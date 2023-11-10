Good Friday morning.

New polling shared exclusively with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel on Thursday indicates that Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) could be in trouble as she gears up for a competitive primary next year.

The survey, conducted by Embold Research between October 21-23, shows Lee’s approval ratings currently underwater, with a plurality of voters in the Pittsburgh area — 43% — holding an unfavorable view of the freshman Squad member. Just 38% of the poll’s 860 respondents, a majority of whom identified as Democrats, had a favorable view of Lee.

Madison Campbell, a political activist and entrepreneur in Pittsburgh who commissioned the poll, told JI that she found Lee’s numbers “very surprising” and “didn’t expect for them to be that low.”

But Campbell, the founder of a new political action committee, Survivor PAC, focused on rising crime, said the low approval ratings “make sense” due to Lee’s positions on the Israel-Hamas war, including her recent vote against a House resolution backing Israel and condemning Hamas — now the subject of attack ads from an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC.

Lee’s views on Israel, Campbell surmised, “do not represent the general population of the district,” which is heavily Jewish. “You can see that in my polling,” she explained. “This isn’t just anecdotal.”

In one section of the poll, which was done to assess voter sentiment on a range of issues and candidates in advance of last Tuesday’s elections in Allegheny County, more than 80% of voters said that they were concerned about the safety of the local Jewish community in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack.

Lee is facing a formidable primary challenge from Bhavini Patel, a borough councilwoman who has sharply criticized her approach to Israel and lack of engagement with Pittsburgh’s Jewish community. Patel’s campaign said on Thursday that it had raised more than $200,000 since she entered the race early last month. By contrast, Lee pulled in only $175,000 last quarter, entering October with just over $250,000 on hand.

The new poll did not include any data on Patel. But Campbell predicted that Israel would be a salient issue for voters in next year’s primary. “I think we are going to see voters care about Israel,” she told JI, “and the Squad’s rhetoric will not work.”

Thursday marked a day of retirement announcements on Capitol Hill, none more significant than Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision not to run for re-election. The West Virginia Democrat’s decision all but guarantees his Senate seat will flip to the Republicans, giving them a valuable pickup in a cycle where they only need to net two seats to claim the majority.

Manchin teased the possibility of a third-party presidential run, which he will be mulling over in the coming months.”What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” Manchin said in a video announcing his decision.

Manchin’s retirement will remove one of the most hawkish Senate Democrats from the caucus, including one of the few who opposed the Iran nuclear deal.

On the House side, three veteran House lawmakers announced they’re leaving Congress: Reps. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Brian Higgins (D-NY) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH). All three represent safe seats, but hail from the pragmatic wing of their parties.