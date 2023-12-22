Good Friday morning.

There’s a paradox in the public opinion polling out of Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing record lows in his public support, but at the same time, Israelis are taking harder-line positions on security more in line with the conservative parties, Jewish Insider Senior Political Correspondent Lahav Harkov writes.

Over a third (36%) of Israelis say they became more right-wing since the war began, a Midgam poll for Israel’s Channel 12 shows. Only 10% agree with the American position that the Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza after the war. The vast majority of Israeli Jews (81%) believe that the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza should not be taken into account in planning military operations, according to an Israel Democracy Institute poll.

Another poll from Tel Aviv University found that only a third of Israelis were in favor of peace talks with the Palestinian Authority, and nearly two-thirds (63%) opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Indeed, the Israeli left is increasingly out of step with their progressive counterparts in the United States. Left-wing Democrats in the United States are calling for a cease-fire, while even some more-moderate lawmakers are criticizing Israel’s military strategy as too aggressive.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid has long sought to bridge gaps between Israel and Democrats on the Hill. In recent weeks, he reached out to his contacts in the Senate to explain to them that even Netanyahu’s opponents support the war.

Lapid “wanted to make clear that there was real unanimity of purpose when it comes to the campaign in Gaza. He was delivering a message about the imperative of defeating Hamas,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Politico. A source close to Lapid confirmed that message to JI.

The New York Times dedicated an article to left-wing activists who can’t bring themselves to protest for peace anymore, including many of the residents of the Israeli communities ravaged by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.

Though more Israelis have seemingly come around to some of Netanyahu’s views, such as his opposition to a Palestinian state, support for the prime minister has sharply declined. Over two-thirds of Israelis want an election right after the war, and that would probably not go well for Netanyahu.

The latest Midgam-Channel 12 poll showed that his pre-war coalition would get 44 seats as opposed to the 64 seats the right-wing coalition holds in the current Knesset. The prime minister’s Likud Party would plunge from 32 seats to 18, making it only the second-largest party.

The biggest political winner is war cabinet member Benny Gantz, whose National Unity Party rose from 12 in the current Knesset to 37 in the poll. Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would drop from 24 sets to 15.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is facing trouble from far-right members in his coalition, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accusing him of being too soft on Hamas in light of Israel allowing increased humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza – some of which Hamas has been stealing.

In response, Netanyahu has been trying to shore up conservative support without an election, reportedly floating an offer to National Unity minister Gideon Sa’ar to return to Likud, which he left in 2021.

A controversy is brewing within Likud, as well. According to the coalition agreement, Israel is supposed to ring in the new year with a new foreign minister: Israel Katz, who had the position in the past.

Current Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Likud’s top vote-getter in the last primary, has said in everyinterview lately that he thinks replacing Israel’s top diplomat would be a mistake during wartime, but he will respect the agreement if Netanyahu asks him to.

As of Thursday, Cohen said Netanyahu hadn’t talked to him about it, and the prime minister brushed off repeated questions on the matter in recent press conferences. Yet a memo sent to all ministers on Thursday said that a vote on the matter would take place in the cabinet meeting on Sunday or the following week.