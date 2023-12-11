Good Monday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we cover the continued fallout from last week’s Capitol Hill hearing on antisemitism on college campuses, and report on comments from Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Doha Forum on Sunday. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Vice President Kamala Harris, Julie Platt and Alexis Grenell.

In Washington tonight, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting their annual Hanukkah reception. Central Synagogue Rabbi Angela Buchdahl will lead the candlelighting, which will be done by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and descendants of Holocaust survivors.

One of the unanticipated takeaways from last week’s closely watched congressional hearing on antisemitism is that leading Democrats have, belatedly, joined the furor over the indulgence of anti-Israel and antisemitic radicalism on the nation’s elite campuses, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the star questioner of the hapless university presidents at the hearing, received some begrudging respect from her critics on the left. Emhoff, at the annual national Menorah Lighting last Thursday, denounced the university presidents’ lack of moral clarity as “unacceptable.”

About a dozen House Democrats wrote a letter on Friday to the boards of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania demanding answers on how they’re dealing with ascendant antisemitism on their campuses after the disastrous hearing.

Even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whose political base is the academic left,told CNBC last week: “If you can’t lead, if you can’t stand up and say what’s right and wrong — very much in the extreme cases, and these are the extreme cases, then you’ve got a problem.”

As The New York Times put it in a headline Sunday, “Republicans have been attacking elite universities for years. After a tense congressional hearing last week, many on the left are joining them.”

It’s now evident that these university presidents, cosseted in an ideological bubble on campuses, were totally unprepared when their traditional allies didn’t come to defend them. Instead, in a rare example in today’s polarized Washington, they invited a bipartisan uproar over their lack of moral leadership.

Elizabeth Magill, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, is now out, her fate sealed not just by her tone-deaf answers but the dismissive smirk she displayed in addressing Stefanik’s questions about whether calling for the genocide of Jews constituted bullying or harassment on her campus. Harvard President Claudine Gay is also facing the heat at Harvard, and later apologized for her answers at the hearing. (MIT President Sally Kornbluth, by contrast, issued no follow-up statement and her board has announced support for her to remain.)

The looming question is whether this moment of clarity will lead to a deeper examination of why there’s been so much antisemitism on these elite campuses in the first place.

Rabbi David Wolpe, who resigned last week from Harvard’s antisemitism advisory committee,wrote: “The system at Harvard along with the ideology that grips far too many of the students and faculty, the ideology that works only along axes of oppression and places Jews as oppressors and therefore intrinsically evil, is itself evil.”

This worldview is pervasive at most universities, and is backed by a layer of administrative bureaucracy that makes it a more systemic problem than any one individual. Now that more Americans are paying attention to where these ideas lead, will this bipartisan moment lead to more politicians waking up to the problem?

As Fareed Zakaria said on his CNN show Sunday: “To understand [the university presidents’] performance, we have to understand the broad shift that has taken place at elite universities, which have gone from being centers of excellence to institutions pursuing political agendas. People sense the transformation.”