Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview the Michigan Democratic presidential primary and South Carolina Republican presidential primary, and interview Nikki Haley’s communications director Nachama Soloveichik. ​Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ronald Liebowitz, Gabriel Barnett and William Daroff.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: The former Facebook exec seeking to re-center Harvard; Rep. Andy Kim keeps his distance from some progressive backers; Keir Starmer facing the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn within the Labour party. Print the latest edition here.

What once looked like an afterthought of a Michigan presidential primary is becoming more interesting, thanks to some left-wing activists’ efforts to organize a protest vote against President Joe Biden over his Middle East policy. The Democratic primary, held next Tuesday, will offer some empirical evidence for how large an anti-Israel constituency there is in the battleground state, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

The share of the vote that “uncommitted” receives next Tuesday will be worth watching. Unlike in New Hampshire (where activists organized a write-in campaign for “cease-fire”), there’s an option on the Michigan primary ballot for Democratic voters to informally register their disapproval of the president. The effort has been endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the most outspoken anti-Israel lawmaker in Congress.

It’s worth noting that 2% of Michigan Democratic primary voters backed “uncommitted” in 2016, and more than 1% did the same in 2020 — even though there was no concerted outside campaign.

Given the organized effort and sizable Muslim vote in Michigan, a successful showing by anti-Israel forces would likely have to hit double-digits to be deemed a success. That’s consistent with the expectation that Our Revolution, the left-wing political group backing the effort, has publicly set.

So far, the anti-Israel forces within the party have shown a lot more bark than bite. New Hampshire Democrats were expecting a credible showing from an effort to write-in “cease-fire” on their ballots. That effort only ended up winning a tiny 1,497 Democratic primary votes, making up only 1% of the total.

But there are signs that the Biden campaign is anticipating a credible showing from the uncommitted forces. When JI asked a Biden campaign operative what would constitute a strong Michigan showing for the president, the official said that they weren’t focused on the primary — and expected many of the uncommitted voters to return to Biden’s fold for the general election.

The big question in Michigan is whether a critical mass of Michigan voters care enough about the Middle East — as opposed to more basic concerns, like the economy — to cast a protest ballot against Biden.

If a sizable share of young voters and African-American voters, who generally hold less favorable views towards Israel, end up joining the protest effort, it would be worth noting. But if the effort is limited to the most hardened anti-Israel voices around Dearborn, which has the country’s largest Arab-American population, don’t expect Michigan Democrats to lose sleep over the anti-Israel activism.

This Saturday also marks the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, where former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hopes to perform respectably in her home state. Polls show former President Donald Trump on track for a significant victory, tallying around two-thirds of the GOP primary vote.

Haley insisted this week that she will continue her campaign, regardless of the South Carolina results. The latest campaign finance reports show her campaign still has plenty of money to mount a challenge to Trump, no matter how long the odds.

In Miami, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said yesterday at the Future Investment Initiative Conference that Israel “absolutely” can win its war in Gaza, by establishing “a security belt that is sufficient for them.” He added, “It’s not about Israel winning so much as it is about us. It’s about those of us who believe in these fundamental ideas of nations who aren’t terror regimes prevailing. We have to demonstrate that we’re prepared to do victory, not just fight things to a draw. It will take all of us to begin to deliver that.”

The end goal, Pompeo continued, should be to return to the pursuit of regional integration through the Abraham Accords. He identified Iran as the main obstacle to that pursuit.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s end goal, however, was less clear in a document about “the day after” the war, Jewish Insider senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports. The plan approved by the Security Cabinet on Thursday night was heavy on details about the medium term, but only described what should not happen in the long term —no acceptance of a Palestinian state unless it is directly negotiated with Israel

After listing the war aims of destroying Hamas’ military capabilities and infrastructure and returning the hostages, the document states that, in the medium term, Gaza must be fully demilitarized. In addition, Israel must maintain the ability to stop terrorist threats throughout Gaza, keep a buffer zone as long as there is a security need, and patrol the Gaza-Egypt border with Egyptian and American cooperation.

Civilian affairs would be managed by local Palestinians who are unaffiliated with terror groups, and Israel would act to shut down UNRWA.

Arab states with relevant experience will be asked to help formulate and implement a de-radicalization plan for Gaza. Only after that, would there be a plan to rehabilitate Gaza with funding from countries accepted by Israel – which may leave out Qatar.