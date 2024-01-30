Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Catherine Lhamon, the top civil rights official at the U.S. Department of Education, and look at how Democrats are approaching UNRWA funding cuts ahead of today’s hearing on Capitol Hill. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Qatari PM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Tom Nides and Liliana Segre.

Ahead of today’s House hearing on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is expected to lead a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken calling for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to resign, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod scoops.

“I have lost all confidence in Secretary-General António Guterres’ ability to ensure that the U.N. is not actively supporting terrorism or giving refuge to known terrorists,” the letter, excerpts of which were obtained by JI, reads. “Therefore, I ask you to call on Secretary-General Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to immediately resign from their posts. They can no longer be trusted to maintain international peace and security, protect all nations, and uphold international law.”

The hearing begins at 2 p.m. ET, and will feature testimony from UN Watch head Hillel Neuer, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg, IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff and University of Virginia professor Mara Rudman.

But one person’s absence will be noticeable: UNRWA head Lazzarini.

The Swiss-Italian diplomat received a request earlier this month from HFAC Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Oversight Subcommittee Chair Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) to testify on Capitol Hill. But he is in Israel today, where his meeting with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been canceled over the recent revelations from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal about ties between his agency and Hamas.

Had he been on the Hill today, Lazzarini would have faced questions about the back-to-back reports, which found that at least 12 members of UNRWA participated in the Oct. 7 attacks, while roughly 1 in 10 employees of the agency in Gaza are members of a terror group.

But allegations of collaboration and cooperation between UNRWA and Hamas are nothing new — nor are they a surprise to UNRWA leadership. Three years ago, Lazzarini acknowledged that learning materials distributed to students in the Gaza Strip included a grammar lesson that taught, “Jihad is one of the doors to Paradise” and a math lesson that instructed students to count martyrs.

Peter Hansen, who headed the agency from 1996-2005, said in a 2004 interview that he was “sure there are Hamas members on the UNRWA payroll.” But, Hansen continued, “I don’t see that as a crime.”

Lazzarini’s absence in Washington is unlikely to win him sympathies as the organization stands to lose funding from half of its top 10 benefactors — including the U.S., which provided $340 million in 2022. Some on the Hill are already moving to take further measures against the group.

Mast introduced a bill to permanently end U.S. funding to, and seek the dissolution of, UNRWA, transferring its responsibilities to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, while Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the revocation of UNRWA’s tax-exempt status.