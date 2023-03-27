👋 Good Monday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we bring you the latest from Israel, where nationwide protests and shutdowns are paralyzing the country, and report on U.S. Treasury concerns over Iran sanctions. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Robert Kraft, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Nationwide protests and strikes are being held across Israel today after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissal last night of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant set off spontaneous protests and civil unrest that continued into the early hours of Monday. The defense chief, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, called to temporarily halt the judicial reform process in a Saturday evening address. Masses of protestors outraged by Gallant’s firing lit bonfires on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv and in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem, as demonstrators across the country took to the streets.

Several other coalition members, including Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan, as well as Shas leader Aryeh Deri supported the call to pause the legislation. Attorney Boaz Ben Zur, a key member of Netanyahu’s legal team, said he will no longer defend him in his corruption trial if the judicial overhaul is not halted. Justice Minister Yair Levin, the architect of the judicial overhaul, said he would respect any decision made by the prime minister.

The nation is waiting for a statement by Netanyahu, after a speech the premier was expected to deliver in the morning was postponed amid reports that he planned to halt the legislation but was met by pushback from within the coalition.

Arnon Bar-David, the head of the Histadrut, the country’s national trade union center, declared a general strike for the first time since the weeks-long demonstrations over the government’s judicial reform plans began. Heads of universities and the National Students and Youth Council are also striking, some heads of local authorities announced a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister’s Office and hospitals are providing emergency services only.

Israel’s Airport Authority announced that all departing flights are grounded as part of the strike. Malls are also being closed.

President Issac Herzog this morning called on the government to halt the legislative process immediately. “I appeal to the prime minister, members of the government, and members of the coalition: there are harsh and painful feelings,” Herzog said. “The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society — all are under threat. The whole people of Israel are looking at you. The whole Jewish People are looking at you. The whole world is looking at you.”

Israel’s consul general in New York, Asaf Zamir, quit yesterday afternoon, writing in his resignation letter that “The political situation in Israel has reached a critical point, and I feel a deep sense of responsibility and moral obligation to stand up for what is right and to fight for the democratic values that I hold dear. Today’s dangerous decision to fire the Minister of Defense, convinced me that I can no longer continue representing this Government.”

A statement by U.S. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, “We are deeply concerned by today’s developments out of Israel, which further underscore the urgent need for compromise. As the President recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support. We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible.”