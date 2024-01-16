Daily Kickoff
Good Tuesday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the challenges facing Jewish and Israeli athletes abroad, and have the scoop on a new bipartisan House effort to condemn Hamas’ sexual violence. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Ben Cardin and Agam Goldstein-Almog.
Donald Trump romped to victory on Monday in the Iowa caucuses, winning an outright majority of the Republican vote in the first electoral test of the 2024 election cycle, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar reports from Des Moines, Iowa.
The former president’s big win — 51% — was powered by the state’s sizable constituency of evangelical voters, who were skeptical of Trump’s first campaign in 2016 but rallied behind him this time around. Entrance polling from AP VoteCast’s survey shows Trump dominant among evangelicals, winning 59% to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ 18%.
The commanding Trump victory was a blow to DeSantis, who spent most of his time and resources in the first-in-the-nation caucuses, with little bang for his buck. DeSantis, who brought in 21% of the vote, won the endorsements of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, but the results indicated that the GOP grassroots weren’t moved by the guidance of their leaders. DeSantis, despite finishing well behind Trump, sounded like he was sticking in the race. “You helped us get our ticket punched out of the Hawkeye State,” he said.
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s support was factional, concentrated in the suburban and urban precincts where more moderate GOP candidates typically overperform. But she barely registered in the rural precincts across the state, putting a hard ceiling on her support here. She’s hoping her respectable 19% showing will translate into momentum for next week’s New Hampshire primary, where the GOP electorate is more centrist and secular.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who finished a distant fourth place in the caucuses, announced he would be suspending his campaign and endorsed Trump.
There is a significant socioeconomic divide in the Republican Party, according to the results. Trump is running up the score in the blue-collar precincts (winning about two-thirds of the vote in areas with the fewest college graduates) while holding only a narrow lead in the most affluent, white-collar precincts.
But the fact that Trump is still winning among his weakest demographic groups is a sign of his overall strength. According to the AP VoteCast survey, Trump led Haley by four points (35-31%) among college graduates, while leading her by 13 points among moderates (44-31%).
Big picture: Trump looks as strong as any front-running candidate we’ve seen in a contested presidential nomination fight. And while Haley has a chance to shine in New Hampshire, where independents and even some Democratic voters play an outsized role, it’s hard to see a candidate prevailing primarily with the support of the Trump-skeptical wing of the party.
Trump’s magnanimous victory speech indicates where this election is headed. Even some of Trump’s loudest critics in the party have indicated they’d support him as the GOP nominee. The biggest challenge for the former president, looking ahead to a general election: wooing back those skeptics in preparation for a hard-fought 2024 election against President Joe Biden.
Sports becomes new battleground in wartime anti-Israel campaigns
When Israeli soccer player Sagiv Jehezkel landed in Israel on Monday, following his release from jail in Turkey for displaying the message “100 days 7.10” in support of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on his wrist bandage, his personal ordeal likely came to an end. But Jehezkel is just one of several Israeli and Jewish athletes facing discrimination and harassment in light of Israel’s war with Hamas, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov reports.
Trouble in Turkey: Jehezkel, who plays right-back and winger for Antalyaspor, displayed the message written on his bandaged hand after scoring a goal on Sunday, sparking an immediate angry reaction from fans. Within minutes, the team announced plans to cancel his contract, as well, tweeting that they “condemn [his] unacceptable behavior.” On Monday evening, Israeli soccer player Eden Kartsev, who plays for Başakşehir F.K. in Istanbul, was arrested for “violating the sensibilities of the country,” according to the team.
Safe, not sorry: The International Ice Hockey Federation removed the Israeli team from its competitions last week, “until the safety and well-being of all participants (including Israeli participants) can be assured.” The decision came following pressure from Russia on the IIHF chairman, Luc Tardif, according to The Jerusalem Post. Attorney Dahlia Bushinsky, who is representing the Israeli Olympic Committee, petitioned the IIHF’s internal court on Monday, she told JI, and is prepared to bring an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if the case is rejected. Cricket South Africa also cited the issue of “safety” in light of the war in Gaza when it announced on Friday that it was demoting David Teeger, the Jewish captain of the under-19 squad, ahead of the Cricket World Cup set to be held in the country this week.
Doha’s role: “The involvement of a lot of Qatari money in athletics leads to bias in many international sports organizations,” Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said. Qatar, which harbors Hamas’ leaders, has long faced accusations of “sportswashing” – using large investments in international sports to burnish its reputation and hide human rights abuses – the pinnacle of which was when it hosted the 2022 World Cup. Israel uses “secret channels” to push back against discrimination in sports because doing so in an attention-getting manner may hurt Israeli athletics, Zohar said. “There is a real danger that if there will be politics in international sports organizations, it will threaten Israel’s ability to participate, and I don’t want that to happen. We need to show restraint,” he said.
DMFI PAC endorses Adam Schiff in California Senate race
Democratic Majority for Israel’s political arm, DMFI PAC, is endorsing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) in California’s closely contested Senate primary, extending a key line of national support with just under two months until the March 5 election, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel scoops.
‘Stellar member’: Schiff, a Jewish Democrat and pro-Israel stalwart, “has been a stellar member of Congress who has fought tirelessly for democracy and for Democratic values, including a strong U.S.-Israel relationship,” Mark Mellman, DMFI PAC’s chairman, said in a statement shared exclusively with JI. “We need leaders in the Senate like Adam who have the experience, expertise, drive and passion to take on our nation’s biggest challenges, and we are proud to endorse him.”
Cease-fire schism: The stamp of approval from DMFI PAC, making its first Senate endorsement of the current election cycle, comes as Schiff has continued to lock up support among Jewish and pro-Israel voters in California’s top-two open primary, where he holds a narrow lead over Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), a top progressive rival who recently came under scrutiny over her shifting decision to call for a “bilateral cease-fire” between Israel and Hamas.
Echoing Biden: In a statement, Schiff, who has echoed the Biden administration in opposing calls for a cease-fire, praised DMFI PAC as “a powerful advocate for security in the region, peace between Israel and its Arab neighbors, and a two-state solution,” adding: “In the aftermath of the atrocities of Oct. 7th, it is more critical than ever that we make it clear to our adversaries and our allies alike that we stand with Israel and support its right to defend itself.”
Mediascape: The Los Angeles Times endorsed Schiff, while Porter’s local Orange County Register criticized her for “classic politician speak” over positions she’s taken related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Lawmakers pressed Qatari leaders on Al Jazeera coverage, Red Cross access to hostages
U.S. lawmakers who visited Qatar earlier this month raised concerns about the coverage of the Israel-Hamas war being propagated by state-owned media outlet Al Jazeera, and urged the Gulf nation to help ensure Red Cross access to the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, in addition to pressing Qatar’s prime minister to place more pressure on Hamas to free hostages, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Al Jazeera concerns: Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ) told JI that the group’s time in Doha included discussion of Al Jazeera’s “toxic” coverage — which many in the U.S. link directly to the Qatari government — as well as the Red Cross’ largely ineffectual role in ensuring the hostages’ safety. ”We had very different views on what we believe was being delivered,” he said. Qatari leaders claimed that the news outlet is editorially independent and enjoys freedom of the press. The New Jersey congressman suggested there was “irony” in that explanation, “and that’s why we were very forceful in this.”
Harboring: Norcross described the conversation with Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as being “as frank and as direct” a conversation as he’s ever had with a head of state. He said lawmakers conveyed that Qatar must either increase pressure on Hamas and ensure it releases the hostages or expel its leadership from the country. “If you’re not negotiating, then you’re harboring terrorists,” Norcross said. “And when those words were spoken at that meeting, you could visibly see the reaction [from] the prime minister. And he was clear in suggesting that [they] are not harboring, that [they] were asked, quite frankly, to be in this role.”
Reputation reservations: Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) alluded to a similar message, saying that the lawmakers wanted to make it clear that they believe the Qataris “are playing a bit more than a neutral role when it comes to this, and that they have skin in the game based on their relationship with Hamas leadership, based on their hosting the Hamas leadership.” He said he’d suggested to Qatari leaders that their conduct in these negotiations would have consequences for Qatar’s reputation in the U.S. and around the world — which Qatari leaders have aggressively protected and sought to burnish in recent years.
Supplemental update: The path forward for the Israel and Ukraine aid package remains murky, with House Republicans vowing to reject any compromise deal on immigration — which senators have been negotiating as a precondition of moving the package forward — that the Senate reaches.
Nearly 150 lawmakers to introduce bipartisan resolution condemning Hamas sexual violence
A bipartisan group of nearly 150 House lawmakers is set to introduce a resolution on Tuesday condemning the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists on and since the Oct. 7 attacks, the latest move by lawmakers seeking justice and accountability for victims of sexual violence and other crimes by terror group, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
The resolution: The legislation, led by Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), summarizes the reports and photographic, video and forensic evidence of sexual violence by eyewitnesses, hostages and survivors. It condemns “all rape and forms of sexual violence as weapons of war, including those acts committed by Hamas terrorists on and since October 7th,” calls on “all international bodies” to condemn such actions, expresses U.S. support for investigations of these attacks and emphasizes Congress’ support for the survivors of Hamas’ crimes.
Who’s supporting: The bill’s co-sponsors — 79 Democrats and 67 Republicans — include some of the lawmakers who have been deeply critical of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and are supporting a cease-fire.
Joining the call: “This resolution really adds Congress’ voice to supporting the survivors, to supporting an investigation and unequivocally condemning Hamas terrorists for murder, rapes, sexual assault and kidnapping,” Frankel told Jewish Insider, “and of course asks that all perpetrators be held accountable.” Frankel said she was “very happy” for the broad bipartisan support that the resolution had garnered.
MAHSA Act, a bipartisan Iran sanctions bill, likely dead in the Senate
The MAHSA Act, a bipartisan Iran sanctions bill that advanced through the House with more than 400 votes, appears likely to be dead in the Senate, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. Iranian American activists, who rallied a significant pressure campaign in favor of the bill, generating momentum that helped push it through the House, told JI last week that they’ve been told by staff for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, that he doesn’t, at this time, plan to bring the bill up for a markup in the committee.
In writing: In an email from Dec. 21, 2023, a staffer in Cardin’s office told a group of activists, “At this time, our office will not be moving forward with this bill,” following an extended back-and-forth over email, a Zoom meeting and multiple petitions urging Cardin to support the bill. A screenshot of the email was provided to JI by an activist who goes by the pseudonym Hope, and the Twitter handle @HopeIranian. She, and other activists who spoke to JI, requested to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation against themselves and family members in Iran by Iranian agents.
Response: Melika Bolourchi, another activist involved in the campaign, told JI that the bill’s supporters “will remain committed” to pushing for the legislation. “MAHSA Act represents a crucial first step in Congress towards justice for innocent lives,” she said. “The urgency of this legislation cannot be overstated, as it seeks to address the ongoing human rights violations and the funding of terrorist groups such as Hamas [and] Hezbollah.”
Voting today: The Senate is set to vote on Tuesday on a resolution by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) requesting a State Department report on potential violations of international law and human rights in Israel’s military campaign. The report would set up a potential vote to cut off U.S. aid to Israel, but even some lawmakers critical of Israel’s tactics have said they think Sanders’ resolution goes too far.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said on Saturday night that the Biden administration “will not waver” in its commitment to secure the release of the remaining 133 hostages, including six U.S. citizens, who remain in Gaza, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports.
“To get this done, we’re working tirelessly with the governments of Israel, Qatar, Egypt and any other country that can help us reach a breakthrough to bring them home,” Lew, who was speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square as Israelis prepared to mark 100 days since the Oct. 7 attacks, said. Read more here.
