In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the diplomatic fallout from yesterday’s U.N. Security Council vote, and report on Michigan Jewish leaders’ concerns following a disruption at the University of Michigan convocation. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, Eitan Hersh and Noa Kirel.
Monday was supposed to be the start to a big week for U.S.-Israel relations in D.C., with a delegation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s top advisers slated to arrive in Washington to meet with senior White House officials about a looming Israeli invasion in Rafah, Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch reports.
It quickly became apparent that Monday would, indeed, be a huge day for the relationship between the U.S. and Israel — but not in the way people expected. The day began with a threat from Netanyahu, who said he would call off the delegation if the U.S. did not veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. And that’s exactly what happened.
By abstaining from the vote, the U.S. allowed the U.N. to pass a resolution calling for “an immediate cease-fire” during Ramadan “leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire,” as well as the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” Netanyahu took issue with the fact that the resolution did not tie the call for a cease-fire directly to a call for the release of hostages, nor did it condemn Hamas. (The U.S. introduced a measure to that effect last week, but it was vetoed in the Security Council by China and Russia.)
What followed was an awkward dance, with several top Biden administration officials claiming that their move at the U.N. didn’t actually represent a change in policy, even though it was the first time the U.S. had allowed the Security Council to issue a call for a cease-fire in this manner.
“Our vote does not — and I repeat that, does not — represent a shift in our policy,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Monday.
It was an exercise in Washington spin, albeit a confusing one, with the White House doubling down on an assertion that the vote did not change any policy. One administration official even pointed out to JI that the effect would be limited, since Ramadan ends in two weeks and the resolution is nonbinding.
The White House offered several lines of messaging on Netanyahu’s decision to keep National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in Israel. Kirby called the move “disappointing and perplexing.”
But the White House also argued that it was relatively unimportant, since Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was in Washington for his own set of meetings with senior officials, and that they could discuss Rafah with him. However, with Gallant and Netanyahu at odds politically, the Biden administration will not be holding meetings with people who have Netanyahu’s ear. One Biden administration official told JI that Netanyahu was being driven by domestic politics, which may have caused him to react so strongly.
Despite any internal political issues driving Netanyahu’s actions, the Israeli prime minister was correct that the move represented a shift for the U.S. The resolution did not condemn Hamas, which the U.S. had been demanding as a precursor for Security Council action for months. And while it did call for both a cease-fire and the release of hostages, it did not say that one was contingent upon the other, contrary to the U.S.-authored resolution that failed last week.
“The ones we vetoed didn’t condemn Hamas. This one didn’t condemn Hamas, which is why we couldn’t support it. But we didn’t veto it, because in general, unlike previous resolutions, this one did fairly capture what has been our consistent policy, which is linking a hostage deal and the release of those men and women with, of course, a temporary cease-fire,” Kirby said in a second Monday press briefing.
Perhaps the strongest break between Washington and Jerusalem has been over Rafah, the southern Gaza city where Israel says that the last four battalions of Hamas terrorists are dug in. Biden had called Hanegbi and Dermer to Washington to present an “alternative approach” to Israel’s plan for a major ground operation, which the U.S. strongly opposes on humanitarian grounds. But the White House has declined to say if Israel will face any consequences if it mounts a major operation, contrary to U.S. wishes.
One takeaway from this episode: Most of the previous disputes between Israel and the U.S. since Oct. 7 have been over messaging, but not policy. It was plausible to argue that the White House needed to assuage its progressive base, but still substantively backed Israel’s mission of defeating Hamas wholeheartedly — including vetoing cease-fire measures at the U.N.
Monday, however, marked a U.S.-Israel divide over not just symbolism but substance too. The administration sounds like it wants to constrain Israel’s actions — as it tries to forestall an Israeli showdown against Hamas in Rafah.
Meanwhile, Hamas last night rejected the latest cease-fire proposal, saying — as it did before Ramadan, when President Joe Biden teased a looming deal — it was sticking to its demands including a permanent cease-fire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office responded this morning, saying that “Hamas once again rejected every American compromise.”
“Israel will not surrender to Hamas’s delusional demands and will continue to act to attain its war aims: to free all the hostages, to destroy Hamas’s military and governing capabilities and ensure that Gaza will no longer threaten Israel,” the statement said.
israel ire
Netanyahu cancels White House talks on Rafah after U.S. allows cease-fire resolution to pass at U.N.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said after the U.N. cease-fire vote yesterday that “the U.S. retreated from its consistent stance in the Security Council that only a few days ago tied a ceasefire to the release of the hostages,” which China and Russia vetoed on Friday, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports. “This retreat hurts the war effort as well as the effort to free the hostages because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to get a ceasefire without freeing our hostages,” the PMO added. “In light of the change in the American stance, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided the delegation will not depart.”
Still on Israeli ground: Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and a representative of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Defense Ministry unit that handles humanitarian matters in Gaza, had yet to depart Israel as the U.N. Security Council meeting took place on Monday.
Benny breaks with Bibi: War cabinet Minister Benny Gantz broke with Netanyahu on his decision to withdraw the delegation, saying the prime minister should have gone to the White House himself given the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship. “The Security Council’s decision has no operational significance for us, and in any case, we will continue to listen to our friends,” Gantz wrote. “The special relationship between Israel and the U.S. is an anchor in Israel’s security and foreign relations and the direct dialogue with the American administration is an essential asset.” Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid argued that Netanyahu canceled the delegation for domestic political needs, citing disputes in Netanyahu’s government coalition over a push to draft Haredi citizens of Israel. “This is an alarming irresponsibility from a prime minister who has lost it,” Lapid wrote.
exclusive
Amid Bibi-Biden row, lawmaker to introduce resolution calling for Israeli consent for U.S. diplomatic moves
Amid the escalating tension between the Israeli government and Biden administration, a House Republican is introducing a resolution calling for any U.S. diplomatic moves to come only with Israeli cooperation and approval, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What it says: The resolution, which Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-NY) is set to introduce on Tuesday, argues that “any resolution” to the current Israel-Hamas conflict or longer-term two-state solution or peace plan should only be pursued “with the full cooperation and approval of Israel at each step of the process.” It also states that the U.S. “should not attempt to force Israel to take any course of action that is against its best interests.”
Potential vote: A individual familiar with the situation told JI that D’Esposito’s office has had discussions with Republican leadership about a floor vote on the resolution, in light of recent moves by the administration, including Monday’s United Nations Security Council vote on a cease-fire resolution, which the U.S. declined to veto.
Responding: The resolution also comes following weeks of pressure from the U.S. on Israel to limit or call off its campaign in Rafah, calls from the administration for a temporary cease-fire, calls for the U.S. to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state and pressure from the administration for a two-state solution, which the Israeli government has rejected.
Read the full story here.
Elsewhere on the Hill: Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Katie Britt (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced a resolution calling for a formal United Nations Security Council investigation of Hamas sexual violence on Oct. 7 and accountability for perpetrators.
coalition and conscription
Odds of early Israeli elections rise as Haredi conscription debate strains Netanyahu’s coalition
The ongoing political debate over whether and how to conscript Haredi men into the IDF is shaping up to be a far more likely catalyst for an early election in Israel than the government’s policies relating to the war in Gaza. Israel’s government is careening towards a deadline to pass a law on the matter or send conscription notices to Haredi men. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thus far followed his usual political instinct to satisfy his Haredi coalition partners Shas and United Torah Judaism, but may not have the votes to keep the disparate parts of his government together for long. Netanyahu is in the awkward position of having to choose between embracing a very unpopular policy to keep his coalition together, or doing what most of his voters want while destabilizing his coalition and potentially launching an early election, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Background: The Haredi enlistment exemption has been highly controversial in Israel for decades. Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, agreed not to conscript 400 Haredi yeshiva students in the early years of the state, but after their ranks multiplied over a half-century, the Supreme Court determined in 1999 that the unofficial exemption was illegal. That spurred the Knesset to pass the Tal Law in 2002, exempting full-time yeshiva students from IDF service. Yet, in 2012, the Supreme Court declared that law unconstitutional. Since then, the issue of Haredi enlistment has been front and center on the Israeli political agenda.
Running out of patience: One of the issues that led to the downfall of Netanyahu’s coalition in late 2018 was disagreements between Haredi parties and then-Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman over conscription. The frequent elections in subsequent years – five between 2019 and 2022 – gave the Supreme Court little choice but to allow the deferral of passing a new law, but the judges in Jerusalem have run out of patience.
Happening today: The law allowing the IDF to exempt 66,000 Haredi men from serving last year – a record high – expires on March 31; after that, the military will have to start sending conscription letters to Haredim. Netanyahu’s proposed solution was still under negotiation with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at press time, postponing a planned cabinet vote today – the day before the government’s deadline to give an answer to the Supreme Court in petitions against the current enlistment exemption. The proposal is similar to the 2013 law in that it backs a bill setting increasing annual quotas for recruiting Haredi yeshiva students, while reducing funding for yeshivas that do not meet the targets.
Bonus: Gideon Sa’ar, a minister in the security cabinet, quit the coalition yesterday, nine days after breaking his four-seat New Hope party off of war cabinet Minister Benny Gantz’s National Union bloc and demanding to be added to the war cabinet. Talks between Sa’ar and Netanyahu reportedly broke down when the former would not
trump talk
Trump to Israel: ‘You’re losing a lot of the world’
Former President Donald Trump warned Israel that it is losing global support as it continues its war against Hamas in a wide-ranging interview with right-wing Israeli daily Israel Hayom. The former president used the interview to cast himself as a strong friend of Israel — and said President Joe Biden “supports the enemy,” Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Losing the world: “Israel has to be very careful, because you’re losing a lot of the world, you’re losing a lot of support, you have to finish up, you have to get the job done,” Trump said. Trump’s comments bear similarities to language used by Biden administration officials in recent days, even as Trump’s backers in Congress have argued that the former president would be a stronger supporter of Israel than Biden.
Acting Israeli: Speaking to Israel Hayom reporters at Mar-a-Lago, Trump praised Israel’s response to the terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people, saying, “I would say I would act very much the same way as you did. You would have to be crazy not to.”
Very big mistake: But he also suggested that Israel has gone too far in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza since the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “I think Israel made a very big mistake. I wanted to call [Israel] and say don’t do it. These photos and shots. I mean, moving shots of bombs being dropped into buildings in Gaza. And I said, Oh, that’s a terrible portrait. It’s a very bad picture for the world,” Trump said of imagery released by the IDF over the course of the war.
Trump card: Despite his criticism of Israel’s war effort, Trump cast himself in stark opposition to Biden, arguing that not only is he more supportive of Israel, but that Biden is at fault for the Oct. 7 attacks. “It [Oct. 7] was an attack that I blame on Biden because they [Hamas] have no respect for him. He can’t put two sentences together. He can’t talk. He’s a very dumb person,” said Trump. He repeated a claim he has made several times since October, claiming that “they [Hamas] would have never done that attack if I were there.”
michigan mayhem
Jewish leaders call out University of Michigan for inaction against anti-Israel threats, disruptions
Jewish leaders in Michigan are calling out the University of Michigan’s administration for its response to anti-Zionist protesters who disrupted Sunday’s Honors Convocation. The event, an annual celebration where undergraduate students are recognized for their academic achievements, came amid heightened tensions on the campus. Two days earlier, a student posted a message on Instagram that threatened “death and worse” for supporters of Israel. The university’s administration has not taken disciplinary action — and announced only after the ceremony that security would be increased on the campus, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Celebration soured: Still, the Honors Convocation promised to be a “wonderful Michigan moment,” Rabbi Asher Lopatin, a father of two students who were recognized at the ceremony and director of community relations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor, told JI. But when the university’s president, Santa Ono, took the stage toward the end of the ceremony, dozens of anti-Zionist protesters from groups affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine disrupted the event by chanting that Ono is “funding genocide” — a reference to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
Cut short: Rather than confront the protesters and have them ushered out of the event, the administration abruptly ended the ceremony, even though a final speaker was set to address the crowd and the gathering was supposed to end with “Hail to the Victors” — a staple of Michigan events.
Raising concerns: With graduation season approaching, Jewish leaders say the incident could be a preview of what is to come in terms of how major universities crack down — or don’t — on anti-Israel activity. “The disruption of the Honors Convocation was an insult to students’ hard work,” Rabbi Davey Rosen, CEO of Michigan Hillel, told JI. “It raises real concerns about how commencement will be run in May.” Rosen noted that he has “expressed concerns to President Ono directly.”
ISIS Affiliates: The Washington Post’s Joby Warrick, Robyn Dixon and Souad Mekhennet explore how ISIS spinoff groups are plotting global acts of terror in an increasingly destabilized world. “While [Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s] self-proclaimed Middle East ‘caliphate’ is in ruins, a constellation of Islamic State regional affiliates is gaining strength in many parts of the globe, fueled by a mix of traditional grievances as well as new ones, including the war in Gaza, counterterrorism officials and experts say. … [Islamic State-Khorasan] has dispatched terrorist operatives to Russia, Iran and Turkey while also plotting attacks against Western countries, including the United States, U.S. intelligence reports show. In two attacks just so far this year, in Iran and Russia, ISIS-K terrorists targeted large groups of civilians, killing nearly 250 people — assaults that were celebrated by the Islamic State’s propaganda organs as proof that the group is again on the ascent.” [WashPost]
War Conduct: In Newsweek, the Modern War Institute’s John Spencer considers how Israel has conducted its war against Hamas in the face of criticism that not enough is being done to minimize civilian casualties. “In their criticism, Israel’s opponents are erasing a remarkable, historic new standard Israel has set. In my long career studying and advising on urban warfare for the U.S. military, I’ve never known an army to take such measures to attend to the enemy’s civilian population, especially while simultaneously combating the enemy in the very same buildings. In fact, by my analysis, Israel has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history — above and beyond what international law requires and more than the U.S. did in its wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The international community, and increasingly the United States, barely acknowledges these measures while repeatedly excoriating the IDF for not doing enough to protect civilians — even as it confronts a ruthless terror organization holding its citizens hostage. Instead, the U.S. and its allies should be studying how they can apply the IDF’s tactics for protecting civilians, despite the fact that these militaries would almost certainly be extremely reluctant to employ these techniques because of how it would disadvantage them in any fight with an urban terrorist army like Hamas.” [Newsweek]
Cardinal Sins: In The Atlantic, Stanford student journalist Theo Baker reflects on how tensions around the Israel-Hamas war are playing out on his campus. “Israel is 7,500 miles away from Stanford’s campus, where I am a sophomore. But the Hamas invasion and the Israeli counterinvasion have fractured my university, a place typically less focused on geopolitics than on venture-capital funding for the latest dorm-based tech start-up. Few students would call for Biden’s head — I think — but many of the same young people who say they want peace in Gaza don’t seem to realize that they are in fact advocating for violence. Extremism has swept through classrooms and dorms, and it is becoming normal for students to be harassed and intimidated for their faith, heritage, or appearance — they have been called perpetrators of genocide for wearing kippahs, and accused of supporting terrorism for wearing keffiyehs.” [TheAtlantic]
Conservative Cred: Boston Magazine’s Rachel Slade sits in on a Tufts University class on modern conservatism taught by Tufts professor Eitan Hersh. “Hersh’s 13-week class won’t offer liberal rebuttals to conservative philosophies, mostly because students will find those voices elsewhere. He doesn’t devote much time to the backgrounds of the writers of the readings either. It’s the ideas he’s after. … Dozens of kids sitting all around me in Barnum Hall are apparently eager for a little taste of conservative ideology. A surprising number of them are freshmen. But what really gets me on campus twice a week this fall is something Hersh told me after teaching his inaugural conservatism course last spring. His students confided in him that while inside his classroom, they felt freer to talk about contentious issues than anywhere else. By introducing a refreshingly contrary perspective, in this case conservative thought, Hersh believes he is somehow taking a lot of the emotional heft out of America’s most gut-wrenching topics and forcing students to find new intellectual muscles to process the right-leaning take.” [BostonMagazine]
Around the Web
U.S. Weapons: The State Department confirmed that Israel is using U.S.-supplied weapons in accordance with international law, as per a national security memorandum issued by the Biden administration last month.
Bond Break: A New York appeals court dropped the bond set for President Donald Trump from $454 million to $175 million, giving him 10 days to secure the lower bond.
Trump’s Brain Trust: The Financial Timesspotlights Trump’s inner circle as the former president gears up for the 2024 general election.
Tree of Life Funding: The federal spending bill passed by Congress over the weekend will allocate $1 million to Tree of Life, Inc. to develop a curriculum focused on combating antisemitism and identity-based hate for K-12 schools.
Raskin’s Pick: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks over Rep. David Trone (D-MD) in the Democratic primary to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD).
X-ed Out: A judge dismissed X owner Elon Musk’s lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which Musk had alleged had violated X’s terms of service in its data-gathering practices.
Buy Back Better: Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann submitted a bid for $500 million to purchase the now-bankrupt company he co-founded.
Rocky Mountain Chai: A 19th-century synagogue in Trinidad, Colo., was designated a National Historic Landmark.
Middle School Menace: Three middle schoolers from Maryland were charged with hate crimes for repeated instances of displaying swastikas and Nazi imagery and harassing a classmate over their religion.
Critical Mass.: The Massachusetts Teachers Association is facing criticism and accusations of antisemitism after its Anti-Racism Task Force held a webinar on racism against Palestinians.
No Garden Party: Israeli singer Noa Kirel’s upcoming concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden was postponed until next year.
Across the Pond: Two survivors of the Oct. 7 terror attacks at the Nova music festival were reportedly detained and denigrated by U.K. border police as they were attempting to enter the country for a speaking engagement.
Northern Border: Following yesterday’s U.N. Security Council vote, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister called on the international community to exert pressure on Israel to end its military activity in southern Lebanon, where the IDF has been battling Hezbollah for months.
Weapons Catch: Israel stopped an effort to smuggle weaponry from Iran into the West Bank; the cache was discovered during an operation against a Hezbollah operative in Lebanon.
UNRWA Woes: The Wall Street Journal looks at the financial challenges facing the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, which lost funding from the U.S. and others, including Arab nations, after it was found that employees of the U.N. agency participated in the Oct. 7 terror attacks and had membership in Palestinian terror groups.
Staying Put: The New York Times talks to Israelis who have chosen to stay in their homes in the largely evacuated towns on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.
False Allegation: Al Jazeera deleted a video of a woman claiming to have witnessed IDF soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian after the woman was found to have fabricated the allegation.
Tehran-bound: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is slated to travel to Tehran today to meet with top Iranian officials.
Houthi Warning: The Houthis warned Saudi Arabia that it will become a “target” if it gives the U.S. military access to its airspace or territory to conduct strikes on the Iran-backed group in Yemen.
Remembering: Former Maryland state Sen. Laurence Levitan died at 90. Norman Miller, who escaped Nazi Germany on the Kindertransport and would later go on to arrest a top Nazi official while serving in the British army in Germany at the end of the war, died at 99.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (right) and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog arrived at the State Department in Washington, D.C., on Monday for a meeting with Secretary of State Tony Blinken.
