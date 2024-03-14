Worthy Reads

Answering the Call: The Free Press’ Bari Weiss reflects on the Israeli psyche in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “But the questions that echo inside me since I returned home — flying from a country living inside history to a country where many people believe we are still outside of it, immune to it — are more basic ones. Questions like: What would I do? What would the people I know do if we were thrust into a near-death experience? If we had to fight for homes and our families, and the homes and families of our fellow citizens? The kind of seriousness I saw in ordinary Israelis — where does it come from? Does courage emerge spontaneously out of necessity? Or is there a quiet wellspring inside some people or some cultures waiting to be tapped? Do we have that here in America? Would we answer the call if it came?” [FreePress]

Hamas’ Strategy: In Newsweek, John Spencer and Jacob Stoil from West Point’s Modern War Institute consider why Hamas is refusing to agree to a temporary cease-fire. “So why has Hamas refused a ceasefire now in Gaza? Simple: They think their strategy is going to work. They believe the United States will keep Israel out of Rafah, or that if Israel operates in Rafah, it will risk a strategic rupture with its only ally in the United Nations Security Council. Either way, Hamas potentially walks away with a strategic victory. Without operations in Rafah, Israel will be forced to accept outlandish demands for the return of the hostages. Moreover, Hamas will survive and emerge as the only Palestinian organization to defeat Israel. As it becomes increasingly clear that the United States has little stomach for an Israeli incursion into Rafah, Hamas has no reason to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire. It does not care about the interest of the Gazans. Hamas can maximize its gains with faith that the United States will ultimately impose a ceasefire on Israel. In the unlikely event that the Hamas assumptions about the United States start to prove false, they could attempt further delays of the Israeli offensive into southern Gaza by coming back to the table. Without the realistic threat of an Israeli operation in Rafah, Hamas has no reason to seek a ceasefire, and given Hamas’ strategy, there can be no truly lasting ceasefire if Hamas can return to control Gaza.” [Newsweek]



Paradigm Problems: In the Liberal Patriot, Yair Zivan, a senior diplomatic adviser to Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, examines how efforts to “manage” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict led to a failure to protect the Jewish state. “The reason ‘managing the conflict’ failed as a concept is because it started with the wrong end goal. Security objectives became subservient to the ideological ones. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, the Israeli right, and his successive governments stopped asking the most fundamental question: what is the best way to keep Israel safe? Instead, they focused on increasing Israeli control over the West Bank, growing the settler population, and preventing any possibility of a Palestinian state. The prism through which security decisions were taken became clouded and distorted by ideological considerations. The wrong questions led to the wrong answers. These answers led to a loss of focus on the fundamental necessity to protect Israel from enemies in the region who still seek its destruction. It diverted resources and attention from even greater threats, predominantly Iran, which has spent the past months driving its nuclear program forward and strengthening its relationship with proxies in the region. At the same time, pursuit of this paradigm has chipped away at our strategic relations with the United States.” [LiberalPatriot]

The War at Guernica: In The Atlantic, Phil Klay looks at the decision by editors of a literary magazine to retract an essay written by a British-Israeli woman about the Israel-Hamas war. “Empathy here does not justify or condemn. Empathy is just a tool. The writer needs it to accurately depict their subject; the peacemaker needs it to be able to trace the possibilities for negotiation; even the soldier needs it to understand his adversary. Before we act, we must see war’s human terrain in all its complexity, no matter how disorienting and painful that might be. Which means seeing Israelis as well as Palestinians — and not simply the mother comforting her children as the bombs fall and the essayist reaching out across the divide, but far harsher and more unsettling perspectives. Peace is not made between angels and demons but between human beings, and the real hell of life, as Jean Renoir once noted, is that everybody has their reasons. If your journal can’t publish work that deals with such messy realities, then your editors might as well resign, because you’ve turned your back on literature.” [TheAtlantic]

Zone of Criticism: In The Hollywood Reporter, Moriah Films’ Richard Trank, whose film “The Long Way Home” won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 1997, opines on director Jonathan Glazer’s controversial Oscars speech. “Upon hearing Glazer’s words, I thought about the assistant camera operator who has worked on three of my films, and whose 79-year-old father was kidnapped. This man had been spending his retirement years volunteering to drive Gazans needing medical care into Israel, care which Hamas could not provide for them despite billions in aid that has been sent to the area since the terrorist organization took control of it in 2006. I thought about the young people I have met in the last few weeks who survived the massacre at the Nova music festival. And then I reflected on this incredibly arrogant man who equated Israeli Jews to Nazis, and then left the Dolby Theatre with his statue when the awards show ended to party the night away.” [TheHollywoodReporter]