Good Sunday morning.

In today’s special edition of the Daily Kickoff, we report on the ongoing attack against Israel by terrorist groups that began in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Reports emerged slowly on Saturday morning — a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War — appearing for many across Israel in cell phone alerts as rocket barrages began to strike Israel’s south and videos of Hamas convoys driving through Israeli towns along the border with Gaza were posted to social media, Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss writes.

From there, more sinister reports — terrorists entering homes in the early morning hours, of shootings at bus stops, of kidnappings of men and women, young and old, civilian and uniformed.

Amid active firefights more than 24 hours after the start of simultaneous air, land and sea invasions, more than 600 Israelis are reported dead and an unknown number captured. As of press time, there are more Israeli civilians in Gaza — being held hostage — than at any time in the prior 18 years. Several dozen hostages being held in communities in Israel have been freed.

The images posted online are horrifying: an elderly Jewish woman taken into Gaza and forced to pose with a gun in her lap. A half-naked young woman whose lifeless body was being paraded through the streets. A mother and her two young children surrounded by Hamas terrorists as they’re being taken into Gaza. Couples screaming for each other as they were separately dragged away. Men in their underwear, barely awake at 8 in the morning on Shabbat, being pulled from their homes. Some of the most haunting of the day’s images were videos taken from an outdoor rave, where partygoers danced unaware of the Hamas paragliders slowly coming into focus as they descended upon the party. Casualties from the rave, which brought revelers from around the world, are expected to be in the hundreds.

On Friday night, many of those killed or captured were having Shabbat dinner with their families, celebrating Simchat Torah. Today, their families are planning funerals and posting desperate messages on social media trying to find their loved ones. Many relatives of the kidnapped found out about their loved ones’ abductions from images posted to social media.

With the Netanyahu government planning a large military offensive in Gaza, Israelis, Diaspora Jewry and the global community will face a war of dueling narratives. In times of quiet, Israelis are encouraged by the Western world to make peace with a neighbor whose charter calls for Jews to be pushed to their death into the sea. In times of war, Israel is condemned when it destroys the weapons storage facilities that contain thousands of rockets and explosives earmarked for its destruction.

Looming over the weekend’s events is the role played by the governments — such as Iran, Qatar and Turkey — that serve as financial backers to Hamas and other Palestinian groups backing terrorism. Shortly after the attacks began, video began to circulate of Hamas officials, including Ismail Haniyeh, watching TV coverage of the attacks from Doha.

“Turkey has been the external headquarters for Hamas for more than a decade now,” the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Jonathan Schanzer told us Sunday morning. “[Hamas] military leader Saleh Al-Arouri shuttles in and out with regularity. Arouri yesterday openly boasted of the dozens of hostages in Hamas’ hands.”

In the coming days, the Israeli public and officials will have to reckon with the apparent failure of Israel’s security establishment to have detected the pre-planned invasion, and its inability to shore up Israel’s security in the hours following the first attacks. Much like that fateful day 50 years and one day prior, Israel’s top military brass were caught off-guard by the multipronged attack.

And much like in the fall of 1973, Israeli politics and society seem poised to change forever.