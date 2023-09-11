Today is Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the implications of the Mideast infrastructure deal inked at the G20 summit on Israel’s economic ambitions, and report on an effort by some Senate Democrats to raise concerns about Israel’s entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Amb. Deborah Lipstadt, Rachel Bloom and Michael Bloomberg.

The White House is not on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s itinerary for his trip to the United States for the U.N. General Assembly next week. The visit will start off with a stop in San Francisco for a day, followed by five days in New York, Jewish Insider’s senior political correspondent Lahav Harkov reports.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the General Assembly, where the Israeli leader will be giving a speech on Friday. Netanyahu had hoped to get an invitation to the White House, but the Biden administration has resisted rolling out the red carpet for Netanyahu, in light of his ongoing efforts at a judicial overhaul.

When Netanyahu floated a compromise last week whereby he would give up on changes to the judiciary for the next year and a half, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and others accused the prime minister of trying to convince Biden to invite him to the White House — a gambit that failed.

But there is lingering hope for a Biden-Bibi meeting: the Prime Minister’s Office says the schedule is subject to change.

The Prime Minister’s Office also said that Netanyahu will hold meetings in Silicon Valley to advance cooperation with Israel on artificial intelligence. One of those meetings is reportedly with Elon Musk, who has been feuding with the Anti-Defamation League over allegations the social media company is boosting antisemitic hate on its platform. The two previously spoke on the phone in June about the potential of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Israeli-American mogul Haim Saban told Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot that Biden “breaks out in hives” over extremist figures in the current Israeli government, about a week after having lunch with the president at the White House.

The major Democratic donor called the Netanyahu government’s behavior “inexplicable” and lamented the “arrogance” of [Israeli Finance Minister] Bezalel Smotrich and [National Security Minister] Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as the leading figures in Israel’s judicial changes, Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman, who, he said, behave as though Israel does not need military aid from the U.S. “They know that’s not the truth,” Saban said. “They’re saying it for political reasons alone.”

Saban also weighed in on Netanyahu’s planned visit to China, which the Hollywood mogul described as a threat to pivot away from the U.S. “It’s a real joke… How can people with so much experience, wisdom and intelligence do such things?” If the U.N. Security Council discusses sanctions on Israel, Saban asked, “Will the Chinese veto it?”

Saban expressed “a hope that is hopeless,” as he characterized it, that Israel’s leadership “finds a way to send the Israel-haters Ben-Gvir and Smotrich home, and that [National Unity Party leader] Benny Gantz and [Opposition Leader] Yair Lapid will enter the government” — but, he added, he understands Gantz and Lapid’s considerations in thus far refusing to join a Netanyahu-led government.

As for the Democratic Party, Saban told Yediot that Biden and congressional leadership – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) – are still solidly pro-Israel, and there are only about a dozen members who are anti-Israel. He called Sen. Bernie Sanders “a self-hating Jew, an Israel-hater, and you can quote me on that.”

Saban also defended his backing of AIPAC’s super PAC, which played a key role in electing pro-Israel Democrats to Congress in 2022. The group, however, drew criticism from left-wing opponents for endorsing candidates who denied that Biden won the 2020 election. “The only goal of this organization is to prevent people who are against U.S.-Israel relations from advancing and to support those who support relations between Jerusalem and Washington… Many Democrats called me and said ‘are you stupid? you’re a Democrat who supports [2020 election deniers]?’ I always say the same thing: It’s a specific, defined issue, and that is the U.S.-Israel relationship. In that sense, I’m not interested in anything else.”

As aid workers in Morocco continue rescue and recovery efforts following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the North African nation on Friday, killing more than 2,100 people, Israeli officials are pledging assistance, as Jewish and Israeli aid groups travel to the hardest-hit areas.

Netanyahu opened the weekly cabinet meeting yesterday by offering condolences to Moroccan King Mohammed VI and all of the country’s citizens. “The State of Israel will render all possible assistance to Morocco, including – if requested – a rescue mission that is standing ready to help them. The State of Israel stands beside Morocco at this difficult time,” Netanyahu said.

The Foreign Ministry sent a delegation to Morocco to help Israeli citizens, 479 of whom were known to be in the country and all of whom have been accounted for, to return home.

Among the groups on the ground in Morocco are IsraAid and United Hatzalah, which are providing the bulk of Israeli aid as Morocco has not yet approved offers of assistance from the Israeli government, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports. Israel’s military and civil search-and-rescue teams, which are ordinarily some of the first to deploy to disaster areas — including Turkey earlier this year — are in a holding pattern until the assistance is authorized by Rabat.