👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Elad Strohmayer and Tal Naim, respectively the outgoing and incoming spokespeople at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, and spotlight a new dating app called Loop. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Shikma Bressler, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Gal Gadot.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh will sentence Robert Bowers to death this morning, following the unanimous recommendation of a jury that reached the decision on Bowers’ fate yesterday morning after two days of deliberations.

Bowers, the Pennsylvania man whom the same jury convicted earlier this summer of murdering 11 people at the city’s Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018, showed little remorse as the decision was announced in court.

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was conducting Shabbat services the morning of the attack, noted that the jury reached its decision on Tu B’Av, the “day of love” on the Hebrew calendar. “I don’t believe in coincidences,” Myers said, adding that the community “received an immense embrace from the halls of justice” that affirmed “we have the right to practice our Judaism and no one will ever take that right away from us.”

The jury’s decision was met with praise from major Jewish organizations. Read more in our sister publication eJewishPhilanthropy here.

It remains unclear when — or if — the sentence will be carried out. The Justice Department under President Joe Biden halted federal executions in 2021, a move that could be reversed by a future administration. Biden had pledged during his 2020 campaign to end capital punishment. Bowers is the first individual to be sentenced to death since Biden took office.

A New York Times/Siena poll released on Monday drew headlines for showing that former President Donald Trump has a clear path to winning a second term despite his myriad legal problems. The survey showed him tied with Biden at 43%, a more competitive showing than he demonstrated in polls throughout the 2020 presidential campaign.

But a closer look at the cross-tabs in the survey outlines other fascinating findings about the state of the American electorate, just over a year before the next election, Jewish Insider Editor-in-Chief Josh Kraushaar writes.

One telling nugget: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now has a lower net favorability rating (31/47% favorable/unfavorable) than Trump (41/55%). Over twice as many voters view Trump “very favorably” (21%) than view DeSantis in the same way (10%).

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has ramped up his criticism of Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, has the lowest favorables of any politician tested. He’s not getting credit from Democrats for sticking to his principles, and he’s driven off MAGA-oriented Republicans for bucking Trump.

Tellingly, more voters who supported Trump in 2020 view Pence unfavorably (44%) than favorably (43%).

There are a lot of warning signs as well for Biden in the poll, beyond his struggles in a matchup against Trump. His overall approval rating is only 39%, and he’s losing ground among working-class nonwhite voters — that were once the base of the Democratic Party.

Fewer than half of non-white voters without a college degree support Biden over Trump (49%) in the NYT/Siena survey. Biden still leads Trump with that constituency by 16 points, 49-33%, but that’s a much narrower margin than in 2020.

On the issue of Ukraine, a sizable 57% majority of Americans support additional military and financial support for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. Only 37% oppose. But Republicans are evenly divided, with 47% supporting additional help for Ukraine while 49% oppose.