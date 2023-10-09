Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of the Daily Kickoff, we report on the latest military updates on the ground in Israel and Gaza, and look at how Capitol Hill is responding to the ongoing terror attacks and hostage situation.

A bombshell report published by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday afternoon confirmed that Iran was intimately involved in the planning of this weekend’s multifront attack on Israeli communities.

The report, by Summer Said, Benoit Faucon and Stephen Kalin, found that Iran’s involvement in preparations for the attack began in August, with final sign-off for the deadly attacks, which have so far killed more than 700 Israelis, coming from Iranian officials a week ago. Two other officials — one European and one an advisor to the Syrian government — confirmed Iran’s role in the attacks. Earlier on Sunday, a Hamas official told the BBC that Tehran had given its support for the attacks.

U.S. and Iranian officials have so far denied Tehran’s involvement in the planning of the attacks. But Iran has long been a financial sponsor of both Hamas and Hezbollah, Jewish Insider’s Executive Editor Melissa Weiss writes, the latter of which is deeply entrenched in Lebanon and reportedly has thousands of missiles poised to strike Israel’s north.

The WSJ report brings up renewed questions about the Biden administration’s recent prisoner swap with Iran, which included the unfreezing of some $6 billion in Iranian funds from a South Korean bank. Sent to Qatar, the funds were earmarked for humanitarian purposes, but critics of the deal argue that the money frees up other funds that will be distributed for Iran’s terror proxies across the region.

The report created shockwaves on Capitol Hill. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) said that if the report was confirmed, “principled nations of the world must unite and neutralize the most repugnant, repressive, destabilizing regime in the world.”

“Evil,” Phillips added, “cannot be appeased any longer.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who is running for Senate in California, blasted the loss of life in both Israel and Gaza. She said the U.S. policies, including not being tough enough on Iran, have “allowed terrorism to flourish, and it’s refused to take a strong enough stance against Iran, who is backing Hamas and Hezbollah.” Read more below on how legislators in Washington are approaching the deadly attacks.

Israeli officials, including Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan, cited past videos of Palestinian terrorist leaders thanking Tehran for its fiscal and material support.

In the last 12 months, the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka notes in Foreign Policy, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has twice traveled to Beirut to meet with Palestinian factions, stressing, Pletka writes, “unity among the groups and the imperative to expand the fight from Gaza to the West Bank.”

Israeli security expert Raz Zimmt expressed some skepticism about Iran’s in-depth involvement in the planning of the attacks, but assessed that regardless of Iran’s level of involvement, “the danger of escalating into an event involving Iran and Hezbollah has increased significantly.”

And in Israel, while speaking today with mayors from the the country’s south, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on them to “stand strong, because we are going change the Middle East.”

“I know that you went through terrible and difficult things. What Hamas will go through will be terrible and difficult…we are only getting started,” Netanyahu said.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said in a statement today, “I have given an order – Gaza will be under complete closure. There will be no electricity, food or fuel [delivered to Gaza]. We are fighting barbaric [terrorists] and will respond accordingly.”