Worthy Reads

The Road to Renewal: In The New York Times, Liat Atzili, an educator at Yad Vashem who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, reflects on the Jewish concept of tekumah, or rebirth, as she mourns the destruction to her community of Kibbutz Nir Oz and the murder of her husband, whose body remains in Gaza. “Now is the time for the world to demand and secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza. I want to be reunited with my neighbors. Then will come the time for mourning what we have lost. Neither of these missions ends our work. Beyond the horizon of our pain, we must recommit ourselves to tekumah with the same determined optimism of the Holocaust survivor generation. I see no alternative. Without tekumah, we will only sink further into the cycle of mutual anger and victimhood that has plagued our relationship with the Palestinians for too long. That is not the approach that the survivor generation chose, and in their spirit I do not seek revenge for what I have been through. I am humbled by how my fellow Israelis put their lives at risk to fight my kidnappers, but I do not feel any catharsis in seeing the destruction of Gaza. Instead, I want to focus on building a better future for my three children — and for the children of Gaza.” [NYTimes]

Clergy in Wartime: In The Wall Street Journal, Alison Leigh Cowan spotlights the work of the IDF’s reservist clergy, whose efforts have expanded in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. “Ordinarily, Jewish bodies are washed to sanctify them before they are wrapped inside a shroud. That process, called tahara, seeks to restore the dead to the purity of their birth. Yet when Jews perish because they are Jews — or because they’re seen as representatives of the Jewish people — their deaths have sanctified them. Under Jewish law, their bodies aren’t washed and are buried in their blood-soaked garments along with any blood they have spilled. Even wipes used to clean blood from objects like phones or yarmulkes must accompany the body to the grave, according to Rabbi [Bentzi] Mann. The blood is meant to remind heaven how Jews are sometimes treated on earth. Civilians killed by antisemites are subject to the same rules, which is why the base has handled nearly all 1,200 fatalities from Hamas’s initial strike and those who have died since.” [WSJ]

Oppressors and Oppressed: In Tablet magazine, Gil Troy examines the history of efforts to link Palestinian nationalism and anti-Zionism with the civil rights movement in America and how they are playing out today. “In a way, this trajectory was inevitable, once progressives decided on a vision of social justice in which America would be run according to a sectarian quota system, in which they defined which groups would be worthy of everything from university admissions to political power. According to this logic, success and failure is — and should be — a function of group identity, which pigeonholes individuals as either ‘oppressors’ or ‘oppressed.’ Within this new taxonomy, American Jews have been defined as the quintessential ‘white oppressors,’ since ‘Jew’ is defined as being synonymous with ‘white’ and “successful.’ The Jewish connection to Israel makes the Jews doubly or triply as oppressive as other ‘white people.’ It is no coincidence that at its core the Palestinianization of the U.S. civil rights movement is an anti-American project. The intersection of the Palestinian cult of victimhood with the ‘anti-racist’ progressive ideology being pushed institutionally by DEI regimes, not only declares that Israel is inherently racist, it also maligns America as systemically racist.” [Tablet]

Doha on Fifth Ave: The Real Deal’s Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt looks at Qatar’s multibillion-dollar effort to buy up top properties across New York City. “The sovereign wealth fund is a black box, its real estate dealings hard to track perfectly. In addition to holding buildings and shares of real estate companies and trusts outright, the fund’s spinoffs and affiliates also quietly back other investors. The Real Deal spoke to brokers, investors, lenders, developers and lobbyists in an effort to paint a picture of how much of the promised investment has gone into New York. Almost all declined to speak on the record. What’s clear is that 20 years after the purchase of the Lycée building, the tiny Gulf state – through its fund, related companies and royal family – has spent tens of billions on American property, amounting to an estimated 10 million square feet in Manhattan, at minimum. ‘The Qataris love to buy trophy assets in very large cities, New York City, Paris and London,’ said Charlie Attias, a Compass agent who leads a team focused on international buyers. ‘They pick the best locations and the best assets. It’s their trademark.’” [TheRealDeal]



Ballot Bluster: In the Financial Times, James Shotter and Neri Zilber report on the factors that are likely to come into play during the next Israeli election. “For now, Netanyahu and his coalition have little incentive to trigger an election, given that most of its constituent parties would lose seats. Analysts also doubt a vote will be held while Israeli forces are fighting in Gaza. But even people close to the government concede that once the fighting reduces in intensity, the clamour for elections will mount. A new hostage deal could accelerate the process. ‘Either Netanyahu secures an achievement on the battlefield and himself initiates snap elections,’ said a person familiar with Netanyahu’s thinking. ‘Or elections will be forced in the coming months, including because of mass demonstrations and the fact that many of the security chiefs will have resigned by then.’” [FT]