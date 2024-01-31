Good Wednesday morning.

It’s all too easy to conclude that, in our age of political extremes, no amount of outlandish rhetoric or political scandal can sink a politician’s career. But even as the public’s acceptance of bad behavior has grown, there are still some lines that are hard to cross and survive — criminal investigations, antisemitic associations and 9/11 denial among them.

This week, two of the most prominent members of the hard-left Squad are testing that proposition, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) is now under criminal investigation over her alleged misspending of federal security money. The far-left lawmaker who has led the charge to “defund the police” is now under scrutiny over allegations that she profited over her own extensive personal security arrangements.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), already facing political heat for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for pulling a fire alarm in a House office building, is now revealed to have published poems and writings featuring disturbing conspiracy theories about the 9/11 attacks on his personal blog before being elected to Congress. (Bowman, in responding to the reporting, said he regretted his years-old posts.)

Bowman alsorecently lauded anti-Israel activist Norman Finkelstein, who praised the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, before apologizing and claiming he was unaware of Finkelstein’s background.

Both Bush and Bowmanare facing formidable primary challengers, an early sign of their vulnerability given the power of incumbency.

Bush is running against Wesley Bell, a progressive Black prosecutor in St. Louis County with close ties to racial justice reformers. Bell is well-positioned to run as a progressive without the ethical and ideological baggage that Bush represents. He already raised nearly $500,000 at the end of 2023 for his campaign, a sign he’ll have significant resources and local support.

Bowman is facing popular Westchester County Executive George Latimer, who already announced raising a whopping $1.4 million for his campaign against Bowman. The big wild card in the primary is the likelihood that redistricting tweaks the current congressional lines of the New York map. Bowman’s current district is in the Bronx and Westchester; his scandals threaten to cost him particularly in the suburban part of the district.

In recent elections, many of the anti-Israel candidates sharing the hard-left views of the Squad faced political problems on other issues that underscored their extremism. Many candidates’ anti-Israel activism proved to be a signal of other radical or outlandish views and behavior that proved toxic in a primary.

That’s shaping up to be the case with Bush and Bowman. Denying key parts of the 9/11 terror attacks is politically poisonous in New York City and its suburbs, an area filled with survivors and families of victims. Facing criminal charges is usually a political death knell (unless you’re former President Donald Trump). Antisemitism is still politically toxic, especially in districts with significant Jewish constituencies.

There’s still a long way to go until the primaries take place: New York’s primaries are scheduled for June, while Missouri is holding them in August. But if political history is any guide, it’s likely the Squad’s representation will be on the decline this year — a result of their own self-inflicted scandals and ideological extremism. Read more here on the challenges facing Bush and Bowman.