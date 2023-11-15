Good Wednesday morning.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how former President Barack Obama’s comments about the Israel-Hamas war are splitting Democrats, and report on concerns of antisemitism among Amazon employees. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Hillary Clinton, King Abdullah II and Elisha Wiesel.

The largest pro-Israel gathering in U.S. history took place on the National Mall yesterday, as some 290,000 people convened, according to the organizers, for a rally to support Israel and condemn the global scourge of antisemitism, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen and Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch report.

Previous rallies organized by the Jewish community drew sizable crowds — a convening during the Second Intifada in 2002 drew 100,000 people, while 250,000 attended a rally in support of Soviet Jews in 1987. William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which organized the rally along with the Jewish Federations of North America, estimated that another 250,000 people watched a livestream of the event.

The rally was notable in not just its attendee count but in its roster of speakers, who covered an array of political, religious and ideological backgrounds. Among the speakers were CNN analyst Van Jones, actress Debra Messing, college students from The George Washington University and Columbia University, families of hostages and Christian and Muslim leaders. A bipartisan group of congressional leaders, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), also addressed the crowd. More than 100 other members of Congress spanning the ideological gamut attended the rally as participants, and didn’t take the stage.

“The minute I heard of what happened on [Oct.] 7, I knew I had to go to Israel,” said Schumer. As “the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history, I not only had a desire to go to Israel, I felt a special obligation to go.”

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was spotted wearing an Israel flag fastened to his signature hoodie. “Of course I’m here. How could I not?” he said.

The State Department’s antisemitism envoy, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, told the crowd that the Biden administration “stands shoulder to shoulder against Jew-hatred,” saying that “today in America we give antisemitism no sanction, no foothold, no tolerance, not on campus, not in our schools, not in our neighborhoods, not in our streets or the streets of our cities. Not in our government. Nowhere. Not now, not ever.”

Both Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog and Israeli President Isaac Herzog — the latter of whom spoke via livestream from the Western Wall in Jerusalem — addressed the crowd. In his speech, President Herzog praised “The moral clarity and bold actions of our American allies demonstrate the depths of the U.S.-Israel alliance, which is stronger than ever before.”

Rachel Goldberg, who has become one of the most recognizable voices among families of hostages for her efforts to publicize the kidnapping of her son, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, condemned the global silence over the hostage crisis. “Why is the world accepting that 240 human beings from almost 30 countries have been stolen and buried alive?” she asked, her voice tinged with anger as she mentioned Abigail Mor Idan, an American toddler who witnessed her parents’ murders before being taken captive.

Naming Joshua Mollel, a Tanzanian graduate student who was taken hostage, Goldberg said, “[he] would like for me to ask you why somehow his life actually doesn’t matter” — a direct shot at the Black Lives Matter movement, leaders of which celebrated Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks.

“The world must prepare for what we will say to them,” Goldberg said.

Not present at the rally were several hundred Michiganders who had chartered flights from Detroit to Dulles International Airport, but whose bus transportation was canceled after drivers reportedly refused to drive them into Washington, according to a local federation leader, who alleged that the drivers had deliberately staged a “malicious walk-off.” Some buses chartered by the Israel American Council in New York reported similar issues.

Over in Gaza, the IDF is beginning ground operations in and around Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital, which sits atop a Hamas command center. Last night, the IDF called for a cessation of “all military activities within” the hospital, adding that it had given Hamas advance warning and “Israel will be within its rights under international law to counter these activities.”

The National Security Council’s John Kirbytold reporters en route to San Francisco that the U.S. had obtained intelligence indicating that both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad “​​operate a command-and-control node from Al-Shifa” — confirming long-standing Israeli reports — and that the groups “stored weapons there, and they’re prepared to respond to an Israeli military operation against that facility.”

The BBC is being slammed for its coverage of the IDF’s movements at the hospital, for which it has now apologized after a wildly inaccurate report that misquoted a Reuters report citing the IDF as saying its “forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers for this operation.” A BBC news anchor instead reported that “medical teams and Arab speakers were being targeted.”