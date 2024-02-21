Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the challenges faced by Britain’s Labour party leader Keir Starmer amid increased pressure from anti-Israel forces within his party, and highlight Democratic candidates in a deep-blue Alabama House district courting AIPAC’s endorsement. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Ronen Tzur and Noah Kahan.

The Biden administration continues to offer mixed messaging as to how it views a potential Israeli invasion of Rafah, which Israeli leaders have described as imminent, reports Jewish Insider senior national correspondent Gabby Deutch.

The U.S. drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution stating that “under current circumstances, a major ground offensive into Rafah should not proceed,” according to a speech delivered by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday.

The White House, meanwhile, is offering slightly different language that leaves room for a possible Israeli operation.

“We do not support operations in Rafah under the current circumstances without a credible plan to deal with the safety and security of the people there,” John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

“We certainly support going after Hamas. We certainly support decapitating their network and eliminating the threat,” Kirby continued. “I did see comments by Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu that he ordered his military leaders to come up with such a plan.” But, Kirby added, he is “not aware” of any such plan having been completed.

The White House has similarly continued to resort to semanticson another key matter: whether the U.S. supports a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The U.S. on Tuesday vetoed a separate U.N. Security Council resolution, authored by Algeria, that called for an “immediate cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war. Thomas-Greenfield said it could imperil talks to release the hostages, and the State Department’s top spokesperson explained that “an unconditional cease-fire only benefits Hamas.”

The competing resolution drafted by the U.S. calls for a “temporary cease-fire in Gaza as soon as practicable,” premised on the release of all hostages, according to Thomas-Greenfield.

The language doesn’t reflect a change in policy — the goal she described, of a negotiated deal that would pause fighting for up to six weeks if all hostages are released, has been the U.S. position for weeks — but it is the first time the White House used the term “cease-fire.” Previously, administration officials had opted for phrases like “humanitarian pause” or “cessation of hostilities.”

White House officials denied that the change in language was meaningful. “It reflects what we’ve been doing all along. It hasn’t changed what we’ve been doing,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

But it comes as the White House faces growing pressure from progressives to call for a cease-fire in Gaza. And while the White House’s stated policy aims remain unchanged, the new language offers a small, symbolic concession to those on the activist left for whom “cease-fire now” has become a rallying cry, even if such a term is increasingly meaningless.