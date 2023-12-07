Good Thursday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview Gov. Josh Shapiro about antisemitism in Philadelphia and at the University of Pennsylvania, and talk to Israeli security cabinet member Gideon Sa’ar about the government’s approach to the Israel-Hamas war. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: David McCormick, George Latimer and Dr. Qanta Ahmed.

Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah. In the U.S., some celebrations will be more muted than in years prior. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will speak at the National Menorah Lighting in Washington this evening. In Israel, the Israel Defense Forces is distributing some 115,000 Hanukkah menorahs and 531,000 sufganiyot — including jelly-free and gluten-free varieties — to troops.

There’s been outsized coverage on how President Joe Biden needs to worry about the anti-Israel slice of voters in his party — particularly Muslim voters in Michigan — for him to win reelection. There’s not nearly as much attention paid to the broader majority of pro-Israel voters that also will have a say in Democratic politics, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

But thanks to former Rep. George Santos’ expulsion, the next big election to watch will be taking place in a Long Island swing district with a strong pro-Israel constituency. It’s filled with Jewish voters and moderates turned off by the left-wing turn by the Democratic Party’s base on issues like crime, immigration and, now, Israel.

The special election in NY-03 will likely feature two nominees who are stalwart supporters of Israel. The expected Democratic nominee is former Rep. Tom Suozzi, one of the strongest pro-Israel voices during his time in Congress — and such a critic of his party’s progressive wing that he (unsuccessfully) challenged Gov. Kathy Hochul from the center in last year’s gubernatorial primary.

Nassau County Republican chairman Joe Cairo, who will be tapping his party’s nominee, is deciding between two intriguing candidates, according to sources familiar with the selection process.

Nassau County legislator Mazi Melesa Pilip, an Ethiopian Jewish IDF veteran, would be a candidate out of central casting — given the prominence of Israel and antisemitism in the district-wide political conversation. She’d fit the pattern of Republicans finding political success in swing districts by recruiting women, racial minorities and military veterans. She checks all three boxes.

Retired NYPD Det. Mike Sapraicone is a more conventional GOP choice. He’s got a law-and-order background, and has some ability to self-finance a campaign. He already raised over $250,000 in the last quarter in preparation for a campaign.

The likelihood of a competitive special election drawing outsized attention over the next few months, in a swing district where support for Israel is widespread, will only incentivize the Biden administration to maintain its support for Israel’s war against Hamas. If the White House reversed or tempered its support for Israel, they’d be handing the GOP nominee a cudgel to use against Suozzi.

One sign of the strong pro-Israel sentiment in the district: In a poll conducted by Opinion Diagnostics on behalf of another prospective GOP candidate’s campaign, 57% of respondents said they would be more likely “to vote for a candidate who unquestionably supports Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.” Only 18% said strong support for Israel would make them less likely to support a candidate.

The district is one of the more fascinating battlegrounds in the country: It backed Biden by eight points in 2020, voted for Santos and GOP gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin two years later, and is part of a region that has been trending towards the GOP since Biden’s election. Republicans dominatedlocal elections in Long Island’s Nassau and Suffolk counties last year, continuing the local red wave from the 2022 midterm elections.

At the same time, the national embarrassment of having Santos as the GOP’s standard-bearer will temper Republican expectations in this race. Any reminder of Santos’ scandal could serve as a turnout driver for Democrats in an off-year election. The Opinion Dynamics poll found 58% of district voters would be “less likely” to vote for a candidate who previously endorsed Santos.

It also will cost many millions of dollars for both parties to truly compete in the Long Island district, given the exorbitant price of television advertising in the New York City market. That gives the early advantage to Suozzi, a former congressman with a ready-made fundraising base.

This (expected) February 2024 special election, the only congressional special election of consequence so far this cycle, will make it tempting for pundits to extrapolate the results into next November.

But the safer bet is that this election will force both sides to stick closer to the middle in order to win. That means there will be added political pressure on Democrats, from Biden on down, to maintain support for Israel despite all the outside noise.