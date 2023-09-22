👋 Good Friday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on the quickly evolving situation at the University of Pennsylvania ahead of this weekend’s on-campus conference featuring an array of anti-Israel speakers, and look at how Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts at international diplomacy are being hampered by the challenges facing his government at home. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Inge Auerbacher, Ruth Wisse and Ron Dermer.

Pressure is mounting on the University of Pennsylvania ahead of a conference featuring an array of anti-Israel speakers that is slated to begin today on the Philadelphia campus, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.

Four attorneys at the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law are claiming in a detailed letter to the University of Pennsylvania’s president, Elizabeth Magill, that she has failed in her legal responsibilities to address a controversial Palestinian literature festival held on the school’s campus and featuring several speakers who have voiced antisemitic rhetoric and called for the destruction of Israel.

“By tacitly condoning the inflammatory and false narratives about Israel and the denial of the Jews’ ancestral connection to the land of Israel — themes that speakers at this weekend’s festival repeatedly espouse — Penn is allowing the festival to create a hostile environment for Jewish students on its campus at a time when, even the university has acknowledged, antisemitic harassment, vandalism and assault are rising on college campuses,” the attorneys write in the letter, which was shared exclusively with JI.

Members of UPenn’s board of trustees — including Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan — signed onto an open letter expressing concerns about the conference. Read the latest on the situation at UPenn below.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the U.N. General Assembly this morning. His speech is slated to start at 9:15 a.m. ET and is expected to focus on Iran’s barring of U.N. nuclear inspectors, hostage diplomacy and other malign acts, as well as the prospects for peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, JI’s Lahav Harkov reports. No word yet if he plans to break out any props.

Netanyahu’s speech comes on the heels of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s comments that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is getting closer — and a day after the U.N. address given by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who warned that “those who think peace can prevail in the Middle East without the Palestinian people enjoying their full legitimate and national rights would be mistaken.”

This afternoon, Netanyahu will meet with Jewish communal leaders in New York. Among those present at the meeting will be Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs and National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz, both of whom have been featured speakers at demonstrations against the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial reforms in Israel. Also in attendance will be representatives from the Jewish Federations of North America, the American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, Anti-Defamation League, Orthodox Union, United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism, Jewish National Fund, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, World Jewish Congress, Jewish Agency for Israel, Young Israel, Hadassah, the Zionist Organization of America, UJA-Federation of New York and Agudath Israel. Leaders from the city’s Persian, Syrian and Bukharian communities are also expected to attend.

In Washington, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is following through on a threat made earlier this summer to “hold” the confirmations of Biden administration officials in protest of the administration’s Israel and Middle East policy, JI’s Marc Rod reports.

A Cruz spokesperson told JI that “Sen. Cruz has been clear that it was becoming impossible to advance the Biden administration’s Middle East nominees because they kept lying about their policies to Congress and the American people,” specifically accusing the administration of agreeing to “sealed secret nuclear deal with Iran” and taking “steps to rescind United States recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

“He has imposed holds on Biden administration nominees who are linked to these decisions until they clarify their roles and policies,” the Cruz spokesperson continued, without specifying which or how many nominees would be impacted. The holds will add to the Senate’s sizable backlog of foreign policy confirmations; Cruz has also previously indicated he’s planning to put a hold on Jack Lew, the administration’s nominee to be ambassador to Israel, when Lew’s confirmation process advances.