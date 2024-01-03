Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Harvard Jewish leaders’ concerns about antisemitism on campus following the resignation of President Claudine Gay, and interview Brooklyn-born Israeli MK Moshe Roth about his efforts to reach English-speaking audiences. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ruti Munder, Samantha Vinograd and Richard Beckman.

Hamas was dealt its most significant blow since the start of the war with Israel with the targeted killing on Tuesday of Saleh Al-Arouri, the founder of the terror organization’s Al Qassam Brigades, in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut. Six other Hamas members, including two military commanders, were killed in the strike, which came a day before the fourth anniversary of the targeted strike that killed Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss reports.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari sidestepped questions about Israel’s involvement in the strike, saying on Tuesday evening he is “not responding to what’s being voiced here and elsewhere,” adding, “we are focused on the fighting with Hamas.”

The West Bank-born Arouri — who acknowledged in an August interview with a Beirut-based publication over the summer that he was “living on borrowed time” — spent 15 years in an Israeli prison before his release in 2010 and deportation to Jordan. From the Hashemite Kingdom, Arouri went to Syria and then to Turkey, where he and other Hamas officials maintained close relations with Ankara and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Arouri relocated to Lebanon after being expelled from both Turkey, which had come under pressure from the U.S., and Qatar, which was trying to restore ties with Sunni Gulf states. From Beirut, he deepened ties between Hamas and Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy that de facto controls Lebanon. A month prior to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks, Arouri met with Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad; the group also convened after the attacks. Le Figaroreported last week that on the morning of Oct. 7, Arouri had called Nasrallah to notify him of the impending attack shortly before the Israel-Gaza border was breached. Arouri was filmed later that day alongside Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders celebrating the massacre.

Israel Policy Forum’s Michael Koplow called the assassination “a huge deal,” noting that after Oct. 7 organizer Yahya Sinwar, Arouri “would have been the most important Hamas leader for Israel to eliminate in order to handicap the group.” The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Matthew Levitt and Hanin Ghadar wrote that Arouri’s death marked “a significant loss for Hamas,” citing the “critical role” he played “as one of the group’s primary and most effective liaisons to both Hezbollah and Iran.”

In 2014, Arouri masterminded the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli boys in the West Bank that led to that summer’s war — which prior to October had been the longest and most deadly military confrontation between Israel and Hamas in a decade. Jonathan Schanzer, vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told us hours after the strike that as the head of the Qassam Brigades, Arouri “personified the notion that there is no firewall between the political and military so-called ‘wings’ of Hamas. He made it absolutely clear that there is no distinction.”

Schanzer, who has been tracking the Hamas official’s movements for more than a decade, described Arouri as “probably the most prominently aggressive Hamas leader over the years.”

“In other words,” Schanzer continued, “he’s the guy that has boasted of the violence that he has been responsible for. He’s been brash. And you knew this was going to come. You just knew it. The question is, did Hamas prepare for his departure in any real way?”

The other question, Schanzer said, is how Hezbollah, which has not engaged in a significant military confrontation with Israel since the Second Lebanon War in 2006, will respond to an attack deep within its territory. The Iran-backed group is “walking a fine line right now, they have to be careful,” Schanzer explained. “On the one hand, they want to respond. But on the other hand, the last thing they want is a wider war.”

At the time of Arouri’s death, the State Department was offering a $5 million reward as part of its Rewards for Justice program for information leading to the apprehension of the Qassam Brigades founder, determined by Foggy Bottom to be a “Specially Designated Global Terrorist.” Arouri was also featured in a deck of playing cards of Hamas figures produced by residents of Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities hardest hit on Oct. 7, similar to the U.S.’ ‘most wanted’ playing card deck that featured images of members of Saddam Hussein’s government.

Tuesday’s strike is likely to affect efforts to secure the release of the 133 hostages remaining in Gaza. Arouri had been deeply involved in the Qatar-brokered negotiations that secured the release of more than 100 hostages in November. Hours after the attack, Hamas reportedly halted the latest round of talks.