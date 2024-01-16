Worthy Reads

Bibi’s Bind: The New Yorker’s David Remnick looks at the political decisions facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he faces the dual challenges of a drop in support as well as the ongoing war against Hamas. “The longer the war goes on — and, according to top military analysts, it is not going nearly as well or as quickly as the I.D.F. had hoped —the more time Netanyahu will have to rebuild his base and undermine potential challengers. ‘Netanyahu has an interest in never finishing this stage of war,’ [Israeli journalist] Nahum Barnea said. The Prime Minister’s announced ‘prerequisites for peace,’ certainly, do not suggest he is looking for an off-ramp: ‘Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Palestinian society must be deradicalized.’ Yet Hamas has always been a product as well as a purveyor of brutality, and the Prime Minister hardly needs to be instructed in the gap between his political interests and the larger realities. Recounting a previous crisis in his memoir, he took pains to edify his readers on the subject. A full-blown war with Hamas, he wrote, would be a ‘hollow’ spectacle with no satisfying end. “The Hamas leaders would come out from their holes and declare victory among the ruins.’” [NewYorker]

Court Concerns: The Washington Post’s Max Boot considers the ramifications of the “false charges” leveled by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, in which the Jewish state stands accused of committing genocide. “But, however the case turns out, one thing is certain: It will do nothing to relieve the suffering of Palestinians. These incendiary accusations only serve, for many Israelis, to discredit more legitimate, more measured criticism of Israel’s actions. They play into Netanyahu’s ‘us vs. the world’ narrative in which the right-wing prime minister is the only person who can protect Israelis. Many of whom, no doubt, will wrongly conclude that self-restraint on the part of their forces is pointless if they are going to be accused of genocide no matter what they do. Then there is the damage that the South African case will do to Jews around the world at a time when antisemitism is already surging. ‘I believe it will be used against Jews and Israel’s supporters around the globe,’ Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, told me. ‘At a time of historically high antisemitism around the world, much of it in the context of the current war between Israel and Hamas, weaponized terms like ‘genocide,’ which criminalize and delegitimize Israel, often lead to situations where Jews are singled out, isolated, and even attacked.’” [WashPost]

DEI Deception: New York Times columnist David French suggests that the push for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts are being undermined by the ways in which they are being propagated. “To put it simply, the problem with D.E.I. isn’t with diversity, equity, or inclusion — all vital values. The danger posed by D.E.I. resides primarily not in these virtuous ends, but in the unconstitutional means chosen to advance them. … Our nation has inflicted horrific injustices on vulnerable communities. And while the precise nature of the injustice has varied — whether it was slavery, Jim Crow, internment or the brutal conquest of Native American lands — there was always a consistent theme: the comprehensive denial of constitutional rights. But one does not correct the consequences of those terrible constitutional violations by inflicting a new set of violations on different American communities in a different American era. A consistent defense of the Constitution is good for us all, including for advocates of D.E.I. The same Constitution that blocks D.E.I.’s excesses protects its supporters from the vengeful right-wing politicians and activists who are now attempting to impose speech codes of their own.” [NYTimes]



Threat Assessment: Commentary’s John Podhoretz writes about the unprecedented threats facing both Israeli and Diaspora Jewry in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. “[L]eaders of Israel tours love to take Gentiles to Yad Vashem, the original Holocaust memorial, to provide them with a reminder that the impressive country they’re visiting came into being only a few years after European Jewry was all but wiped out. For some of us, this has always left a sour taste in our mouths, as if Jews are saying, ‘Do not view our present success and think us admirable for it; rather, pity us our horrific past and see us as no threat.; But in Israel and across the world, Jews-as-victims had become a community-consensus approach toward non-Jews, with the implicit message that they should help us, or at the very least, not fear us. The global response to October 7 changed all that, and in all but an instant. What we learned, and with shocking speed, is that people just don’t love dead Jews the way we thought they did. Or, to put it another way: Rather than serving as morbid protection for the living, the 1,200 dead Jews of the Gaza envelope had instead become the wellspring of a new and unprecedented series of assaults against Jews in the United States.” [Commentary]