Good Friday morning, and Chag Purim Sameach to those celebrating this weekend.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the new Pew report on American attitudes toward the Israel-Hamas war, and report on Israeli concerns about the potential domino effect of Canada’s recently announced arms sale ban. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Gen. Michael Kurilla, David Frum and UF head coach Todd Golden.
Secretary of State Tony Blinken landed in Israel this morning, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv before sitting down this afternoon with Israel’s war cabinet. Blinken has spent the last several days in the region amid talks aimed at securing a temporary cease-fire and the release of the remaining hostages.
The secretary’s trip to Israel comes amid ongoing disagreements between the Biden administration and the Israeli government over a looming operation in Rafah, and days before Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to travel to Washington to discuss Israel’s plans with top U.S. officials. In Cairo yesterday, Blinken said that a large-scale Israeli operation in Rafah is “unnecessary” to defeat Hamas and would be a “mistake.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) suggested yesterday that he’s open to welcoming Netanyahu to address a full meeting of the House and Senate, as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) confirmed his plans to issue such an invitation, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Schumer said in a statement, “Israel has no stronger ally than the United States and our relationship transcends any one president or any one Prime Minister. I will always welcome the opportunity for the Prime Minister of Israel to speak to Congress in a bipartisan way,” although a spokesperson said that Johnson hadn’t discussed the subject with Schumer as of Thursday morning. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said he hasn’t been consulted either.
With a growing number of Democrats pinning blame on Netanyahu for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and rejecting his handling of the war against Hamas, the prospect of a speech by the Israeli prime minister to Congress could be politically explosive, hearkening back to Netanyahu’s 2015 address to a joint session of Congress, when the prime minister condemned the nuclear talks with Iran that would months later result in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. A significant number of progressive Democrats would likely boycott the speech.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), a vocal supporter of Israel who attended Netanyahu’s 2015 address, told Politico yesterday, “I would hope he would not come. I think it would not be helpful for Israel’s interests.”
But Schumer’s openness to a speech would seem to mark a political victory for Netanyahu, amid the ongoing fallout from Schumer’s speech calling for new elections in Israel and Netanyahu’s ouster. Notably, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who’s been critical of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, distanced himself from Schumer’s call for new leadership in Israel, and many Senate Democrats with competitive races in November have declined to weigh in. Read more here.
While the debate over Israel has overtaken the highest offices in Washington, a new Pew poll indicates that, despite months of headlines and ongoing debates on social media, many Americans don’t feel they have enough knowledge about the Israel-Hamas war to weigh in. A plurality of respondents (43%) said they are not following the war too closely, or at all. That percentage increases when looking only at young Americans — 58% of respondents between the ages of 18-29 said that they are not following the war, or if they are, in a very limited fashion.
Nonetheless, a majority of those polled (58%) said Israel’s reasons for fighting the terror group are valid. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents said that the way that Hamas carried out the Oct. 7 terror attacks was completely unacceptable. And while 46% of young adults aged 18-29 think that Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attacks is unacceptable, a majority of the same demographic (58%) think that the way Hamas carried out the attacks was unacceptable.
Notably, there is no clear consensus among respondents as to the role the U.S. should play in the war. Across age demographics, a plurality of those surveyed said they were not sure if the Biden administration is striking the right balance in the war, though a majority (55%) say the U.S. should take some role in diplomatic efforts to end the war.
uphill bill
Congress to cut security grant funding, ban UNRWA funds and add Palestinian aid restrictions
The final package of U.S. government funding bills for the balance of the 2024 fiscal year is set to cut funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program by $30.5 million, despite skyrocketing incidents of antisemitism. It also bars funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and imposes a raft of new restrictions and oversight provisions on other U.S. aid to Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
NSGP cut: The NSGP funding cut will further restrict the already under-resourced program, which provides grants for religious institutions and nonprofits to improve their security. In 2023, when $305 million in funding was available, just 42% of NSGP requests were fulfilled, down from the previous year; application volume is likely to increase this year. In the Department of Homeland Security subsection of the bill, which funds the NSGP, lawmakers provided additional funding for immigration enforcement, but cut many (although not all) DHS grant programs. DHS funding remained a contentious issue until the final days of negotiations.
UNRWA ban: UNRWA funding was a particular sticking point in the final stages of negotiations, as some key Democrats fought to preserve funding for the U.N. agency, arguing that it’s the only body currently capable of effectively supporting Palestinians throughout the region. But Republicans, who called UNRWA funding a nonstarter, ultimately won out.
Palestinian aid: The bill provides $175 million in non-UNRWA aid to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, a significant cut from 2023. It introduces new oversight provisions for aid to Gaza similar to those included in the Senate-passed supplemental aid bill, requiring new accountability mechanisms to prevent the diversion of aid, cooperation with Israel, regular reporting to Congress, specific notifications to Congress if aid is diverted and funding for third-party monitoring.
pretoria partnership
House Foreign Affairs Committee approves bill seeking review of U.S.-South Africa relationship
The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday approved a bill calling for a re-assessment of the U.S. relationship with South Africa in light of the Pretoria’s growing relationships with Iran, Russia and China and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The vote: The bill passed by a 36-13 vote, with 10 Democrats — Reps. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Bill Keating (D-MA), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Dean Phillips (D-MN), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Greg Stanton (D-AZ), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), Jim Costa (D-CA) and Brad Schneider (D-IL) — voting in support.
In support: During the debate on Wednesday, Rep. John James (R-MI), the lead sponsor, accused South Africa of moving away from its traditional nonaligned stance in foreign policy. “Actions have consequences, and the American people have options,” James added, while emphasizing that the bill would only mandate a review, not any specific changes. “The only way that would be threatening is if you are actually undermining the United States and our partnership.”
Opposition: Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY) said he opposed the legislation, describing South Africa as a critical partner and arguing that the U.S. needs to work to strengthen, not weaken, its relationship with South Africa. “The United States can offer positive choices to Africans as they determine their own future,” Meeks said. “We don’t get to impose our ideas, but we should make a compelling case for why it makes sense to partner with the United States and work together to achieve shared interests.”
tehran talk
Bipartisan group of lawmakers calls on administration to block Iranian leaders from U.N. meetings in U.S.
A bipartisan group of 27 House lawmakers wrote to the Biden administration on Thursday calling on the Department of State to block any Iranian government officials from entering the U.S. for meetings of the United Nations, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Past precedent: “Given President [Ebrahim] Raisi and his regime’s longstanding and egregious misconduct, we strongly urge you to deny all entry visas to the United States for President Raisi and any government officials or organizations connected to the regime,” the letter reads, noting instances in 2014 and 2020 in which Iranian diplomats were denied visas to enter the U.S.
Why it matters: Republicans have repeatedly pushed the administration to take such a step, but the support of seven Democrats for this letter is notable and reflects a desire among some Democratic moderates for a more aggressive approach toward the regime in Tehran.
Who signed: Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) led the letter. Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Don Davis (D-NC), Darren Soto (D-FL), Angie Craig (D-MN) and Mary Peltola (D-AK) joined the letter. Republican Reps. Ann Wagner (R-MO), Ryan Zinke (R-WY), Doug LaMalfa (R-CA), Aaron Beam (R-FL), David Rouzer (R-GA), Erin Houchin (R-IN), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Keith Self (R-TX), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Rudy Yakym (R-IN) and Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and resident commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon (R-PR) also signed.
pier project
Gen. Kurilla offers details on plan for Gaza aid pier
Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the top U.S. commander in the Middle East on Thursday revealed new details of the Biden administration’s plan to construct a humanitarian pier in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Kurilla said, testifying to the House Armed Services Committee, that U.S. troops would not set foot inside the enclave but revealed that U.S. personnel and ships would ferry supplies to the Gaza shore.
How it works: He explained that the construction process will involve building both a floating pier at sea and a pier secured to the beach in Gaza. Aid would be offloaded from ships at the floating pier, then transferred by U.S. Army boats from there to the shore in Gaza. But he said that U.S. troops will never set foot inside Gaza and said that protecting U.S. personnel is a “top priority.”
On the ground: Top military personnel are currently in the region working with partner countries to determine the details of how U.S. forces will be protected, the logistics of building the pier on the shore in Gaza and how humanitarian aid will be distributed after it is offloaded, Kurilla told lawmakers. He declined to provide further details in an unclassified setting. He said that the U.S. does not plan to rely on Israel to distribute aid, either from the port or through land crossings.
Administration’s positions: Celeste Wallander, assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, affirmed that Israel is holding itself to a high standard of conduct in Gaza and avoiding civilian harm, adding that she is “not aware of any evidence that they’re deliberately targeting civilians.” Wallander also affirmed that the administration “fully supports Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas’ ability to conduct these operations” like Oct. 7.
o canada
Israel concerned that other countries will follow Canada’s lead on arms sale ban
Concern is rising in Jerusalem following Ottawa’s announcement of a ban on military exports from Canada to Israel, despite its minimal direct impact on Israel’s ability to defend itself, stoking fears that the decision sets a precedent that more significant trading partners could follow, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
FM remarks: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told The Toronto Star on Tuesday that Ottawa will ban future arms exports to Israel, even though a motion to that effect passed by the Canadian legislature earlier in the week was not binding. According to the motion, Canada would “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel to ensure compliance with Canada’s arms export regime and increase efforts to stop the illegal trade of arms, including to Hamas.” Though the motion only mentions arms, Joly’s office reportedly said the ban will include all military goods and technology.
Setting a precedent: The impact of the ban on Israel’s defense is likely “zero to negative,” former Canadian Ambassador to Israel Vivian Bercovici told JI. “To my knowledge, there’s no there there. Canada doesn’t even have basic equipment for our own army,” she said. “We don’t produce much, if anything, in the way of military arms.” According to Bercovici, “the more important aspect of this diplomatic frisson isn’t Canada actually providing anything meaningful in terms of military materiel, but is much more about the precedent. That becomes a different analysis in terms of what diplomatic precedent this sets and Canada’s influence on the world stage.”
Domino effect?: Dan Illouz, a member of Knesset from Likud who was born and grew up in Montreal, similarly told JI that “the real damage, when it comes to Israel’s defense, is not only from Canada itself…it’s that Canada is the first G7 country to actually take this step.” Other Western countries have taken steps towards halting military exports to Israel. Spain’s foreign minister announced an embargo on arms sales to Israel, and Belgium said it suspended gunpowder exports to Israel. In February, a Dutch court ordered the government to halt the export of F-35 parts to Israel, stating that there is a “clear risk” that they will be used “in serious violations of international humanitarian law.” The government, however, said it would appeal the ruling.
Worthy Reads
Modern-Day Shushan: In The Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Stu Halpern considers how the story of Purim resonates in a post-Oct. 7 world. “Yet Purim’s story reminds its readers that though what the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks called the ‘dignity of difference’ might be intolerable for some, pride in Jewish particularism serves as the wellspring of salvation. Mordecai and his cousin Esther, the biblical tale’s heroes, emerge from an assimilated milieu to stand proudly in defense of their people. Jews take up arms to ensure that their bloodthirsty foes’ plans are upended — striking ‘their enemies with the sword, killing and destroying them.’ Jewish self-defense, then and now, can serve as a means of inspiring those who see morally kindred spirits in the Jewish people. The biblical story recounts how, after Haman’s defeat, many across the ancient world came to admire the Jewish people. So may it be once Hamas falls in our time.” [WSJ]
Miranda’s Memory: The Atlantic’s David Frum reflects on the unexpected death last month of his daughter Miranda. “For me, the thought of my own death has never been a distressing subject. We live, we love, we yield the stage to our children. I hoped that when the time arrived, I would have the chance for farewells. If that wish were granted, I could with total content ride the train to my final destination. It never occurred to me that one of my children might board the train first, pulling away as her parents wept on the platform.” [TheAtlantic]
EV Oh No: In The Times of Israel, Michael Granoff ponders the security implications of the increasing popularity of Chinese-made electric vehicles in Israel. “As an EV evangelist for nearly 20 years, and as the first investor in the ill-fated Israeli EV network company Better Place, I should find this to be great news. For Israel it means less oil imports, higher air quality and progress toward obligations under carbon emission treaties. But it is important to understand that these vehicles are not just cars – they are highly sophisticated electronic devices. In many ways, they share more DNA with your smartphone than with traditional cars. They are chock full of microphones, cameras, and other sensors gathering and collecting images and data of all sorts.Teslas send this data back to servers in California. But Chinese EVs send their data to China-based data farms. And these vehicles can be seen everywhere – from the highways of Tel Aviv to the most sensitive military installations. When I visited my daughter on her base, I was asked to surrender my smartphone. But I was permitted to drive my car right in. And I parked next to a Chinese Geely Geometry.” [TOI]
Radical Right: In the Financial Times, Bita Ghaffari spotlights the rise of the Iranian “super-revolutionaries” — a group of young activists on the radical right who rail against the Islamic republic’s older ruling elite. “The newcomers, who have set themselves apart from revolutionary old-timers they disparagingly call ‘patriarchs,’ have marked their territory by issuing sharp criticisms of senior regime figures whom they accuse of corruption and nepotism. The radical-right cohort includes television host Amir-Hossein Sabeti, a political neophyte elected to parliament in this month’s low-turnout election. The 35-year-old grew up well after the 1979 revolution and the bitter war with Iraq that followed. ‘Super-revolutionaries are not many in number, but their voices are being heard more and more,’ Mohammad Sadegh Javadi-Hesar, a reformist politician, told the Financial Times.” [FT]
Around the Web
UNSC Docket: The U.N. Security Council is slated to vote on a U.S.-drafted measure calling for an immediate cease-fire as well as an agreement to free the remaining 134 hostages in Gaza.
Primary Pass: Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) announced he will not run in New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary in June, but said he may mount an independent bid for the seat later this year.
Newsom’s Note: California Gov. Gavin Newsom published an open letter addressed to the state’s “Muslim, Palestinian American, and Arab American Communities,” backing President Joe Biden’s “call for an immediate ceasefire as part of a deal to secure desperately needed relief for Gazan civilians and the release of hostages” and “unequivocally” condemning the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks.
On the Hill: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he opposes Adeel Mangi’s nomination to serve on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals. Barring unexpected Republican support, that likely means Mangi, who Republicans have accused of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias, cannot be confirmed.
Freedom Fight: The family of Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Russian-Israeli Princeton doctoral student who was kidnapped last year by an Iran-backed Iraqi militia group, is calling on the Biden administration to designate Iraq as a state sponsor of terror over Baghdad’s failure to work toward Tsurkov’s release.
Punitive Proposal: A Wall Street Journal executive called on the U.S. to consider punishments for authoritarian nations that wrongfully imprison or detain journalists.
Pondering Platforms: In National Affairs, Tevi Troy chronicles the history of party platforms.
Peltz Push: Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Disney approve Nelson Peltz to sit on its board, giving the activist investor a boost in his proxy fight against the company.
Kicks for a Cause: Todd Golden, the head coach of the University of Florida men’s basketball team, is expected to wear sneakers emblazoned with the Star of David and Magen David Adom’s logo at tonight’s game against Colorado.
What it Means: In The Wall Street Journal, Rabbi Shai Held pens an essay about the concept of lovingkindness in Judaism.
Film Fracas: A Jewish federation in Hamilton, Canada, was forced to postpone its annual film festival after the hosting theater pulled its rental agreement over “numerous security and safety related emails, phone calls, and social media messages.”
Across the Pond: The Standard spotlights The Fire Place, Europe’s only kosher dining club.
Manchester Malpractice: Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust is investigating allegations that nurses discriminated against a young Jewish patient, who was reportedly forced to receive a blood transfusion while lying on the floor.
On the Border: The Wall Street Journal’s Elliot Kaufman files a dispatch from Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.
Turkey Trouble: Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that he summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador to Israel for a “serious reprimand” after a threat by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to Allah to take care of him, make him miserable and curse him.”
Making Waves: The Houthis told Moscow and Beijing that Russian and Chinese vessels will be allowed to transit through the Gulf of Aden without issue, as the Iran-backed militia group continues its attacks on other boats in the region.
Remembering: Harvey Schulweis, the longtime chairman of the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, died on Monday. Amnon Weinstein, whose NGO Violins of Hope restores Holocaust-era violins, died at 84.
