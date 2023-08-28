Daily Kickoff
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to House Democrats who recently returned from a trip to Israel, and spotlight some of the speakers at Saturday’s March on Washington. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mayor Eric Adams, Shikma Bressler and Irwin Cotler.
Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., 60 years ago today, Joachim Prinz, a rabbi who fled Germany in 1937, spoke out against Nazis in the same spot.
Prinz, then the president of the American Jewish Congress, addressed the crowd of about 250,000 lining the Reflecting Pool just ahead of King. “I speak to you as an American Jew,” Prinz said on Aug. 28, 1963. “As Americans we share the profound concern of millions of people about the shame and disgrace of inequality and injustice which make a mockery of the great American idea.”
On Saturday, a new generation of leaders stood before tens of thousands of people gathered in the same spot to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports. Prinz’s words “still resonate,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, whose organization participated in the original march, said in his address. “They tell us: stand up in the face of hate, speak out and don’t stand idly by.”
Sheila Katz, the CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women, noted that her organization also participated in the original march. Pointing to the upcoming Jewish holidays, Katz suggested that “as the high holidays compel us to repair, we also act together. As our kehila kedosha, our holy community, we draw strength from one another. We remind ourselves that we stand in a long line of people of every race and creed willing to stand firm for the values we believe in. We remember Dr. King’s refusal to be satisfied ‘until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.’”
Rabbi David Wolpe called King “a modern prophet” as he quoted the biblical prophet Micah. “Micah looked at the world, a world filled with darkness and despair,” Wolpe said. “And he said that each of us will sit under our own vine and fig tree and there will be none to make us afraid. And that is what we pray for. That candle, that moment, that promise, that dream that we listened to 60 years ago. And God-willing with God’s blessing once again, listening to each other, we can hear the echoes and the promise of that dream again.”
Though most of those who addressed the crowd had not yet been born when King delivered his most famous speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, many of the event’s speakers invoked the civil rights activist and tied his work to present-day efforts. “Standing on these steps 60 years after Martin Luther King gave his penultimate speech is a very emotional moment for me,” New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was 22 at the time of the first march, told the crowd. “I watched the speech live on television. The clarity, power and cadence of Dr. King’s words and his delivery was like nothing I had ever heard before. His speech truly moved me and it moved the nation.”
Speakers shared concerns about a resurgence in hatred and intolerance that has had deadly consequences for minority communities. Some 700 miles away in Jacksonville, Fla., three people were killed in a racially motivated attack by a shooter who had painted a swastika onto his gun. “The hatred Dr. King stood against is the same hatred we’re seeing in communities across the nation more and more today,” Kraft said. “We saw what happened with that kind of hate in Germany in the ‘30s and ‘40s, and we saw the way it ripped the fabric of the country apart in the ‘60s. Today, it is our job to fight all hate: hate against blacks, Jews, Asians, Hispanics and members of the LGBTQ plus community, so that history does not repeat itself.”
Imam Abdullah Antepli, a senior fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, explained that evil “says racism is a Black problem, homophobia is a gay problem, Islamophobia is a Muslim problem, antisemitism is a Jewish problem. It divides us. It says Black churches are different than Black mosques. It divides us, weakens us, if we assign these forms and manifestations of hate to particular communities.” Read more here.
trip talk
Seven Democratic lawmakers break down takeaways from trip to Israel
As Israel continues to grapple with internal division over judicial reform, rising Iran-backed terror threats on its borders and the prospect of expanding the Abraham Accords, a delegation of 26 House Democrats traveled to Israel earlier this month on a trip sponsored by the AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation. Upon their return, seven of those members — all but one of them House freshmen, some of whom were visiting Israel for the first time, and others visiting for the second time this year — spoke to Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod, sharing their impressions and takeaways from the trip and what they had learned.
Hot topic: The lawmakers described judicial reform as the top issue in Israel, and said they’d engaged in extensive conversations on the subject, but agreed that it is up to Israelis to resolve the issue. They largely shied away from expressing firm opinions on the topic, at a time when a growing number of progressive Democrats have been outspoken against the Netanyahu government’s attempts at an overhaul. Lawmakers said they believed there was broad consensus in Israel around the need for some reforms to Israel’s judicial system.
Better perspective: The Democratic lawmakers agreed that the trip had given them a better appreciation for the security threats that Israel faces, with several saying they were especially alarmed by Hezbollah’s buildup of increasingly sophisticated missiles along Israel’s northern border in Lebanon. “The issues on the northern border, Lebanon, Syria, they are more serious than I realized… It is urgent, it’s a daily issue,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said. “This could turn violent very quickly as it has in the past. And this time, they have the ability to do enormous damage.”
Bonus: Reps. French Hill (R-AR), Ben Cline (R-VA) and Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) briefly traveled to northwest Syria on Sunday — the first time in six years that U.S. lawmakers have crossed the border into the country.
politically correct
NY mayor admires drones, slurps vegan honey in Israel tech tour
New York City Mayor Eric Adams got a crash course in Israel’s startup scene during his three-day tour last week, which was tailored to the former police captain’s interests in surveillance drones, crowd control and vegan cuisine, Linda Gradstein writes for The Circuit.
Surveillance drones: During a demonstration at Israel’s National Police Academy, Adams showed particular interest in the symbiosis between leather-jacketed motorcycle cops and the crowd-surveillance drones flying above them. He challenged the New York police brass with whom he traveled to figure out how such methods could be adopted back home. The mayor was less enthusiastic about face-recognition technology, which has been criticized by some over privacy concerns.
Treading carefully: The mayor came to Israel at an especially fraught time over anti-government protests and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as several activists in the opposition movement. Adams stressed that he met people with differing viewpoints and did not take a side on the government’s efforts to reform the judicial system. “I listened. I didn’t weigh in,” he said.
an open book
Sefaria launches first-ever digital Torah-writing project
Jews are often referred to as Am Ha Sefer, “People of the Book,” because of their close relationship with the Torah. A new project aims to give all Jewish people worldwide a small part in “writing” a Torah — all 304,805 letters. The initiative was launched Aug. 20 by Sefaria, a digital library of Jewish texts with 650,000 monthly users, in honor of the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary. Called the “Global Community Torah,” the project is the first digital Torah scroll that provides the opportunity for Jews of all ages and backgrounds to participate in its writing, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen reports.
So far: Since its launch last week, individuals from 73 countries have participated. As of Thursday, the writing has reached Genesis chapter 2, verse 20.
How it works: Users first learn about different Hebrew typefaces and select their font before “making their mark” by entering their first name and location, according to Sefaria. Next they receive emails with a graphic of the Torah verse containing their letter and information about the parshah, or weekly Torah portion in which the verse appears. Participants can spin the digital globe to view locations of fellow contributors. They can also read the entire digital scroll when completed, hovering above each letter to learn about their fellow digital “scribes.”
No rush: Just like a physical Torah scroll, each letter must be perfect. “So it will be complete whenever it is complete,” Chava Tzemach, a Sefaria spokesperson, told eJP.
Pic of the Day
Israel’s rhythmic gymnastics team celebrates on the podium yesterday after winning the country’s first-ever gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Valencia, Spain.
