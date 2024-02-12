Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight the race taking shape to succeed Rep. John Sarbanes in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District, and report on the mixed messaging coming out of Washington over the Biden administration’s recently announced policy on military aid. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David Solomon, Larry Hogan and Miriam Adelson.

Israelis woke up on Monday morning to what has become a rare instance of good news, learning that two of the remaining 136 hostages — Fernando Marman, 61, and Norberto Har, 70 — were rescued in an overnight operation in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The two men, who both hold Argentinian and Israeli citizenship, were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak and were found in good condition last night, according to a spokesperson from Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, where they were taken following their rescue.

Marman’s sisters Clara, who is Har’s partner, and Gabriela Leimberg were also taken hostage, along with Leimberg’s daughter Gabriela and her dog Bella. Clara Marman, Gabriela and Mia Leimberg and Bella were released during the weeklong humanitarian pause during which 110 hostages were freed.

The operation came less than a day after a conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden. A readout from the White House said that the president “reaffirmed his view that a military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the more than one million people sheltering there.”

Haaretz’s Anshel Pfeffer pointed out “quite a few identical bad-takes” claiming that Netanyahu had bucked Biden’s concern about the IDF mounting “a large-scale operation,” noting that the overnight operation to free Marman and Har was a “limited special op” that “only highlights the dilemmas over a bigger operation there.”

The hostage rescue operation overshadowed what had until late Sunday night been the biggest news out of Israel over the weekend: that a Hamas data center was found underneath the Gaza headquarters of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency. UNRWA has come under fire in recent weeks following the revelations that at least a dozen of its employees participated in the Oct. 7 attacks and that 1 in 10 of the organization’s 12,000 Gaza staffers were affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The U.N. agency’s ties with Hamas have long been an open secret in Gaza and Israel despite protestations from UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini that UNRWA “did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza.”

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy responded that UNRWA leadership had “ignored” an invitation from Israeli officials to visit the underground network. On Monday morning, an Israeli defense official confirmed to Jewish Insider that “multiple U.N. officials were informed about the tunnel under UN HQ over the past several months.”

“Lazzarini claiming ignorance is ludicrous,” the defense official added.

Stateside,a new poll finds Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), the ethically embattled member of the far-left Squad, facing a significant risk of losing reelection to an upstart Democratic primary challenger.

The poll, conducted by the GOP firm Remington Research on behalf of a nonpartisan Missouri subscription political news service, found Bush losing by 22 points to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, 50-28%.

Bell held a whopping 40-point edge over Bush among white Democratic voters in the district (60-20%), and also led Bush among Black primary voters by eight points (43-35%).

That’s a stunning deficit for a sitting lawmaker. It comes after the two-term congresswoman, one of the most vocal anti-Israel lawmakers in Congress, is now under criminal investigation over her alleged misspending of federal security money.

Bush, who led the charge to “defund the police” in the House, is now under scrutiny over allegations that she profited over her own extensive personal security arrangements.

The poll specifically asked Democratic voters in the St. Louis-area district where they stood on Israel: Significantly more said they backed Israel (35%) than the Palestinians (21%). A 44% plurality said they weren’t sure. White Democratic primary voters in the district backed Israel more by a 21-point margin (39-18%), while Black primary voters favored Israel by an 11-point margin (33-22%).

The numbers, from a respected firm in Missouri, demonstrates that Bush is in deep political trouble against a serious primary opponent. Bell raised about as much money as Bush did in the last fundraising quarter, and has more campaign cash-on-hand.

Growing indications of Bush’s vulnerability also raise questions about the political viability of Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), another ethically embattled anti-Israel Squad member facing a serious primary challenger in a similarly situated district covering both the city and surrounding suburbs — and which has a significantly larger Jewish constituency.