Changing Times: In The Economist, former New York Times editorial page director James Bennet writes about the state of journalism, three years after he tendered his resignation over the publication of an op-ed that roiled the Times newsroom. “The Times’s problem has metastasised from liberal bias to illiberal bias, from an inclination to favour one side of the national debate to an impulse to shut debate down altogether. All the empathy and humility in the world will not mean much against the pressures of intolerance and tribalism without an invaluable quality that Sulzberger did not emphasise: courage. Don’t get me wrong. Most journalism obviously doesn’t require anything like the bravery expected of a soldier, police officer or protester. But far more than when I set out to become a journalist, doing the work right today demands a particular kind of courage: not just the devil-may-care courage to choose a profession on the brink of the abyss; not just the bulldog courage to endlessly pick yourself up and embrace the ever-evolving technology; but also, in an era when polarisation and social media viciously enforce rigid orthodoxies, the moral and intellectual courage to take the other side seriously and to report truths and ideas that your own side demonises for fear they will harm its cause.” [TheEconomist]

Failing Grade: In The Atlantic, University of Florida President Ben Sasse, a former Republican senator from Nebraska, reflects on the state of college campuses following last week’s Capitol Hill hearing on antisemitism at the collegiate level. “Three fundamental tenets of a free society are that beliefs are not necessarily true merely because they are held by a majority, or wrong because only a minority agree; that while we seek to eliminate violence, we do not seek to suppress diversity of views; and that souls cannot be compelled. The reigning orthodoxy on supposedly elite campuses is that the first two theses are retrograde, and the third is naive because souls don’t even exist. In this upside-down system, an oppressor’s speech is violence. Sometimes an oppressor’s silence is violence. But for the oppressed, even violence is just speech. The university presidents who testified before Congress were not wrong that the line beyond protected speech is action — this is the well-established American tradition. But having so selectively applied that standard in the institutions they wield, they forfeited any claim to be motivated by protecting speech; they are simply in the business of choosing allies and outcasts based on a dogma of victimology.” [TheAtlantic]

Yuletide, Jewltide: The New York Times’ chief TV critic James Poniewozik considers the Jewish lessons of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” “At the risk of sacrilege, the older I get, the more I wonder if the tiny Midwestern Protestant characters of Peanuts actually read to me a little bit … Jewish? I’m not just talking about the comic’s midcentury affinity for psychiatric analysis. For instance, notwithstanding his Gospel quotes, Linus, my favorite character, has many attributes of the Brainy Jewish Friend archetype, like Seth Cohen of ‘The O.C.’ or Ross Geller of ‘Friends.’ He analyzes and overanalyzes, talking Charlie Brown through his depressions and existential confusion. He nurses his anxieties and neuroses, carrying his security blanket like an emblem of strength (capable of whipping a snowball like David’s slingshot). Every Halloween, he forgoes the celebration of the larger community around him and awaits a messiah. … And in theme and spirit, the Peanuts special is no raucous Christmas party. It’s a story about ambivalence (that great Jewish value). It’s also about something that many Jewish kids can relate to: alienation from the very Yuletide holiday that the special celebrates.” [NYTimes]



Generational Gap: The Bulwark’s Will Saletan considers what recent polling says about Gen Z attitudes toward Israel. “The persistence of the age gap on questions that go beyond Israel and Palestine — questions about hate crimes, antisemitic tropes, and the Holocaust — shows that young Americans aren’t just more sensitive than their elders to the plight of Palestinians. They’re also more skeptical of and less sensitive to the plight of Jews. Compared to older generations, younger Americans are less likely to see Jews as victims and more likely to see Jews as bullies. These views don’t represent a majority of the rising generation. But they’re a sign of danger ahead — not just for Israelis, but for Jews.” [TheBulwark]