In today’s Daily Kickoff, we examine the key takeaways from the NY-03 special election results, and report on the reaction of major Jewish groups to the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mike Pompeo, Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Amy Schumer.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate Democrat, comfortably won a closely watched New York special election on Tuesday night, narrowing the GOP’s thin majority in Congress and giving Democrats a needed morale boost heading into the 2024 elections, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Suozzi defeated Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip, a Nassau County legislator and an Ethiopian Israel Defense Forces veteran who ran a conventionally conservative campaign despite her unique background. Despite both parties pouring millions into the race, Suozzi won by an eight-point margin, 54-46%; the race was called not long after polls closed.

In a Long Island district that’s been trending Republican, Suozzi showcased the effectiveness of a centrist campaign, touting a tough stance on border security (despite facing ample attacks on the issue from Republicans) and promoting his strong support for Israel while criticizing the far-left, anti-Israel Squad members within his party.

Pilip wasn’t helped by the House GOP’s dysfunction over the last week — in a moderate-minded suburban district where compromise and pragmatism are politically popular. House Republican leaders’ decision to oppose a military funding bill for Ukraine and Israel that comfortably passed the Senate — a position Pilip shared — probably didn’t aid her prospects in a New York City-area district where isolationism doesn’t sell particularly well.

Suozzi also benefited from being a familiar face as a former congressman in the district with high name identification. Pilip boasted a compelling profile on paper as an outsider with an American dream story, but wasn’t as accessible on the campaign trail and avoided regular interactions with the press. Public polls showed Suozzi winning a notable share of the Republican vote in the district.

Democrats should feel good about what Suozzi’s victory says about the 2024 political landscape. Even though Biden carried the district by eight points in 2020, Republicans have dominated Long Island politics ever since. GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin easily won the district in 2022, a win that brought former Rep. George Santos into office. In the last three years, Republicans have swept every major office in Nassau County.

All the GOP victories were fueled by state Democrats’ lurch leftward on issues like crime and immigration. Suozzi’s campaign was something of a course correction against those progressive excesses.

One major takeaway from the special election: The party that comes across as closer to the mainstream will have an advantage this year. Suozzi’s lengthy record of moderation, and willingness to go after his party’s left-wing activists, helped him make the sale to swing voters. It’s a lesson the Biden White House will be watching after the congressman’s big win.

Back in Washington, the House voted, with a one-vote margin, to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — on its second attempt. The historic impeachment, the first of a Cabinet secretary in nearly 150 years, was opposed by several Jewish community groups.

William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod that the impeachment effort and ensuing Senate trial are a “distraction” that “does not serve the interest of the country,” given the heightened threat level since Oct. 7.

“I also think, since a conviction requires a two-thirds vote, which definitively will not happen, that this exercise is a waste of time. I look forward to Secretary Mayorkas being able to clear this off his desk and to continue to focus on ensuring that the homeland is secure,” Daroff continued.

Daroff said Mayorkas has been “an excellent Homeland Security secretary” who has been “very attentive to the needs of the Jewish community,” and whose department has “been out front and proactive in securing us” at a time of greater threat to the community.

Daroff echoed other Jewish groups in saying that there are a “plethora of conspiracy theories, many of which have antisemitic origins, antisemitic implications, that are wrapped into the verbiage that’s been a part of this process” and that “antisemitic elements… have been personally directed at the secretary.” “It’s ironic but it actually makes sense that those elements would target Secretary Mayorkas because he has been so vigilant in trying to stem hate,” Daroff said.

Asked about House Republicans’ near-unanimous votes for the impeachment effort, Daroff responded that “it’s a political season and, unfortunately, the politics of the moment seem to have the day.”