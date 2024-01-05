Worthy Reads

Soleimani Takeaways: In The Wall Street Journal, retired Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., who until 2022 was the head of CENTCOM, reflects on the lessons learned in the four years since the targeted killing of Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. “Iranian leaders work with Lenin’s dictum that ‘you probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.’ Tehran and its proxies are pressing their attacks because they haven’t confronted steel. The ability to stop such probing generally depends on a swift and violent counterattack. Delaying and equivocating usually means the response needed to re-establish deterrence has to be much larger than it would have been if it had been applied in a timely manner. As a military officer, I have observed such hesitancy and lack of strategic clarity across several presidential administrations. In 2019, an early and sharp response to Iranian provocation might have ended the escalatory spiral well before the U.S. had to strike Soleimani and accept the possibility of theater war.” [WSJ]

Tangled Up in the Mideast: In her Substack “Cosmopolitics,” Elise Labott looks at the evolution of the U.S.’ policy toward the Houthis. “So, to sum it up: The U.S., after initially downplaying the Houthi threat, is now in the ring, trading blows with them. And Saudi Arabia, once the Houthis’ punching bag, is now shielding Israel from the same fists. Everyone is essentially fighting a proxy war against Iran, the Houthis’ backer, while the U.S. tries for a nuclear deal with Tehran and Riyadh tries to keep its fragile truce with Iran. It’s a geopolitical Twister game, with everyone contorting to keep up with the ever-shifting rules of engagement. In the shifting sands of Middle Eastern politics, the enemy of my enemy can sometimes be my friend – but only when convenient. Today’s crisis can be tomorrow’s footnote, depending on who’s involved and what’s at stake. The rules are rewritten on the fly, players switch sides, and the consistent losers in this game are, tragically, the innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.” [Cosmopolitics]

Rabbi’s Reflections:Politico’s Matthew Kaminski interviews French Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur about how her life has changed since Oct. 7, and how the rise in antisemitism in the U.S. is reflective of French history. “For years, her different approach brought her applause from a wider French audience and criticism from more traditional Jews who regarded her as too far to the left, too willing to call out Israel’s policies, somehow not Jewish enough. Oct. 7 was a turning point for her in a way that she believes it was for many of her American Jewish friends, going back to the years she spent at New York’s Hebrew Union College. While Jews had experienced rising hatred in France since the early 1990s, and were killed for being Jewish there, Gaza changed her perspective by making her more aware of Israel’s fragility. Then the outrage over Israel’s conduct during the war, in particular from allies on the progressive wing of politics, suddenly left her with fewer friends. She sees the human toll in Gaza but speaks more of the hurt she feels by the lack of condemnation of what Hamas did and of understanding for the hurt of the Jews. She makes sure to say she doesn’t believe ‘every criticism of Israel is antisemitism.’ Israel ‘has always needed criticism, especially from the Diaspora,’ and ‘is still threatened by a lack of criticism.’ She never hid her distaste for Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies in government. Yet she is more reticent to criticize now. She is asked repeatedly to join calls for a ceasefire in Gaza — and demurs.” [Politico]

A Son Speaks: In The Free Press, Ala Mohammed Mushtaha, the son of an imam in Gaza, relates how his father, who was seized by Hamas last weekend, was forced to use his mosque to hide and store away money and weapons and deliver Hamas-approved sermons. “I know that if Hamas kills my father, they’ll say that the Israeli army did it. But my father was very keen that even if he died, we should make known the despicable demands they made of him. It was his last request to us, literally as he was being carried out of the door, that should he die, we should publicize the real reason for his death, and it is this: He wouldn’t preach what Hamas told him to. He refused to tell Gazans that violent resistance, and obedience to Hamas, is the best way out of our current hell.” [FreePress]