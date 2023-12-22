Daily Kickoff
There’s a paradox in the public opinion polling out of Israel: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing record lows in his public support, but at the same time, Israelis are taking harder-line positions on security more in line with the conservative parties, Jewish Insider Senior Political Correspondent Lahav Harkov writes.
Over a third (36%) of Israelis say they became more right-wing since the war began, a Midgam poll for Israel’s Channel 12 shows. Only 10% agree with the American position that the Palestinian Authority should govern Gaza after the war. The vast majority of Israeli Jews (81%) believe that the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza should not be taken into account in planning military operations, according to an Israel Democracy Institute poll.
Another poll from Tel Aviv University found that only a third of Israelis were in favor of peace talks with the Palestinian Authority, and nearly two-thirds (63%) opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Indeed, the Israeli left is increasingly out of step with their progressive counterparts in the United States. Left-wing Democrats in the United States are calling for a cease-fire, while even some more-moderate lawmakers are criticizing Israel’s military strategy as too aggressive.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid has long sought to bridge gaps between Israel and Democrats on the Hill. In recent weeks, he reached out to his contacts in the Senate to explain to them that even Netanyahu’s opponents support the war.
Lapid “wanted to make clear that there was real unanimity of purpose when it comes to the campaign in Gaza. He was delivering a message about the imperative of defeating Hamas,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told Politico. A source close to Lapid confirmed that message to JI.
The New York Times dedicated an article to left-wing activists who can’t bring themselves to protest for peace anymore, including many of the residents of the Israeli communities ravaged by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.
Though more Israelis have seemingly come around to some of Netanyahu’s views, such as his opposition to a Palestinian state, support for the prime minister has sharply declined. Over two-thirds of Israelis want an election right after the war, and that would probably not go well for Netanyahu.
The latest Midgam-Channel 12 poll showed that his pre-war coalition would get 44 seats as opposed to the 64 seats the right-wing coalition holds in the current Knesset. The prime minister’s Likud Party would plunge from 32 seats to 18, making it only the second-largest party.
The biggest political winner is war cabinet member Benny Gantz, whose National Unity Party rose from 12 in the current Knesset to 37 in the poll. Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would drop from 24 sets to 15.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu is facing trouble from far-right members in his coalition, with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accusing him of being too soft on Hamas in light of Israel allowing increased humanitarian aid and fuel into Gaza – some of which Hamas has been stealing.
In response, Netanyahu has been trying to shore up conservative support without an election, reportedly floating an offer to National Unity minister Gideon Sa’ar to return to Likud, which he left in 2021.
A controversy is brewing within Likud, as well. According to the coalition agreement, Israel is supposed to ring in the new year with a new foreign minister: Israel Katz, who had the position in the past.
Current Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Likud’s top vote-getter in the last primary, has said in everyinterview lately that he thinks replacing Israel’s top diplomat would be a mistake during wartime, but he will respect the agreement if Netanyahu asks him to.
As of Thursday, Cohen said Netanyahu hadn’t talked to him about it, and the prime minister brushed off repeated questions on the matter in recent press conferences. Yet a memo sent to all ministers on Thursday said that a vote on the matter would take place in the cabinet meeting on Sunday or the following week.
veep whisperer
The Obama Mideast expert guiding VP Harris on foreign policy
In every presidential administration, vice presidents face an uphill battle to prove their relevance and impact policymaking. Vice President Kamala Harris is no different. As the Israel-Hamas war drags on, Harris has begun to play a more active role in conversations about the war and its aftermath in Gaza. She’s offered tougher words for Israel than President Joe Biden, and Politico reported that she wants senior White House leaders to express more sympathy for civilians in Gaza. Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch profiles Philip Gordon, Harris’ national security advisor, who previously served as former President Barack Obama’s top Middle East advisor in his second term.
Future thinking: Gordon’s position advising the vice president might seem relatively inconsequential. But both of the top foreign policy officials in the Biden administration — National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Tony Blinken — previously held the same job as Gordon when Biden was vice president. To the extent that Harris has a future role to play in the Democratic Party, Gordon will likely remain an important player, and a window into where Democrats might be moving on foreign policy.
On the ground: Earlier this month, Gordon took an unusually high-profile trip to Israel and the West Bank to meet with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. It was part of an all-hands-on-deck diplomatic effort that has seen senior American leaders ranging from Biden to Blinken to CIA Director William Burns, as well as scores of lower-level officials, travel to the region since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel.
Obama aisle: Gordon, who did not respond to an interview request, started his career as a Europe expert, advising then-President Bill Clinton on European affairs toward the end of his second term. That’s how he initially joined the Obama administration: as assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, before moving to Obama’s National Security Council staff. He became one of the strongest public advocates for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. “I think he’s very much on the progressive wing of the national security continuum,” said Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz, who participated in several public debates on the Iran deal with Gordon in 2015.
a penny for your thoughts
Harvard controversy casts spotlight on Penny Pritzker, former Obama official atop university board
Even as Harvard continues to stand behind its embattled president, Claudine Gay, amid mounting backlash over her handling of campus antisemitism and new accusations of plagiarism, Penny Pritzker, who helms the university’s highest governing body, has so far remained conspicuously silent, drawing fresh scrutiny to her role atop the administration. Pritzker, the billionaire Chicago hotel scion and former Obama administration official, was elected senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation last year, months after she had donated $100 million to the university. In her new position, she personally led the search committee that named Gay as president last December, praising her in an announcement at the time as “a remarkable leader who is profoundly devoted to sustaining and enhancing Harvard’s academic excellence.” Notwithstanding her initial enthusiasm, Pritzker has in recent weeks avoided personally defending the newly installed president, who has faced calls to resign, instead joining a statement signed by the 11 members of Harvard’s top board, which has been criticized for a lack of transparency, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
No further comment: In their unanimous decision to back Gay last week, the board members affirmed their “confidence” in the university president, dismissing the plagiarism charges and accepting her apology for widely criticized comments at a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism earlier this month, where she equivocated on whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s code of conduct. Before the Harvard Corporation had released its statement, however, Pritzker had dodged repeated questions from a reporter for the school’s student newspaper on whether she would ask the president to step down, even as Gay had claimed to have her support. A spokesperson for Harvard said in an email to JI on Thursday afternoon that she “is not available for an interview at this time and we have no further comment to provide.” Pritzker did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Raising questions: Pritzker’s limited public engagement has fueled skepticism of whether she performed due diligence in the vetting process that led to Gay’s appointment, which detractors now see as flawed, citing a snowballing plagiarism scandal as well as top donors who have continued to join a growing revolt over the president’s response to rising antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war. Behind the scenes, meanwhile, Pritzker, 64, had reportedly voiced misgivings over the university’s delay in responding to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks, which had fueled an outcry from leading donors who felt the university should firmly rebuke a letter signed by a coalition of student groups that blamed Israel for the massacre.
Bonus: Len Blavatnik’s family foundation, which has given upwards of $270 million to Harvard University, is pausing its giving to the school following President Claudine Gay’s testimony on Capitol Hill.
the sound of silence
Jewish music fans question artists’ silence after Oct. 7
Influencers and celebrities who have posted online in support of Israel since Oct. 7 have seen their feeds blow up with antisemitic messages or “FREE PALESTINE” comments from dozens or hundreds of trolls. That might explain why some musicians who support Israel have shied away from saying anything since the Hamas terror attacks that killed more than 1,200 people. But in this online era where ordinary people feel a deep connection to the artists they love, the silence is disappointing for many Jewish fans, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Israeli identity: Take the pop-rock band Haim, composed of three sisters whose father is an Israeli immigrant to Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated sisters have leaned heavily on their Jewish identity since their debut album was released a decade ago, including playing shows at iconic Jewish delis in California and beyond. But the band’s Instagram, with 1.5 million followers, has been silent since Oct. 7. So have each of the sisters’ individual accounts. The comment sections on their old posts, though, are full of the band’s Jewish fans begging them to say something.
Cultural conversation: Since Oct. 7, social media users and music fans have picked apart their favorite artists’ accounts to try to discern where they stand on the Israel-Hamas war. In an era when so many influencers use their public platforms to raise awareness of political causes, many fans told JI they expected to see the same after the Oct. 7 terror attacks and the corresponding global rise in antisemitism. Of course, these celebrities don’t have any tangible impact on what’s happening in the Middle East. But what they will or won’t say about Israel is reflective of the broader cultural conversation. And among many of the trendiest young artists, public alignment with the Palestinians is perceived as the cooler position to take.
minnesota matters
University of Minnesota professor who denied Hamas atrocities on Oct. 7 a candidate for school’s top DEI job
A University of Minnesota professor who denied Hamas terrorists committed rape and sexual violence against Israeli women on Oct. 7 is being considered for a top administrative position in the college’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) department. Sima Shakhsari is an associate professor in the department of Gender, Women and Sexuality Studies, and has been seen on campus attending pro-Palestinian rallies chanting “Globalize the Intifada.” Shakhsari, who uses they/he/she pronouns, also has a long history of aligning with radical groups like Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Professor’s testimony: Shakhsari’s denial that Israeli women were raped by Hamas came during the professor’s testimony last Thursday to the university review panel, part of the application process in being considered for the associate dean of the DEI office in the College of Liberal Arts position. “I cannot be silenced in the face of this genocide, and I’m not gonna argue whether it’s a genocide or not,” Shakhsari said in a one-hour speech, which almost entirely focused on Israel and Gaza.
‘No evidence’: In the speech, she volunteered she hadn’t seen any evidence of Hamas’ sexual violence against Israelis — which has been well-documented by testimony from victims, video footage and forensic evidence. “Of course, any person who has been raped, I am a rape crisis counselor, I believe the survivors. I am yet to see Israeli rape survivors of Hamas come and speak,” Shakhsari said.
jewish unity
Poll: Overwhelming majority of American Jews support Israel’s fight against Hamas
American Jews are overwhelmingly united in support of Israel continuing its ground operation in Gaza and also approve of President Joe Biden’s response to the war, according to a new survey commissioned by the Israel on Campus Coalition, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports for Jewish Insider.
Backing the war: The poll, conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research (SCR), found that 81% of American Jews support Israel continuing its military operation to “recover all Israeli hostages and remove Hamas from power.” Only 12% of respondents said they preferred “an immediate ceasefire to save Palestinian lives,” even if that means “Israeli hostages aren’t recovered and Hamas remains in power.”
Getting the real picture: “We’re hearing increasing cries nationally for a cease-fire, and examples of American Jews who are against Israel’s retaliation of Hamas. That was the impetus for doing the survey, to hear where American Jews actually are on this,” Carly Cooperman, CEO of SCR, told JI.
Generational gaps: Support for Israel’s military campaign was higher among older Jewish respondents, with 91% of Jews over the age of 50 in favor of the mission continuing, while only 7% opposed it. Among Gen-Z and younger millennial Jews between the ages of 18-29, 60% of Jews supported Israel’s military operation against Hamas, while 26% opposed it.
trip talk
Israeli officials stress urgent need for Congressional aid package, Gottheimer says
Following a visit to Israel this week, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that Israeli officials stressed the need for additional congressionally approved aid, an issue that lawmakers have postponed until after the holidays, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Supplemental timing: Gottheimer said during a call with reporters on Thursday that Israeli officials “stressed the critical importance of getting the package done… One thing they stressed is that we need to get this done as urgently as possible.” At the same time, he said that Israeli officials reported that cooperation with the administration, which has some authorities to transfer assistance without additional Congressional legislation, remains strong. The Problem Solvers Caucus co-chair said that the bipartisan centrist group has been working with some Senate colleagues on the immigration issue as well.
Day after: The New Jersey congressman, who is among Israel’s most stalwart Democratic supporters in Congress, said he emphasized in his meetings the need to provide additional humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and to avoid civilian casualties. He said he had also raised the importance of planning now for Gaza’s post-war future.
Qatar’s role: Gottheimer said that Qatar’s role in helping to facilitate the return of hostages was also a topic of conversation. “They, I believe, have the power and responsibility to help get more hostages freed and should be acting faster and doing everything they can,” he said. “It’s incumbent upon them and expected [of] them to do everything they can, in their conversations with Hamas, in those relationships, to get the hostages home as quickly as possible.”
Elsewhere on the Hill: Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) introduced a bill to impose targeted sanctions on Iranian leaders involved in the country’s domestic repressive policies; to establish a mechanism to provide funds to Iranian citizens to help them access communications systems to avoid regime restrictions; and to authorize $50 million in funding annually for such activities. The bill also establishes an immigration parole system for Iranian dissidents and political prisoners and a State Department senior advisor position for political prisoners in Iran. It mandates the administration produce a strategy to counter Iranian threats, support Iranian dissidents and utilize frozen assets to benefit the Iranian people. Lee is running a progressive campaign for Senate in California against two candidates who have generally taken more hawkish approaches to Iran.
