Ahead of today’s House hearing on the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) is expected to lead a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken calling for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to resign, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod scoops.
“I have lost all confidence in Secretary-General António Guterres’ ability to ensure that the U.N. is not actively supporting terrorism or giving refuge to known terrorists,” the letter, excerpts of which were obtained by JI, reads. “Therefore, I ask you to call on Secretary-General Guterres and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini to immediately resign from their posts. They can no longer be trusted to maintain international peace and security, protect all nations, and uphold international law.”
The hearing begins at 2 p.m. ET, and will feature testimony from UN Watch head Hillel Neuer, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Rich Goldberg, IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff and University of Virginia professor Mara Rudman.
But one person’s absence will be noticeable: UNRWA head Lazzarini.
The Swiss-Italian diplomat received a request earlier this month from HFAC Chair Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Oversight Subcommittee Chair Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) to testify on Capitol Hill. But he is in Israel today, where his meeting with Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been canceled over the recent revelations from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal about ties between his agency and Hamas.
Had he been on the Hill today, Lazzarini would have faced questions about the back-to-back reports, which found that at least 12 members of UNRWA participated in the Oct. 7 attacks, while roughly 1 in 10 employees of the agency in Gaza are members of a terror group.
But allegations of collaboration and cooperation between UNRWA and Hamas are nothing new — nor are they a surprise to UNRWA leadership. Three years ago, Lazzarini acknowledged that learning materials distributed to students in the Gaza Strip included a grammar lesson that taught, “Jihad is one of the doors to Paradise” and a math lesson that instructed students to count martyrs.
Peter Hansen, who headed the agency from 1996-2005, said in a 2004 interview that he was “sure there are Hamas members on the UNRWA payroll.” But, Hansen continued, “I don’t see that as a crime.”
Lazzarini’s absence in Washington is unlikely to win him sympathies as the organization stands to lose funding from half of its top 10 benefactors — including the U.S., which provided $340 million in 2022. Some on the Hill are already moving to take further measures against the group.
Mast introduced a bill to permanently end U.S. funding to, and seek the dissolution of, UNRWA, transferring its responsibilities to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, while Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the revocation of UNRWA’s tax-exempt status.
campus concerns
Dept. of Ed. civil rights chief ‘astounded’ by antisemitic incidents at U.S. schools, universities
Catherine Lhamon, the top civil rights official at the U.S. Department of Education, said on Monday she is “astounded” by the antisemitic incidents she has seen since Oct. 7. “I’m a longtime, lifelong civil rights attorney, and I and my staff know hate intimately because of what we do, and I am astounded by the kinds of allegations that we are seeing now in this country,” Lhamon, the department’s assistant secretary for civil rights, told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch in an interview. “I’m devastated that it’s true, and devastated for the students who are experiencing those kinds of incidents.”
Record number: Since Oct. 7, when Hamas attacked Israel and touched off a wave of antisemitism worldwide, Lhamon’s team of 600 lawyers at the department’s Office of Civil Rights has opened a record number of investigations into discrimination at U.S. schools based on “shared ancestry.” This language comes from Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on people’s “actual or perceived shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.” For two decades, the Education Department has interpreted this phrase to extend to religious minorities including Jews, Muslims and Sikhs.
Break it down: The department’s civil rights office received 183 complaints of “shared ancestry” discrimination in the four months since the beginning of October. In the entire previous fiscal year, from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023, the office received just 62 complaints. More shared ancestry investigations — 58 in total — have been opened in the past four months than in the previous seven years combined, according to publicly available data. Two-thirds of the complaints received since October have been related to allegations of antisemitism, a department spokesperson said. New FBI data released on Monday found that 10% of all hate crimes in 2022, prior to the recent wave of antisemitism, occurred at schools or college campuses.
dem division
Democrats split over UNRWA’s future ahead of public hearing
House Democrats appeared split over the future of U.S. support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the U.N.’s Palestinian aid agency, on the eve of today’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the agency’s chronic issues, including its ties to terrorism, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Some Democrats expressed concerns about the administration’s move to pause aid to UNRWA, while others indicated they want to see the U.N. agency overhauled or replaced.
Dilemma: Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), told JI that the administration’s decision to suspend aid to UNRWA is complex and indicated that he has some reservations. “We obviously need to be vigorous in responding to the allegations and making sure that we’re not supporting terrorism,” Crow said, “but at the same time, there’s a very real human catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. The issue of pausing aid and making the situation worse on the ground is one that I take really seriously.”
Far left: The emerging consensus from the far left generally seems to outright oppose the administration’s aid cutoff. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called the decision “unacceptable,” and called for aid to be reinstated “immediately.” Ocasio-Cortez continued, “Among an organization of 13,000 UN aid workers, risking the starvation of millions over grave allegations of 12 is indefensible.”
Overhaul: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) told JI the administration should “not even reconsider funding” until the war is over and the rebuilding process — particularly of the agency’s education system for Palestinians — begins in Gaza. Moskowitz said he supports continued humanitarian support to Gaza, but “giving money to a group that turned out to be part of Hamas and is educating its youth to hate Jews is not something that U.S. taxpayer money should be going to.” He said the U.S. should work with Egypt and Israel to develop an alternative system for distributing aid.
Shut down: Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) told JI he has believed “for a while” that UNRWA cannot be reformed, and that there are better ways to distribute aid and provide services to the Palestinians. “UNRWA’s been around for 75 years. There’s no reason to have it separate from the U.N. High Commissioner on Refugees,” Schneider said. “We need a group that can be held to account, that is responsible not just to the people it’s supposed to serve, but the rest of the countries that are standing behind it.”
Supplemental problems: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) signaled againon Monday that the reported terms of the Senate’s bipartisan border deal won’t pass muster in the Republican-controlled House, leaving the future of the supplemental bill for Israel and other U.S. allies still murky.
doha dealings
Qatar PM Al Thani claims Doha has no leverage over Hamas
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the prime minister of Qatar, asserted on Monday that his country has no practical leverage over Hamas, amid growing calls for Doha to put more pressure on the terrorist group to release the remaining hostages held in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
No influence: Al Thani, speaking during an Atlantic Council event, claimed that the only leverage it has is as a mediator — “by words, by meetings, by commitments, by addressing the issues with some solutions” — and said that Qatar’s hosting of Hamas’ leadership does not give Qatar any ability to influence Hamas. Qatar has also provided significant funding to Hamas for years. “Our role needs to be understood clearly in this context, our role is mediator, we try to bring the parties to bridge gaps between them,” Al Thani said. “We don’t see that Qatar is a superpower that can impose something on this party or the other party to bring them to that place.”’
Playing host: He also claimed that Qatar’s hosting of Hamas leadership had been “taken out of context,” noting that the Hamas office in Qatar had been established in coordination with the U.S. “It doesn’t mean that being there, hosting them is a leverage that we have over them,” Al Thani said. “We don’t see that this is a point of leverage. We see this as a point, as a channel of communication that we are using, always for good causes.”
Sidestep: Al Thani also repeatedly sidestepped questions critical of Hamas, including whether peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestinians is possible while the eliminationist terrorist group remains in power, whether Hamas has a role in the future governance of the West Bank and whether Hamas must accept Israel’s right to exist and a two-state solution. The prime minister spoke in generalities in response to each question, emphasizing a two-state solution as the only path forward to peace, and the future of Palestinian governance as a matter for Palestinians to decide, without directly Hamas.
money matters
George Latimer announces huge fundraising haul in campaign against Rep. Bowman
George Latimer, the popular Westchester County executive now challenging Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), announced on Monday that his campaign had pulled in nearly $1.4 million last month, a major fundraising haul. Latimer’s strong fundraising performance underscores that his race will be among the top priorities of pro-Israel groups this cycle, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. His campaign was officially endorsed by AIPAC last week.
Battling Bowman: It also further indicates that Bowman, who is among a handful of Squad members facing new primary challenges over their hostile views toward Israel, is uniquely vulnerable as he prepares to defend his seat again, even as the current district lines could be redrawn in the coming months. Bowman, who launched his reelection campaign last Wednesday, has not yet shared his fundraising total for the final quarter of 2023, which is due at the end of the month. The two-term incumbent raised just over $250,000 between July and September last year, entering October with around $182,000 on hand, according to the most recent federal filings.
Local donations: In a statement, Latimer, a veteran Democrat who entered the race in early December, said that the majority of his campaign contributions had come from local donors in the Bronx and Westchester County, which covers most of the current district. “I’m honored and humbled with the depth of grassroots energy that is powering this campaign,” he said. “But I’m running against an incumbent with a national fundraising network, and we know he’ll be able to rely on outside money for his campaign.”
Bonus: The Daily Beast reveals that Bowman promoted conspiracy theories about 9/11 on a personal blog he maintained while he was a middle school principal in 2014.
bipartisan bloc
The horseshoe theory of politics: Isolationist and anti-war lawmakers urge restraint
As the Biden administration mulls plans to retaliate for the Iranian proxy strike that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan on Sunday, a coalition of right-wing isolationists and anti-war progressives is emerging to oppose sweeping U.S. retaliation, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The horseshoe: It’s a reminder that on foreign policy, the typical ideological divisions aren’t neatly split along partisan lines. President Joe Biden’s stalwart pro-Israel backing is creating defections among his party’s left wing, while the GOP’s traditional support for a muscular foreign policy is facing attacks from a growing cadre of neo-isolationists, who favor a restrained American role in the world.
From the right: While more hawkish Senate Republicans have been calling for a U.S. strike on Iran, Republicans on the isolationist right are emerging as vocal opponents of an aggressive response. “Do we really trust the Biden administration to possibly launch a war with Iran at the same time where we have no idea how many terrorists are on United States soil?” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told reporters on Monday. “I think that cool heads need to prevail and wise decisions need to be made.” Greene and others also argue that a strike on Iran would be illegal without congressional authorization.
From the left: “We can’t allow the deaths of U.S. service members to go unanswered – but we also can’t give in to the war hawks who look for any reason to go to war with Iran,” Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) said in a statement. “Direct confrontation with Iran will certainly lead to the deaths of more U.S. service members and could easily expand into a regional conflict.” She urged the administration to seek a permanent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, which would “end the war that’s emboldening Iran.” Other progressives similarly argue that a cease-fire in Gaza would halt the Iranian proxy strikes throughout the region.
Elsewhere on the Hill: Nineteen progressive Senate and House Democrats, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Peter Welch (D-VT) wrote to the administration seeking information about why it bypassed the congressional review period for recent arms sales to Israel.
campus beat
Anti-Israel protesters threaten Stanford students attending forum for combating antisemitism
“We’re going to find out where you live.” “Zionist, Zionist, you can’t hide.” “Go back to Brooklyn.” “Our next generation will ensure Israel falls, and America too, the other terrorists.”
Those were some of the antisemitic slogans hurled at Ari Arias and other Jewish students at Stanford University last Wednesday night outside an on-campus forum — meant to combat antisemitism. “We were trying to leave the event and the entrance and exit were both packed with them yelling that we can’t hide,” Arias, a premed student in his junior year, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen for Jewish Insider. “As we finally exited the venue, they continued following us… They started yelling super-threatening things at us, like, ‘We know your names, we know where you work and soon we’re going to find out where you live.’”
Prominent participants: The forum was organized by Kevin Feigelis, a doctoral student in the physics department. Speakers included the Stanford President Richard Saller, Provost Jenny Martinez and Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism. Dee Mostofi, a university spokesperson, told JI that the school is “aware of the protest that took place on Wednesday outside an event to discuss antisemitism attended by Stanford leadership.” It is not clear whether the protesters were university students.
Ramifications?: “While we respect the right to peaceful protest, hateful language such as ‘Go back to Brooklyn,’ which is a personal attack based on identity and stereotypes, is beneath all of us, and it harms the ability to have the reasoned exchange of ideas and debate that is central to the university. Stanford remains focused on supporting civil discourse and the well-being of all members of our community,” Mostofi said. Asked whether the threatening statements violate Stanford’s speech policies and if punitive actions were taken, Mostofi did not respond.
Worthy Reads
What Lies Ahead: In Foreign Policy, CIA Director Bill Burns outlines the challenges facing the U.S. in an advanced technological era. “I have spent much of the last four decades working in and on the Middle East, and I have rarely seen it more tangled or explosive. Winding down the intense Israeli ground operation in the Gaza Strip, meeting the deep humanitarian needs of suffering Palestinian civilians, freeing hostages, preventing the spread of conflict to other fronts in the region, and shaping a workable approach for the ‘day after’ in Gaza are all incredibly difficult problems. So is resurrecting hope for a durable peace that ensures Israel’s security as well as Palestinian statehood and takes advantage of historic opportunities for normalization with Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. Hard as it may be to imagine those possibilities amid the current crisis, it is even harder to imagine getting out of the crisis without pursuing them seriously. … The United States is not exclusively responsible for resolving any of the Middle East’s vexing problems. But none of them can be managed, let alone solved, without active U.S. leadership.” [ForeignPolicy]
Northern Notes: In The Free Press, Matti Friedman considers what a war with Hezbollah could look like, amid heightened tensions along Israel’s border with Lebanon. “This overlooked war, which Israelis never even bothered to name when it was going on, was in fact one of the labs that produced what we now think of as ‘war’ — not the movement of divisions across territory or battles between states, but armed groups operating in the ruins of failed states; hit-and-run attacks using IEDs, which Hezbollah did much to pioneer; suicide bombers, which Hezbollah introduced in the Middle East; the use of video as a propaganda weapon, which Hezbollah employed to great effect two decades before ISIS; and the exploitation of the civilian landscape to conceal the military landscape, with all of the consequences for innocent people. What happened in the security zone isn’t discussed much in Israel but retains a hold on those of us who served there when we were young. We learned lessons about the limits of military power — but also about the limits of our ability to placate our enemies. Many of us also learned, in a strange way, to love Lebanon, which is a bewitching place. The echoes of that experience matter now because it’s men who began their service in the security zone as teenagers who now run the Israeli army, and who confront this new war as generals.” [FreePress]
War Worry: In The Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead assesses the Biden administration’s handling of simultaneous crises in the Middle East. “The Middle East is on fire today because the Biden administration’s core regional strategy — to reach some kind of détente with Iran — has catastrophically failed. Iran, closer every day to nuclear weapons, is at the point of upending the regional balance of power even as its Houthi proxies have largely blocked trade through the Red Sea. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s humiliation of the U.S. in Afghanistan, the shock of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and the success of jihadist movements across much of Africa have combined to breathe new energy into global terror networks. The past 50 years teach that strategic failure in the Middle East destroys presidencies. As the White House scrambles to respond to Iran’s latest attack on American forces, let’s hope it recognizes how high the stakes have become.” [WSJ]
Stayin’ Alive: In Foreign Policy, Steven Cook posits that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may survive the political fallout of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and ensuing war with Hamas. “But it is still premature to declare Netanyahu’s political career over. If recent history is any guide, it is always rash to count the prime minister out well before anyone casts a ballot. In the five elections between 2009 and 2019 and the three since 2020 the Washington policy community expected someone not named Netanyahu to become prime minister, but he nevertheless remained premier. When he was finally unable to cobble together a coalition in 2021 and went into opposition, it was only temporary. He came back the following year. Of course, responsibility for a devastating war renders Netanyahu uniquely vulnerable in the political battles to come, but he has a path to victory, if not redemption.” [ForeignPolicy]
Pic of the Day
Israel’s Under-20 National Hockey Team claimed gold after beating Turkey and Mexico this week at the International Ice Hockey Federation Ice Hockey World Championship Division III Group A tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.
The team had previously been barred from participating by the IIHF, which cited safety issues, before the organization walked backed the ban.
