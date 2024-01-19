Good Friday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we take a closer look at The Hill’s controversial show “Rising,” and report on frustrations in Washington over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Isabel Kershner, John Ondrasik and Gadi Eisenkot.

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit stories, including: U.S., Israel clash over future role of Palestinian Authority in postwar Gaza; At Davos, conversations about antisemitism take center stage; Jewish students file complaint against American University over handling of campus antisemitism. Print the latest edition here.

For more than two decades, Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz has brought together leading Jewish and non-Jewish figures at an annual Shabbat dinner held at the conclusion of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

This year, Berkowitz told Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss, the 200-person dinner tonight is “completely different” and comes during “an elevated state of need and support for Israel and the Jewish people.”

Despite some of the anti-Israel rhetoric espoused by leaders on the main stage, including Iran’s foreign minister as well as Colombian President Gustavo Petro, “in the public conversations… I didn’t encounter any hatred, or indifference even,” Berkowitz said. “People were engaging. That’s what I found. So this maybe is a reflection of people in leadership taking a more nuanced approach of respecting the issue.”

“Every minute is a very critical conversation” with “supporters and unlikely friends,” he continued, as well as “those that have been critical of Israel.” Berkowitz told JI that he’d received requests to attend the dinner from non-Jewish Davos attendees — including a number of attendees from the Muslim world. “This is their way of showing solidarity to people in Israel,” Berkowitz said.

Stuart Eizenstat, the former U.S. ambassador to the EU and deputy Treasury secretary, will give the evening’s d’var Torah, which he has done every year since the death of Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel.

Also slated to speak at the Shabbat dinner are former Israeli hostages who have returned from captivity, as well as the families of some of the remaining hostages. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s office said this week that he planned to attend. Read more about tonight’s dinner.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), running a long-shot race against President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, offered tough criticism of Israel’s military operation against Hamas in Gaza in an interview on Jewish Insider’s “Inside the Newsroom” series on Thursday.

Asked if he supported Israel’s military operation to oust Hamas from Gaza, Phillips said: “This is not an issue about what I think about Hamas. They have got to be eliminated. The issue is how Israel has prosecuted their defense, both before October 7 and right now, and any of you on this Zoom who feel that the best way for safety in the future for Israelis and the Jewish diaspora is to also kill tens of thousands of Palestinians, and have the entire world turn against us, including many American citizens. I simply disagree.”

Phillips added that he wanted Israel to engage in a “very targeted elimination of Hamas” but also wanted “these hostilities that take human lives to cease.”

Watch the full interview with Phillips here, including his comments on his friendship with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), his view on whether House Democrats should endorse incumbents in primaries and his reasons for taking down the “DEI” section of his campaign website.

JI also interviewed Michigan GOP Senate candidate Mike Rogers, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, for the “Inside the Newsroom” series.

Rogers took a tough line against Qatar for providing safe harbor to Hamas terrorists and suggested the United States threaten to move its military base to the UAE if Qatar doesn’t do more to get the Israeli hostages freed.

“The Qataris have been playing both sides of this game for too long. It’s dangerous. They also are financing groups that we know are not friendly to Israel or U.S. interests around the Middle East,” Rogers said. “They do the wink and the nod, and they have lots of cash, and apparently a lot of time, and neither one of those things are good when you’re in the Middle East.”