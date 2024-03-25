Good Monday morning.

It’s a big week for Israeli politics, domestically and internationally, with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi in Washington at a critical juncture in the war in Gaza. Their visits, which are two separate delegations, come amid a showdown on Haredi enlistment in the IDF that threatens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.

The visits of the Israeli delegations come on the heels of clear messages from the Biden administration that they oppose a large-scale IDF operation in Rafah absent a plan to protect the roughly 1.5 million Palestinians in the city, with Blinken urging against such moves on his brief visit to Israel on Friday, and Vice President Kamala Harris saying on Sunday that “any major military operation in Rafah would be a huge mistake.”

Asked if she would rule out consequences from the U.S. should Israel proceed to maneuver in the southern Gaza city, Harris responded: “I am ruling out nothing.”

But in a Purim message on Sunday, Netanyahu insisted that “it is impossible to defeat the sheer evil by leaving it intact in Rafah… We will enter Rafah and achieve total victory. We eliminated Haman and we will also eliminate [Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya] Sinwar.”

In his first public trip abroad since the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, Gallant will seek to ensure that the consequences Harris wouldn’t rule out don’t come to fruition during his meetings with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who invited him to Washington, as well as Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, CIA Director Bill Burns, members of Congress and AIPAC leadership.

Gallant said he will “focus on preserving Israel’s qualitative military edge, our ability to obtain platforms and munitions, our critical ties with the United States and the importance of achieving our goals in Gaza — namely defeating the Hamas terrorist organization, returning the hostages home and ensuring Israel’s security needs.”

Among the “platforms and munitions” Gallant plans to discuss are Israel’s plans to acquire more F-35 and F-15 fighter jets, as well as Apache helicopters, and to ensure that there is no delay in supplying offensive arms to Israel, despite the reports that the White House is considering a slowdown.

Gallant also reportedly plans to push back against claims of starvation in Gaza. The defense minister will present his American interlocutors with reports showing that there has been a sharp increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza in the last month, up from dozens of trucks per day in January to over 100 a day in February and 250 daily in March.

Deputy Assistant to the President Amos Hochstein will also meet with Gallant, in a sit-down in which the defense minister said he will “discuss the need to return Israel’s northern communities to their homes” — from which about 55,000 are still evacuated‚ “whether this is achieved via military action or via agreement.”

On his way out of Israel over the weekend, however, Gallant dropped a bombshell of his own, saying that he would not support Netanyahu’s bill that would essentially continue Haredi Israelis’ blanket exemption from the IDF draft. Gallant’s comments come weeks after war cabinet minister and National Union leader Benny Gantz said the Defense Ministry would only sponsor a bill backed by all parts of the coalition.

Gantz said Netanyahu’s plan crosses a “red line” and that his party “will not be able to be members of the emergency government if such legislation passes the Knesset.”

Netanyahu, however, told Likud ministers that he will not give up on his bill and will not allow them freedom to vote as they wish, because without a Haredi draft exemption the government would collapse.

The bill comes after a proposal from the Defense Ministry to extend the length of service for active duty soldiers and reservists, and called up students in pre-army programs earlier than planned, sparking a backlash in the Knesset and the sectors of Israel’s population where most serve.

If the coalition does not pass a law of some kind over what has been a coalition-busting controversy for the past 25 years, the Haredi draft exemption will expire and anyone who refuses a conscription order can be criminally liable — though it is highly unlikely that Israel will force tens of thousands of Haredim into the army or prison.

With no real way to get enough Haredim into the army that will satisfy the Israeli center – including Likud moderates – and Haredi coalition parties who say that they will only be satisfied with blanket exceptions, Netanyahu’s government is looking as precarious as ever.