Worthy Reads

🏢 Porat’s Path: The Information’s Anita Raghavan spotlights Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat, whose evolving role with the company could pave the way for a professional move outside of Silicon Valley. “During her time at Morgan Stanley, Porat built a close relationship with the investment bank’s chief operating officer, [former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom] Nides, who was a vocal supporter of Hillary Clinton. When Porat came to Google, she hosted fundraising dinners — one featured gourmet ‘Build Your Own’ tacos — for Clinton at Porat’s lavish home in Palo Alto, Calif. In the 2016 election cycle, Porat gave Clinton $5,400, according to OpenSecrets. And in 2020, she contributed $5,400 to Biden. ‘She was on everyone’s list for Cabinet-level jobs,’ said Nides. ‘She cares about public policy, she likes it, she’s interested in it.’ Nides said when Porat came to visit him earlier this year in Israel, she told him, ‘I don’t want to do a bunch of dinner parties.’ During her trip, Google unveiled a $35 million initiative to train Orthodox Jews, Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians in technology in a bid to build up underserved groups. If Biden wins reelection next year and 76-year-old Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen decides to retire, Porat could be a candidate to succeed her, said people in Democratic Party circles. She also could be a contender for a position in Washington outside the cabinet, along the lines of Ajay Banga, former CEO of Mastercard, who was recently tapped to be the president of the World Bank Group.” [TheInformation]

👨‍⚖️ Trial and Tribulation: The Jewish Telegraph Agency’s Ron Kampeas reflects on his experience covering the trial of the Tree of Life attacker as a Jewish journalist. “Whatever pretense of competition the journalists thought they brought into the media room soon slipped away as we shared information with each other, both about details we missed in the trial itself and about what the reactions were in the courtroom. Did the defendant look at the witness? Which lawyer objected? I relied on locals for Pittsburgh information and I became one of the designated Jews in the room, at one point explaining to a TV producer what a tallit was — the prayer shawl that Bernice Simon used to stanch her husband Sylvan’s wound, before the gunman shot her. The radio guy who assiduously tracked down every scriptural reference looked up at me quizzically when Dan Leger, one of two shooting victims who survived, said, ‘There is no way to understand the tranquility of those who do wrong, and the suffering of those who do good.’ I explained Pirkei Avot, the Ethics of the Fathers, which functions as a go-to source for an apt Jewish quote.” [JTA]

🇺🇸 Strategy Shift: Wall Street Journal columnist Walter Russell Mead analyzes a shift in President Joe Biden’s approach to the Middle East on the heels of the U.S. deal with Iran for the release of five prisoners in exchange for billions of dollars of unfrozen revenue, and the push to reach Saudi-Israel normalization agreement. “Two perceptions seem to be driving the new Biden approach. First, while continuing diplomatic outreach to Iran demonstrates that Team Biden hasn’t given up on reaching some kind of understanding with Tehran, for now at least it is accepting that the mullahs don’t want to play ball. Second, the administration appears to have a new appreciation of the importance of the Middle East, and therefore of leading powers like Saudi Arabia and Israel, for American global strategy. Being the primary security and economic partner of the countries that dominate the world’s most important oil reserves still matters. America’s position in the Middle East gives us leverage over China’s energy supplies. It can ensure that the Middle East sovereign wealth funds prefer our tech and industrial sectors over those of our rivals. It can maintain the profitable defense relationships that help keep American arms makers ahead in a competitive arena.” [WSJ]

🏫 Education Consternation: In National Review, Eitan Fischberger urges U.S. legislators to act to prevent the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iran-backed elements from infiltrating American universities, as it has done in Britain, according to a recent Jewish Chronicle report. “University administrators can’t be trusted to address the problem. If the U.S. hopes to mitigate this phenomenon in any way, American officials must understand that it is insufficient to simply designate a terrorist organization as such and then hope it magically disappears from American public life. The above examples demonstrate as much. Supplemental measures must be put in place to actively stymie these groups’ ability to exploit the freedoms offered by academic establishments in pursuit of their foreign agendas, whether it’s Palestinian terror groups or potentially the IRGC and representatives of the Iranian government. Although the executive branch is primed to deal with such matters, the chances of any tangible steps being implemented by the Biden administration are slim as it desperately slogs ever closer to another disastrous nuclear deal with Iran. This leaves Congress as likely the only federal body that can thwart Iran’s infiltration into U.S. campuses.” [NationalReview]



🇮🇷 Iran Assessment: In Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller argues that while “there are no good deals with Iran,” there appear to be no better alternatives to the Biden administration’s negotiations with Tehran. “So what’s the benefit? The advantage lies almost exclusively in the assessment and calculation of risk. Since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 JCPOA withdrawal, we have been living in what the International Crisis Group’s Ali Vaez calls a ‘no deal, no crisis’ environment. There have been plenty of tensions — including the U.S. killing of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani; attacks by pro-Iran militias against U.S. forces and contractors in Iraq and Syria; maritime tit-for-tats in the Persian Gulf; and scores of Israeli strikes against Iranian assets in Syria — but no major clash over Iran’s nuclear program. If you believe that Iran and Israel will go to considerable lengths to avoid an escalation that might lead to a serious confrontation, then you might conclude that no understandings, written or otherwise, are necessary and that there’s no advantage to making any deals with Iran. If, alternatively, you were sitting in Washington with a full foreign-policy agenda, trying to avoid potential entanglements and distractions from the challenges you’re already struggling to manage, you’d probably see things differently. You would want to work proactively to keep as many issues as possible off your plate, especially ones that could, without much imagination, easily produce a Middle East conflict involving U.S. military action.” [FP]