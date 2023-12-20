Worthy Reads

Overinclusive: In Tablet magazine, Joel Greenberg, a former prosecutor in the Justice Department’s Office of Special Investigations, suggests that Jewish institutions that welcomed anti-Zionist voices have contributed to a lack of support for Israel among young adults. “Today, the chickens have come home to roost. Young people are aligning with Hamas, and even Jewish students are comparing Hamas’ murderous attacks to the Jewish freedom fighters of the Warsaw Ghetto. Holocaust survivors, whose tormentors I helped to track down, have tragically lived to see young people, including their own descendants, tweeting — from the safety of some coffee shop in Brooklyn — Hamas propaganda against Israel. These young people didn’t simply absorb these dangerous ideas from the ether. In addition to hearing it at their universities and in the general interest media, some heard it in their synagogues and in their Jewish community centers and from Jewish organizations — so eager to appear fashionable and progressive that they legitimized people calling for their own destruction.” [Tablet]

Dangerous Heights: In his final New York Times column of the year, Bret Stephens pens his reflections on antisemitism and the global response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks. “There’s a historical pattern. In the early 1920s, the most important scientist in Germany was Albert Einstein, the most important politician was Walther Rathenau and the most important philosopher was Edmund Husserl. All Jews. They wound up exiled, murdered or shunned. Today, the U.S. secretaries of state, Treasury and homeland security are Jewish, as is the majority leader in the Senate and the president’s chief of staff. Too often in Jewish history, our zenith turns out to be our precipice. Too often in world history, that precipice is also the end of free society itself. Antisemitism is a problem for democracy because hatred for Jews, whatever name or cause it travels under, is never a hatred for Jews only. It’s a hatred for distinctiveness: Jews as Jews in Christian lands; Israel as a Jewish state in Muslim lands. Authoritarians seek uniformity. Jews represent difference.” [NYTimes]



Presidential Pull: In The Atlantic, Peter Wehner highlights President Joe Biden’s role in reigning in a radicalizing left. “The reaction to the events of October 7 has made the growing radicalization of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party — and, in particular, its indulgence of anti-Semitism — more clear than ever. And it has highlighted President Joe Biden’s role in resisting the leftward pull of those progressives, a stand of increasing importance not just for his party, but for the country as a whole… During the 2020 campaign, Donald Trump said Joe Biden was ‘a helpless puppet of the radical left.’ In fact he has mostly proved to be a bulwark against it. Many of the radical ideas being championed by the left prior to the 2020 election—the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, increasing the marginal tax rate to 70 percent, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, packing the Supreme Court, putting an end to the Electoral College, reparations for Black Americans—have not been embraced by Biden. Neither has defunding the police. Biden has asked for and received increases in defense spending, which is at a record level. Under Biden, domestic oil production is at an all-time high. He’s been a fierce advocate for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He strengthened NATO and played an essential role in adding Finland and Sweden to it.” [TheAtlantic]