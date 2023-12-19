Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we interview New York congressional candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip, and look at how the Jewish communal world is approaching Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Gov. Josh Shapiro, Yohanan Plesner and Jon Bon Jovi.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made his second trip to Israel on Monday, meeting with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Brown.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Austin reaffirmed the U.S.’ “unshakeable” commitment to Israel. Amid reports that the Biden administration has in recent weeks pressured Israel to wind down its war with Hamas, Austin said, “this is Israel’s operation, and I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” A Department of Defense readout said Austin “reiterated the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism and called for the immediate return of all hostages.”

Among the issues discussed were scenarios for a post-war Gaza as the administration pushes for a two-state solution. Israeli officials including Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog have both in recent days ruled out restarting negotiations in the immediate term, with Herzog telling the Associated Press that the “bereaved” country is experiencing an “emotional chapter” that “must be dealt with.”

An individual with knowledge of the meetings told JI that Israeli officials “want to be 100% transparent with the Americans,” and as such are “sharing extremely detailed and sensitive information that we wouldn’t necessarily share with anyone else.”

“Professionally and diplomatically,” the individual said of one of the sit-downs, “it was a very, very productive meeting.”

From Israel, Austin traveled on to Bahrain, where he announced the creation of a new multinational task force aimed at curbing the Houthis’ malign activities in the Red Sea, calling the Iran-backed group’s attacks on vessels in the region “an international challenge that demands collective action.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who rejoined government over the summer as the Biden administration’s senior advisor for regional integration in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, is stepping into a new role at the Defense Department, replacing Dana Stroul, who is departing her posting as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East.