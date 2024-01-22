Good Monday morning.

When American pro-Israel politicians talk about their desire for a “two-state solution” between Israel and the Palestinians, they’re usually speaking about support for an aspirational goal — even when there’s no realistic partner for peace on the Palestinian side.

That was true before Oct. 7, and Israeli leaders typically went along with the formulation, knowing both sides understood the realities of the region. But since the Hamas massacre, officials across much of the Israeli political spectrum are rejecting any imminent discussion of two states — even as the Biden administration has been pushing harder for a Palestinian state as part of a post-war resolution, Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov writes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s call with President Joe Biden took place on Friday, the day after a press conference in which Netanyahu rejected a Palestinian state. When asked about the prime minister’s position, Biden didn’t dwell on the differences, saying: “I think we’ll be able to work something out.”

With Hebrew media accusing Netanyahu of telling Bidenthe opposite of what he said to the Israeli public, the prime minister took the unusual move of releasing a statement on Shabbat, saying that, in his call with the president, he “repeated his consistent position for years … After the elimination of Hamas, Israel must remain in full security control of the Gaza Strip to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel — and this conflicts with demands for Palestinian sovereignty.”

Netanyahu and Biden’s statements may not be as contradictory as they may seem. Since his 2009 Bar-Ilan speech, the Israeli prime minister has envisioned a demilitarized Palestinian state with full Israeli security control. Netanyahu has described it as a Palestinian “state-minus” in the ensuing years, and he has repeatedly recounted, including in his memoirs, that then-Vice President Biden was skeptical about the plan. Yet on Friday, Biden was willing to entertain “a number of types of two-state solutions,” noting that “there’s a number of countries that are members of the UN that…don’t have their own militaries.”

Netanyahu’s more outspoken resistance to the two-state formulation has emboldenedcriticism of Israel from Democrats on Capitol Hill. Five additional Senate Democrats signed onto legislation that would add more conditions to aid to Israel, and even some stalwart pro-Israel backers have been speaking out more aggressively against Netanyahu. Read more below.

It’s convenient for Americans to think that Bibi is the obstacle to their vision coming to fruition, but his position reflects widespread Israeli public opinion that now is not the time to talk about peace, a view shared across a large swath of the ideological spectrum — including by Netanyahu’s more-liberal rival Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the former leader of Israel’s Labor Party.

Herzog saidat the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday: “If you ask an average Israeli now about his or her mental state, nobody in his right mind is willing now to think about what will be the solution of the peace agreements, because everybody wants to know, can we be promised real safety in the future?”

Referring to Israel’s 2005 unilateral withdrawal from Gaza, Herzog said Israelis saw that “When you pull out [of territory] you get terror…I think that when nations come forward and say ‘two-state solution,’ they have to first deal with a preliminary question…Are we offered real safety?”

​Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, speaking on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” over the weekend, said declaratively that the creation of a Palestinian state was a prerequisite to normalization between Riyadh and Jerusalem. “We need stability,” he said, “and only stability will come through resolving the Palestinian issue.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), one of Israel’s strongest allies on Capitol Hill,expressed the view of those seeking to balance national security reality on the ground in Israel and the political reality in the U.S.: “I am under no illusion that a two-state solution will happen in the immediate future but to assert that it should NEVER happen — that either Jews or Palestinians should never have self-determination — is morally wrong,” Torres said.

This rhetoric effectively summed up the challenge that Jerusalem and its strongest supporters on the Hill face, with Washington’s vision for the region becoming more politically untenable in Israel than it has been in decades.