Worthy Reads

Warning to the West: The editorial board of The Wall Street Journalcautions about the rise in global antisemitism after the Oct. 7 attacks. “If protesters wanted to burn Israeli flags in a fit of wrong-headed pique about a two-state solution, that is one thing. Only anti-Jewish hate can explain how synagogues, children and airports are targets of this outrage. Yet many Western intellectuals — and a growing number of politicians — insist on maintaining this false distinction. They’ve seen what Hamas has done to innocent Israeli civilians, and what pro-Hamas protesters have said and done in Western streets. They’d nonetheless forgive any violence by Hamas or Hezbollah against Jews as anticolonial defiance. This is why Israel is fighting, and must fight, as hard as it is for its survival as a state. And why it’s inexcusable for any Western politician now to demand a cease-fire in Gaza. No leader who is demonstrably incapable of protecting Jews in his or her own country should try to prevent Israel from defending itself. This is how the West slips from ‘never again’ into ‘nowhere is safe.’” [WSJ]

Echoes of Oslo: The New York Times’ Serge Schmemann, who served for a time as the paper’s Jerusalem bureau chief, considers what lessons can be taken from the Oslo Accords 30 years after the agreements were made. “The question now is whether the terrifying new eruption of death and destruction in Gaza will harden hatreds on both sides, or whether it will eventually lead Israelis and Palestinians back to the realization of Oslo, that occupation and rejection cannot lead to peace. The battle is still unfolding, and the severity of the carnage and destruction will shape much of what follows. If Hamas is driven from power, the Israeli objective, the question is whether the Palestinian Authority would be capable of filling the vacuum; and if not, who then? Much depends also on whether West Bank Palestinians or Hezbollah in Lebanon are sucked into the fray, or remain on the sidelines, responding to pressure from the United States and others. Much will depend, too, on the intensive soul-searching that is inevitable in Israel when the guns fall silent, and whether the Israeli public will allow Mr. Netanyahu and the religious-nationalist extremists in his cabinet to stay in office.” [NYTimes]

Seeking Sherman: The Washington Post’s Jesús Rodríguez spotlightsPunchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman, who has gained a reputation as one of the most deeply sourced reporters covering Capitol Hill. “On the Hill, scoops and gaffes alike are subject to the same natural law: Next! There was the possibility of a government shutdown looming, presidential impeachment hearings in the mix, a Middle-East war and a(nother) fight over the House speakership over the horizon, just out of sight. And who’s going to tell you about it a few min before the rest? Sherman, a 5-foot-6, cherub-faced 37-year-old, has made it his business to become that guy on the Hill, where the currency is micro-scoops — news about extremely incremental developments that could be stale within hours. What this has brought him is a reputation as a primary narrator of major events and minor subplots driving the news in Congress, from Republican infighting over who should get to be Speaker of the House to the question of whether a member of Congress pulled the fire alarm before a crucial vote. In addition to his outlet’s newsletter dispatches, Sherman’s play-by-play of various Hill dramas go out to more than 420,000 followers on X, formerly known as Twitter — and into the bloodstream of Official Washington. These posts often have overtones of urgency.” [WashPost]

New Boebert?: The Associated Press’ Jesse Bedayn observes Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-CO) political transformation as she faces a rematch against former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch, who came within 600 votes of beating Boebert. “The congresswoman’s unapologetic, Trumpian style had propelled her to MAGA stardom nationwide; now, she’s fighting for political survival at home. Boebert, who defended former President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election and stood in the vanguard of his Make America Great Again movement, appears clear-eyed about the challenge ahead. She’s offered olive branches to local newspapers she once spurned as biased. So-called ballot harvesting, which she’s decried as an underhanded Democratic tactic, will be part of her campaign strategy. Her supporters can attend boot camps to become versed in her talking points, which have partly shifted from national priorities to more local matters, a strategy endorsed by the state GOP.” [AP]