Ahead of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s trip to the U.S. next week, President Joe Biden released a statement yesterday previewing the visit. The two presidents will meet at the White House on July 18 and “will discuss opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration and to create a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.” President Biden, the statement said, “will stress the importance of our shared democratic values, and discuss ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and security for Palestinians and Israelis.” Also on the agenda will be “Russia’s deepening military relationship with Iran, and Iran’s destabilizing behavior in the region.”

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Herzog the following day, when he is also slated to address a joint session of Congress. More on Herzog’s trip below.

A New York appellate court’s decision to order a redrawing of the state’s congressional map — a decision that will be appealed — threatens to complicate the GOP’s path to holding its narrow House majority.

It also guarantees significant disruption within the New York delegation at a time when newly elected lawmakers are getting to know their constituents. Some lawmakers will again find themselves drawn into new districts — outside the typical once-in-a-decade process — and face career-threatening circumstances.

On one hand, the stakes are high: Republicans can’t afford to lose more than four seats in next year’s election. If Democrats can claw back several additional pickups in the Empire State, with an assist from a new map, it could determine the majority. Republicans are already expected to benefit from new maps in North Carolina and Ohio, and another favorable ruling for New York Democrats would neutralize those GOP gains.

But the ultimate decision in New York could be anticlimactic — even if a new map is adopted. Republicans, after all, already hold six districts that President Joe Biden carried in 2020 — several by double-digit margins. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s popularity hasn’t improved much since the midterms, and Democrats still are vulnerable over crime concerns — the driving force in last year’s GOP in-state wave.

And top Democrats are saying they want an independent commission to make the final call on the map this time, in an effort to make their advocacy sound less partisan. If that’s the case (and it’s a big if), a new map would be different from the highly partisan map the state legislature pushed last year, which was ultimately overturned by the state’s high court.

One of the lawmakers with the most to lose is Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who has emerged as a top advocate of the Abraham Accords and against antisemitism during his first year in office. Even a small tweak to his district lines could make a competitive seat that Biden carried into an unwinnable Democratic stronghold.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) teased at an event last night that a formal congressional Jewish caucus — which has long existed on an informal basis — may soon be established. “The Jewish members… I will predict for you, will one day be a caucus in the not too distant future,” she said. Asked subsequently about the remark, Wasserman Schultz told Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod to “stay tuned.”