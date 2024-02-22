Good Thursday morning.

United Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will be resuming a daily flight from Newark to Tel Aviv the first week of March, partially restoring air travel to Israel that was halted after the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the ensuing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The move is the first by a U.S.-based carrier to restore travel to Israel, but the service is still significantly reduced from before the war.

Before the war, United offered two daily flights from Newark to Tel Aviv, while also offering direct service to Ben Gurion Airport from Chicago, Washington and San Francisco. The airlines will be reevaluating restoration of those routes in the fall. The airline added that it hopes to add a second route from Newark, if there’s enough demand, by May.

United’s decision ends a long period of silence over when American airlines would be resuming their flights to Israel and why they’ve been stopped for so long — especially now that Hamas’ rocket fire over Tel Aviv has ceased.

With only El Al providing service to Ben Gurion from the U.S., flights have been limited and ticket prices have been exorbitant, Jewish Insider senior correspondent Ruth Eglash reports today.

The monthslong pause in U.S.-based airlines flying to Israel — largely due to safety concerns, union considerations and insurance issues — received little public attention in Washington, a marked difference from a previous round of conflict in 2014, when rockets struck near Ben Gurion Airport.

During the 2014 conflict, the Federal Aviation Administration had imposed a ban on U.S. airlines flying to and from Tel Aviv. Airlines had also independently paused their flights to Ben Gurion.

Some lawmakers publicly advocated at the time for the ban to be lifted, allowing flights to resume. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused the then-Obama administration of imposing an “economic boycott” of Israel, seeking political concessions from Israel. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), now the Senate majority leader, said that the FAA had overreacted.

During the current conflict, the FAA has urged U.S. airlines and pilots to “use caution” in Israeli airspace, issuing public guidance to that effect, but has not imposed any binding restrictions.

Without formal FAA action, members of Congress have been hesitant to speak out forcefully on an issue fully in the purview of private businesses — especially in light of airlines’ safety and liability concerns. But at the same time, lawmakers have not been shy about making their concerns about private business conduct heard in the past.

To be sure, those looking to travel to Israel — as its war against Hamas continues — make up a small constituency. But that hasn’t stopped lawmakers in the past from taking a stand on behalf of concerned constituents.

Now that United has taken the first step to restoring service, expect other U.S. carriers to follow suit. But the fact that it took so long to happen is due in no small part to silence — and a notable lack of pressure — from Washington.

In the world of politics: There’s a new and revealing poll out today about the lack of support for left-wing candidates running on anti-Israel platforms: Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) holds a commanding 67-point lead (78%-11%) over Democrat Pervez Agwan, according to a University of Houston poll released to JI this morning.

Agwan’splatform has been centered on ending American support for Israel. But he’s received next to no Democratic support in the recently redrawn majority-minority district in Houston. The Texas primary is set for March 5.