In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s diplomatic visit, and talk to experts about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s predicament as he is caught between keeping his coalition together and calming national tensions. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tom Cotton, Nikki Haley and Jonathan and Isaac Salant.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a warm welcome from President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning. “My love for Israel is deep rooted and long-lasting,” Biden said at the outset of the meeting. “This is a friendship which I believe is simply unbreakable.”

After the meeting, Herzog told reporters at the White House that Israelis should take seriously Biden’s “deep concern” about Israeli affairs. “We have to understand and respect this, that when the president of the greatest power on earth asks questions and interests himself,” Herzog said, “it’s not just for fun, not to gossip, to bother us. It comes from deep concern.”

The trip comes as the Israeli government plans to move forward with controversial legislation that would curtail the Supreme Court’s power. The Biden administration has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the judicial reform process — which has prompted widespread protests in Israel — and urged Israel’s government against pursuing unpopular legislation that could damage Israel’s democracy.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Thomas Friedman yesterday, Biden said, “This is obviously an area about which Israelis have strong views, including in an enduring protest movement that is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel’s democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship. Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need. For significant changes, that’s essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush. I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here.”

Both Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who met Herzog later in the day, praised the “democratic values” at the heart of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Blinken threw his support behind Herzog’s efforts at negotiating a judicial reform compromise.

“What you have been doing, the leadership you have shown in affirming those values, bringing people together in affirmation of those values could not be more important,” Blinken said to Herzog at the start of their meeting. Read more here about the first day of Herzog’s visit to the U.S.

Herzog will address a joint session of Congress this morning at 11 a.m., following a meeting with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). He’ll then meet with the bipartisan Abraham Accords Caucus. Follow Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch for updates.

The House voted 419 to 9 last night approving a resolution declaring that Israel is not racist or an apartheid state, and also condemning antisemitism. A group of far-left critics of Israel — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Summer Lee (D-PA), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Cori Bush (D-MO), Andre Carson (D-IN), Delia Ramirez (D-IL) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — voted no, while Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) voted present. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), the target of the resolution, voted yes.

The “no” votes comprise some of the most reliable opponents of pro-Israel measures in the House, with some exceptions. Reps. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ) and Chuy Garcia (D-IL), as well as Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), voted against supplemental funding for Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system in 2021, but voted in favor of the resolution yesterday.

Speaking at Christians United for Israel’s donor banquet last night in Arlington, Va., Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) touted the concurrent resolution, which he introduced on Tuesday, before its adoption in the House.

Cotton blasted the Biden administration for what he called its “betrayal of Israel,” citing the long delay in extending a White House invitation to Netanyahu, among other things.

“Until yesterday, the president had ostentatiously refused to invite Netanyahu to a meeting in America, and he still refuses to say whether it would be a White House meeting,” Cotton said in his remarks. “That invitation came only after the Democrats had their latest blow up with yet another senior Democrat calling Israel ‘a racist state,’” a reference to Jayapal’s comments Sunday before the Netroots Nation conference.

Meanwhile, 102 Democratic lawmakers signed a letter led by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Judy Chu (D-CA) and Dan Goldman (D-NY) calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) to disinvite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from testifying before a Judiciary subcommittee hearing later this week. They argue that Kennedy’s remarks about COVID-19 and Jewish people are part of a pattern of “antisemitic statements” by Kennedy.

On the presidential campaign trail, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is holding a campaign fundraiser on Sunday evening with several prominent Jewish leaders in Deal, N.J., according to an event invitation obtained by JI.

The $2,600-per-seat reception will be co-hosted by Jack and Joyce Kassin, with a host committee including IG Gindi, the co-CEO of Century 21, among others. The same day, Haley, who has long maintained close ties to Jewish and pro-Israel leaders, will also speak at a free public event held at the Jewish Community Center in Deal, an affluent beach town home to a sizable population of Syrian Jews.