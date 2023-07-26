👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Ed. Note: We will not be publishing tomorrow in observance of the fast of Tisha B’Av, which begins this evening. The next Daily Kickoff will arrive on Friday.



In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Rep. Kathy Manning’s comments on Israel’s recently passed judicial reform legislation, and interview Aaron Regunberg, a progressive activist and frontrunner in the upcoming special election to succeed Rep. David Cicilline in Rhode Island – who is also the nephew of Rep. Brad Schneider. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Goli Ameri, Bret Stephens and Natan Sachs.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will meet today for a markup including two bills on Iran sanctions. One of the pieces of legislation, the Fight CRIME Act, aims to head off the expiration of United Nations sanctions on Iran’s missile and drone programs later this year by imposing additional sanctions on Iran and those assisting its program. The bill also demands a strategy to prevent the expiration of U.N. sanctions and to maintain pressure absent the renewal of those sanctions.

The bill, which has the support of 79 Republican and 70 Democratic co-sponsors, including the chair and ranking member of HFAC, will likely pass with strong bipartisan support.

The other piece of legislation, the Iran Sanctions Relief Review Act, would require a formal congressional review process before the administration can repeal any sanction on Iran, giving Congress the opportunity to vote to prevent such sanctions relief.

The legislation is currently sponsored by only Republicans, but, given the presence of some Democratic lawmakers on the panel skeptical of the administration’s diplomatic approach to Iran, the bill could win bipartisan support.

HFAC members are also slated to receive a State Department briefing this week about the probe into Iran envoy Rob Malley’s handling of classified materials, a month after he was suspended from the role without pay.