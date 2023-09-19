Worthy Reads

✖️ Risky Business: In The New York Times, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Yoel Roth, formerly Twitter’s head and trust and safety, considers the obligations that social media platforms have to users and employees while facing pressure from governments. “If social media companies cannot safely operate in a country without exposing their staff to personal risk and company decisions to undue influence, perhaps they should not operate there at all. Like others, I worry that such pullouts would worsen the options left to people who have the greatest need for free and open online expression. But remaining in a compromised way could forestall necessary reckoning with censorial government policies. Refusing to comply with morally unjustifiable demands, and facing blockages as a result, may in the long run provoke the necessary public outrage that can help drive reform. The broader challenge here — and perhaps, the inescapable one — is the essential humanness of online trust and safety efforts. It isn’t machine learning models and faceless algorithms behind key content moderation decisions: it’s people. And people can be pressured, intimidated, threatened and extorted. Standing up to injustice, authoritarianism and online harms requires employees who are willing to do that work.” [NYTimes]

👀 Oslo in Review: In The Wall Street Journal, Israel Defense and Security Forum’s chairman, Brig. Gen. (res) Amir Avivi, reflects on what he calls the “folly” of the Oslo Accords, 30 years later. “The sad truth is that Israel unwittingly allowed the creation of a global terrorist network that directs international efforts to challenge Israel’s legitimacy and fuels anti-Semitism. The Arab citizens of Israel are now subject to intense Palestinian propaganda, while international funds provided to the Palestinian Authority support terror activities and the gradual takeover of Judea and Samaria. Palestinian curriculum is rife with Israel hatred, creating generations of future terrorists and diminishing the prospects of future peace. The idea behind the Oslo Accords might have been noble, but the implementation was deeply flawed. I hope that after Mahmoud Abbas, Arafat’s 87-year-old successor, passes from the scene, conditions will allow a new and positive path forward, for the sake of Israelis and Palestinians alike.” [WSJ]

🇮🇷 Tehran Trade: The Washington Post’s editorial board weighs in on the Biden administration’s prisoner exchange with Iran. “The harsh truth is that rewarding hostage-taking breeds more of the same. Rogue states clang the jail door shut and wait for the next payoff, and they almost never suffer consequences for stealing people off the street. The best deterrent would be for the United States and other nations to refuse to negotiate for the release of such hostages. But that has proved unattractive for U.S. officials, who have struck unbalanced deals to free innocent Americans from foreign cells. Such decisions can only inspire a mix of understanding and regret.” [WashPost]

🗳️ South Carolina Standoff: The Daily Beast’s Jake Lahut looks at the tensions between the presidential campaigns of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) as they attempt to woo the same groups of voters ahead of the GOP primaries. “For months, GOP campaign operatives have been wondering when the two South Carolinians were going to begin attacking each other. Both are fighting over a small and similar piece of the voter pie left over from Trump’s majority, and the South Carolina primary is a key part of both of their plans, so it always seemed inevitable that they would have to square off at some point. While sources close to both campaigns say any open fighting between the candidates likely won’t happen until after Iowa — should they both make it that far, with President Donald Trump’s polling lead growing increasingly insurmountable — the Scott campaign has been keeping score. It’s also important to note the significant overlap between the two staffs, with several aides and advisers to the campaigns previously working for the other South Carolinian at some point. That’s made for some strained relationships, even in a state known for its below the belt tactics.” [DailyBeast]



📺 Plot Points: The Wall Street Journal’s Chavie Lieber spotlights the heightened interest in music and television focused on religious Jews, citing the recent hits “Jewish Matchmaking,” “Shtisel” and “Rough Diamonds,” among others. “Jews and Jewish identity have long been embedded in American culture. This latest wave of artists and work brings a new layer of religious flavor to the mainstream. There are more Orthodox characters now because streaming services are globalized, with audiences eager to learn about new cultures across the world through Netflix, TikTok and Spotify. Additionally, 66% of adults in Israel’s ultraorthodox community are now internet users, according to a 2022 survey from the Israel Democracy Institute, up from 41% in a 2016 survey. ‘Suddenly you can no longer just talk about us — you have to talk with us,’ said Mordechai Lightstone, a Brooklyn-based rabbi who runs social media for Chabad.org, the Judaism website run by the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement…. In seeking TV fresh plots, ‘everyone is looking for meaning,’ said Shayna Weiss, a professor of Jewish Studies at Brandeis University, who noted that the ultraorthodox world ‘is full of meaning, from the way they wake up in the morning to how they eat and pray.’” [WSJ]