, can ever again be home.” [AP]

Shaky Alliance: In Time, Dan Raviv and Yossi Melman consider the history and future of U.S.-Israel relations. “The alliance between Israel and the U.S. is not a force of nature that can be taken for granted. Thirty years ago, we wrote a book aimed at deciphering the secrets of an alliance between a superpower and a tiny country in a far-off strategic region. We outlined factors such as shared democratic values, the importance of the Jewish American community, the strong attachment of Evangelicals to the Holy Land, and memories of the Holocaust. We also warned that the passage of time and changes in U.S. demography could erode support for Israel. It’s happening now, with protests on American campuses against the war in Gaza. Many of the protestors consume a diet of self-selected, sometimes fake news and have little understanding of the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” [Time]

Growing Daylight: The Times of Israel’s David Horovitz examines the broader implications of the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and Israel. “However the Biden administration chooses to spin it, the non-veto manifestly constitutes a significant further deterioration in its fraying ties with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition — but with consequences for the entire nation. … But as Netanyahu has himself highlighted in recent months, it is vital to thwart ‘international initiatives against Israel that would endanger the continuation of the fighting,’ Indeed, he has frequently praised himself for his ability to do just that. Not on Monday, he didn’t. He has also often acknowledged that Israel cannot actually continue to fight Hamas in Gaza without the constant shipments of crucial US weaponry and defense equipment. Biden has already hinted that not all these supplies are guaranteed, telling MSNBC two weeks ago that ‘there’s no red line [in which] I’m going to cut off all weapons, so that they don’t have the Iron Dome [missile defense system] to protect them’ — phrasing that strikingly did not promise ongoing supplies of offensive weapons. Holding [Strategic Affairs Minister Ron] Dermer and [National Security Adviser Tzachi] Hanegbi at home is hardly the best way to persuade the president to keep the arms coming.” [TOI]

The Purim Principle: The Wall Street Journal’s William Galston applies the lessons of Purim to Israel’s war against Hamas. “In times of armed conflict, soldiers should exert maximum effort to distinguish between civilians — especially children — and armed combatants, as it appears the Jews of Persia did. They had a significant advantage over contemporary Israeli soldiers, however: Their enemies didn’t hide behind women and children. … Hamas’s tactics create hard choices for Israeli troops. While international law doesn’t prohibit Israelis from attacking legitimate military targets located near civilians, it does require them to balance the worth of the potential military advantage gained against anticipated damage to civilians. As military commanders try to strike this balance, their decisions are frequently contested, and reports of civilian suffering are disturbing. This helps explain why many American Jews observed Purim this year with troubled hearts. Yet compared with Israelis, relatively few American Jews have direct experience with military service, let alone armed conflict. Making moral judgments is much easier from the armchair than on the battlefield.” [WSJ]

The Fire This Time: In Tablet, David Jager looks at the upbringing of Aaron Bushnell, the Army servicemember who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington last month; Bushnell was raised in a conservative Christian cult that has faced lawsuits alleging child abuse. “The fanaticism and ultimate messiness of Bushnell’s final gesture, however, points to something murkier. It presents a traumatized individual lost in a maze of belief. A cultish brand of Christian extremism devoured Bushnell’s childhood and youth. In attempting to escape its ideological straightjacket, he appears to have substituted new ideological convictions for the ones of his childhood. But these too were hopelessly tainted by his traumatic past. In his desperate search for a new cause to replace the one he was raised with, he is not so much an example of moral rectitude or refutation than of traumatic confusion.” [Tablet]