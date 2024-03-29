Good Friday morning.

Speaking at a fundraiser in New York City last night, President Joe Biden said that some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, “are prepared to fully recognize Israel.” The fundraiser, which raised $25 million for the president’s reelection campaign, also featured appearances by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

“But there has to be a post-Gaza plan,” the president added, “and there has to be a train to a two-state solution. It doesn’t have to occur today, but there has to be a progression, and I think we can do that. I think we can do that. That’s why we’re seeing more avenues open into Israel — excuse me, into Gaza — to bring food and medicine and there’s much more we can do. But I’m confident it can be done and Israel’s integrity, Israel’s security, where Israel can be preserved.”

The president was at points interrupted by anti-Israel protesters — who also gathered outside of Radio City Music Hall. “There’s a lot of people who are very, very — there are too many innocent victims, Israeli and Palestinian,” Biden said in response to hecklers in the crowd. “We’ve got to get more food and medicine, supplies into the Palestinians. But we can’t forget, Israel is in a position where its very existence is at stake. You have to have all those people. They weren’t killed. They were massacred. They were massacred. And imagine if that had happened in the United States, and tying a mom and her daughter together, pouring kerosene on them, burning them to death. It’s understandable Israel has such a profound anger and Hamas is still there. But we must, in fact, stop the effort that is resulting in significant deaths of innocent civilians, particularly children.”

Earlier this week, hundreds of demonstrators clad in Batman costumes descended on New York’s Central Park for a rally calling for the release of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity.

The sight of hundreds of Batmen and Batwomen — paying homage to the Bibas brothers’ Purim costume last year, the only year that Kfir Bibas, who turned 1 year old in captivity in January, has celebrated the holiday — would normally spur widespread media coverage.

But coverage was limited to the Jewish press, increasingly the only silo of journalism to continue steadily reporting on the hostages since a deal that freed nearly half of the more than 240 people taken by Hamas and other terror groups on Oct. 7. Several dozen of the remaining hostages are confirmed dead, but the fates of many are still unclear, and their families and loved ones hold onto hope that they are still alive.

A New York Times interview with released hostage Amit Soussana shone a spotlight, briefly, on the plight of the 134 people — among them, a handful of Americans — still being held hostage in the enclave, and the sexual violence that some of the female hostages have been — and are likely still being — subjected to.

Aside from Soussana, the Israeli hostage to get the most media attention this week has been Shani Louk, a Nova music festival partygoer whose lifeless body was photographed on the back of a truck, surrounded by Hamas terrorists celebrating their prize. The photo, taken by a freelance photographer in Gaza who entered Israel in the early hours of Oct. 7 alongside the thousands of Hamas terrorists who breached the border with Israel to conduct their massacre, was part of a series of photographs from the Associated Press that won a top prize from the University of Missouri’s prestigious Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.

Israeli journalist Haviv Rettig Gurslammed the photo’s defenders, saying, “Joining a group at the group’s behest that’s heading to commit an atrocity in order to chronicle the atrocity, without using that foreknowledge to try to warn victims or authorities ahead of time, is not ‘taking risks to expose atrocities.’ It’s participating in atrocities.” There is no evidence that any of the journalists who documented Oct. 7 knew what was planned in advance.

Perhaps the only place the hostages remain front of mind in the collective consciousness is in Tel Aviv, where stickers and posters of the remaining hostages dot benches and lampposts, and where thousands continue to gather, nearly six months in, every Saturday night at Hostage Square to rally for their release.

Also this week was Hamas’ rejection — again, and after nearly two weeks of negotiations — of a proposal that would release some 40 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel — including some who have faced murder charges for attacks against Israelis.

Hamas’ rejection of the deal came days after Russia and China vetoed a U.S.-led U.N. Security Council resolution that linked a cease-fire with the release of the remaining hostages. A different resolution, which called for both a cease-fire and the release of the hostage but did not make the former contingent on the latter, passed through the body on Monday after the U.S. declined to use its veto power.

Hamas celebrated the passage of that resolution.