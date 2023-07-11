👋 Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we talk to Jake Tapper about his new novel out today, and look at how ideological divisions among Republicans on foreign policy are playing out in one Michigan primary. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Carl Icahn, former Sen. Joe Lieberman and Sarah Silverman.

Residents of Hailey, Idaho, will be beset with the sounds of private jets landing and taking off at the local airport as CEOs and other executives descend on central Idaho for the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference, which starts today and runs through Friday.

Among those expected in attendance this year are New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, The Free Press’ Bari Weiss and Amos Yadlin, the former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate.

They will join usual Sun Valley guests including LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Paramount Global chair Shari Redstone, Bill Gates, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Warren Buffett.

The media- and finance-focused confab comes amid an ongoing Hollywood writers strike, and is likely to coincide with the conclusion of SAG-AFTRA’s contract talks.

Meanwhile in Israel, demonstrators across the country are participating in a massive “day of disruption,” after a contentious judicial reform bill passed its first of three readings in the Knesset overnight. All 64 coalition members voted in favor and all 56 opposition members voted against the “reasonableness standard” bill, which would bar the courts from reviewing and blocking government decisions they deem to be unreasonable. The bill has been returned to the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee to be prepared for its final readings.

In a video posted to social media last night ahead of the vote, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the legislation, saying it “isn’t the end of democracy, but will rather strengthen democracy… The rights of the courts and Israeli citizens will not be harmed in any way. The court will continue to inspect the legality of government decisions and appointments.”

“This is not an ordinary law and it is not an ordinary day,” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, the country’s former prime minister, said. “This day will forever be etched in the annals of the Knesset of Israel and the State of Israel. This is the day the Israeli government announced that the laws no longer apply to it.”

Proponents of the billargue that the reasonableness standard is not clearly defined by legislation, leaving it too open to interpretation, giving too broad a scope for judges to strike down decisions made by elected officials. Opponents argue that the standard is crucial to protecting citizens against arbitrary and corrupt government actions, and is one of several measures in the judicial reform that would increase the power held by the government. They also note that the doctrine is rarely used, only in extreme cases. The reasonableness standard was used in January to overturn Netanyahu’s decision to appoint Shas leader Aryeh Deri to two ministerial positions, which the Supreme Court ruled was “highly unreasonable” due to three criminal convictions against him.

Protestors blocked major highways and junctions and demonstrated at Ben Gurion Airport, with dozens pitching tents and establishing a “democracy camp” at an intersection in Herzliya, in central Israel, before being removed by police. Police and demonstrators clashed, and police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators; more than 40 protestors were arrested by the time of publication of this edition of the newsletter. The demonstrations are expected to continue into the night.