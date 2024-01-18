Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover last night’s event at the World Economic Forum highlighting the Israeli hostages and their families, and report on a bipartisan call for the Biden administration to reimpose the Houthis’ Foreign Terrorist Organization designation. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jonathan Greenblatt, Sheryl Sandberg and Virginia Moseley.

Why is this World Economic Forum different from all other World Economic Forums?

For Jewish and Israeli leaders attending the annual conference in Davos, Switzerland, the answer could not be clearer: Conference organizers have scaled up efforts to include conversations about antisemitism and Israel at the weeklong gathering.

Earlier this week, an Israeli delegation held a screening of footage of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Last night, Palantir CEO Alex Karp hosted an event with family members of hostages as well as some of the released hostages. More below.

On the sidelines of the conference, Moran Stela Yanai and Nili Margalit, freed hostages who appeared at the Palantir event, met with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres last night.

This afternoon, a panel of Jewish and Israeli thought leaders will take the main stage at Davos — for the first time in the World Economic Forum’s history — to discuss the rise of global antisemitism and the varied responses to it.

Speakers include Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt and Abrahamic Family House Special Interfaith Adviser David Rosen. Author and professor Timothy Snyder will moderate the session.

Following the panel, Emhoff is slated to meet with corporate leaders to discuss combating hate, and will then sit down with both Michal Herzog and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who addressed the confab earlier today.

In between events, Greenblatt chatted with Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss about the atmosphere at Davos. Below are snippets from the conversation.

Jewish Insider: Jonathan, you’re in Davos. What is the atmosphere this year?

Jonathan Greenblatt: Davos has been, as always, quite interesting. There are a few things. The theme this year is “Building Trust,” which is an admirable thing. But I think the prevailing theme, I would say, is uncertainty. Uncertainty about the Middle East, uncertainty about Ukraine and Europe, uncertainty about the U.S. with the elections around the corner. So I think the thing that I’m hearing the most from people is uncertainty. So “Building Trust” is a good theme and all, don’t get me wrong. I think people are nervous about the state of the world, and just unsure how things are going to turn out on a couple fronts.

JI: You are participating in a session tomorrow that’s dedicated to antisemitism. I can’t ever remember there being a session dedicated to antisemitism in the past. How did this come about? And what’s the hope for holding one this year? It’s very high level — you, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Israeli First Lady Michal Herzog.

JG: That’s right. And Tim Snyder, who has written so much about authoritarianism and genocide. He wrote that important book, Black Earth. He’s a very important historian of contemporary Europe, and he’s moderating it. If you follow Davos, you know there are different kinds of programs here. So there may be programs that are off-site, or unofficial, like a panel at the Google pavilion or something. And then there are breakouts where you have all these breakout rooms with lots of content. And then there’s the main stage. Not only is this, to the best of my knowledge, the first time they’ve ever done anything on antisemitism, it’s literally happening on the main stage. So that is a steep increase over where we were before and how they’ve treated the issue. But I think the reason why is because it is on the minds of so many of the participants. People are trying to make sense of this moment. And in many ways, that’s what Davos is about, trying to make sense of the moment. Whether the moment is about the things we were discussing a few minutes ago: the geopolitical shocks, climate change, technological progress. And this issue of hate, but specifically antisemitism, is on the minds of a lot of people. We’re trying to make sense of this explosion of anti-Jewish intolerance in America and around the world.

