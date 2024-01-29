Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the response on Capitol Hill to the Iranian proxy attack that killed three American service members, and talk to legal experts about the implications of the International Court of Justice’s ruling on Friday. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Mirjam Beit Talmi Szpiro and Sam Lessin.

In the more than 100 days since the start of the Israel-Hamas war elevated tensions across the region, confrontations between American forces and Iran-backed groups were limited to tit-for-tat exchanges in the heavily trafficked commercial waterways across the Middle East, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss writes.

That changed over the weekend, with the first deadly drone strike on an American position since the start of the war. Three U.S. service members were killed in Jordan, near the Hashemite Kingdom’s borders with Iraq and Syria. The attack — for which President Joe Biden has vowed a response — has already spurred calls from Congress for the White House to take a harder line against Tehran. Read more below on how it’s playing out on Capitol Hill.

Last night, the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal suggested that an American response “probably includes hitting Iranian military or commercial assets,” though such a move “certainly” risks an escalation. “But Iran and its proxies are already escalating, and they have no incentive to stop unless they know their own forces are at risk,” the board writes.

The Washington Post’s Max Bootwrote that “it’s clearly time to show Iran that it cannot kill U.S. troops with impunity,” suggesting the U.S. attack members of Iran’s Quds Force and levy more sanctions against the Islamic republic.

But Iran shows no signs of stopping its proxies from further attacks on American interests. The Houthis announced this morning that they had launched a rocket at the U.S. warship Lewis B. Puller in the Gulf of Aden off of Yemen’s coast.

Israeli legal experts interviewed by JI’s Lahav Harkov over the weekend suggested a financial agreement between Tehran and South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party in exchange for Pretoria’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. But the attempt was blunted by the court’s refusal to call for an immediate cease-fire. Read more about the ICJ ruling below.

The ICJ ruling dealt a blow to left-wing Democrats in Washington, state capitals and municipalities pushing cease-fire resolutions. The decision not to call for a cease-fire underscores what has been the Israeli position since Oct. 7: that most civilized societies do not see a future in which Hamas can remain in control of Gaza.

And the ruling has shut down arguments from the hard left accusing Israel of genocide. Over the weekend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) dodged a question asking if she agreed with the use of the term “genocide” to describe Israel’s actions in its war against Hamas terrorists.

More than 100 days in, despite protestations from left-wingers, the Biden administration has maintained its support for Israel. Addressing reporters at the White House on Friday, the National Security Council’s John Kirby again wore a dog tag calling for the return of the hostages as he discussed the U.S. pause on funding to UNRWA, the U.N. group that works with Palestinians. Hours earlier, the U.S. had announced the pause after it was determined that at least 12 UNRWA employees participated in the Oct. 7 attacks.

The U.S. was soon followed by nearly a dozen countries, including France, Japan, Italy and the U.K., in putting a halt to any future funding to the organization. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that 10% of UNRWA employees in Gaza have ties to Islamic terror or militant groups.

The domino effect of countries dropping UNRWA support — which came shortly after the ICJ ruling — surprised watchers of the region, who had grown accustomed to global silence over connections between UNRWA and Hamas. Edward Luttwak, writing in Unherd over the weekend, points out how the diplomatic response to the Israel-Hamas war differs from Israel’s other major military confrontations — namely, that Israel has more global support than in the past.

“How times have changed since 1967, when socialist Israel still enjoyed the enthusiastic support of global ‘progressives,’ but was so diplomatically isolated that it received no support at all from Europe or America when openly threatened with war by Egypt, Jordan and Syria,” Luttwak recalled, pointing out how the situation “was much the same” six years later during the Yom Kippur War.

Such a diplomatic embrace — and global concern over Iranian military and nuclear ambitions — may be Israel’s saving grace in its war against Hamas, as the rest of the Western world recognizes that the true threat comes from the terror group’s benefactors in Tehran.