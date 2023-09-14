Pic of the Day

🍏🍯 Keeping the Faith: In The New York Times, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt expresses hope that members of the Jewish community will respond to hate by embracing their faith ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday. “We need, to borrow an old phrase, to accentuate the positive among our diverse cultures, and shine a light on how Jews, and anyone confronting persecution, live rather than how they suffer. We need to embrace approaches that are Jewish by tradition yet universal in their application: greeting each new moment with a prayer, gathering for each meal with a note of gratitude, reveling in the dynamic facets of our faiths not out of fear, but joy — whether it’s a festival in Djerba or a weekly worship service or an apple dipped in honey at the Jewish New Year. This shapes my ultimate wish on this Rosh Hashana: that Jews will respond to antisemitism by combining a relentless push against antisemites with an even more energetic pull toward their tradition in all its manifestations. That they will respond by demonstrating pride in who they are and solidarity with others facing persecution for who they are. That it will be shaped by a sincere accounting of the beauty and power and wisdom of Judaism and its values. That this can serve as a model to other groups who face relentless hatred.” [NYTimes]

🤔 Oslo’s Lessons: In Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, analyzes the reasons for the failure of the Oslo Accords and his main takeaways from it. “On paper, the Oslo Accords seemed logical and compelling. Territory would be transferred gradually to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for its assumption of security responsibilities. As we’ll see, the perverse dance between the occupier and the occupied would doom this approach. But it might have survived had the two sides been willing to make it clear from the outset what final outcome the interim period was supposed to produce, and then taken mutually reciprocal actions on the ground to prepare for it.” [FP]

🇸🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱 Deal Discussion: Former Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata, now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, looks at Israeli security concerns around any agreement with Saudi Arabia and the U.S. “What do the Saudis want? First of all, they want to improve their position with the United States, which weakened following a dispute over the policy of exporting oil and cooperation with China, not to mention the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Saudi Arabia is interested in advanced weaponry and a defense pact with the United States to defend it from Iran, and Riyadh also aims to develop a civilian nuclear program with a complete fuel cycle that includes mining uranium, conversion, enrichment, and activating reactors. Saudi Arabia claims, and rightfully from its standpoint, that after the nuclear deal of 2015 gave Iran the right to a fuel cycle, it [was] also entitled to a fuel cycle. The Saudis warn that if they don’t receive this from the United States, it will receive it from China. If Saudi Arabia, God forbid, were to receive a complete fuel cycle, this means it would potentially be able to build a clandestine program and develop a nuclear weapon. Moreover, many other countries would likely demand to follow in its footsteps – leading to a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. Israel cannot confuse its priorities. Normalization with Saudi Arabia cannot come at the expense of preventing the nuclearization of countries in the region.” [FDD]

💸 Philanthropy Problems: The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s Maria Di Mento interviews nonprofit leaders who say that the philanthropy world still lacks awareness of the threat of antisemitism as a threat to society as a whole. “‘Primarily, funding is going to Jewish organizations from Jewish funders, and the analysis tells us that actually this is a threat, and it’s a physical threat to people of all backgrounds,’ says Shayna Triebwasser, who leads the Righteous Persons Foundation, a nonprofit that works to reduce antisemitism and racialized hate. She points to the antisemitic ties of the gunmen in the 2022 mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store and this year’s attack at a Dallas-area mall. ‘The victims of those shootings, it’s not as if those were all Jewish bodies; they weren’t. We are not funding as if that’s the case.’ Amy Spitalnick, now CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, knows firsthand how challenging it can be to raise money to fight anti-Jewish hate. In her previous job, she led the civil-rights group Integrity First for America, which filed a federal lawsuit, Sines v. Kessler, against the white supremacists and other groups responsible for the violence that erupted at the Charlottesville rally. Both individual donors and foundations were slow to respond as she raised money for the lawsuit, even as acts of violence proliferated.” [Philanthropy]

🇮🇷 Prisoner-Taking: The Wall Street Journal editorial board weighs in on the Biden administration’s prisoner-exchange agreement with Iran. “We’d feel better about this deal if the Biden Administration had negotiated from a position of strength. But the White House has been eager to give the Iranians what they want, such as reviving the failed nuclear deal. The Iranians should have at least come clean about retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who was abducted in Iran in 2007 and whose body still hasn’t been returned though he is thought to have died in Iranian custody. The worst result is that this ransom will encourage more hostage-taking. Iran has profited from grabbing these Americans, and the U.S. has given other nations no reason to fear doing the same. Until the U.S. demonstrates that snatching Americans will have significant costs, the world’s rogues will keep taking them.” [WSJ]