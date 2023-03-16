👋 Good Thursday morning!

In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how pro-Israel Republicans are responding to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent comments on Ukraine, and report on the confirmation hearings for the Biden administration’s nominees for ambassador to the UAE and Kuwait. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Tamar Remz, Micaela Diamond and Meyers Leonard.

Today on Capitol Hill, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of U.S. Central Command, is set to testify to the Senate Armed Services Committee on the state of the region.

Eric Garcetti was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to India yesterday over the opposition of Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI). Republican Sens. Todd Young (R-IN), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Susan Collins (R-ME), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined the remaining Democrats in voting to confirm Garcetti.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “The United States-India relationship is extremely important, and it’s a very good thing we now have an ambassador.”

Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Mike Lee (R-UT) introduced a resolution yesterday that would demand a report from the Biden administration on Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, under a procedure that will allow them to force a floor vote in 10 days. The resolution would only require Senate approval and a simple majority.

If that report is not submitted within 30 days, aid to Saudi Arabia would be automatically cut off, and Murphy and Lee would be able to force a second floor vote on cutting off or restricting U.S. funding to Riyadh, although that measure would require a House vote and the president’s signature.

Cautioning that civil war in Israel is within “touching distance,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced a compromise deal to the judicial reform in a public address to the nation last night. Titled the “People’s Framework,” Herzog urged leaders, political parties and the general public to read the full proposal on the website on which it was published as he spoke.

“This framework addresses the important need for diversity in the justice system, so that the many voices among the Israeli people may be part of it and see it as their home; and it commits the justice system to necessary and overdue changes,” Herzog said. “This proposed framework anchors a fair and balanced relationship between the branches of government, allowing each branch to perform its role and act within its own purview without undue intervention by any other branch. This framework is fully committed to the principles of the Declaration of Independence; it fortifies the independence of the justice system; and it establishes human and civil rights, for men and women alike, including for the minorities in Israel.”

Among the elements of the judicial system that the directive addresses is the contentious judicial selection committee, on which the government is seeking to have a majority. Under Herzog’s proposal, the coalition would not have an automatic majority and the court would lose its veto power. The committee would include 11 members: the justice minister and two additional ministers chosen by the government; the Supreme Court president and two other associate Supreme Court judges elected by fellow judges; three Knesset members, one of them a coalition member and two opposition members; and two representatives of the public appointed by the Minister of Justice with the consent of the President of the Supreme Court.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the proposal, issuing a statement just before he traveled to Germany for a diplomatic visit saying that Herzog’s proposals “were not agreed upon by the representatives of the coalition. Central clauses of the outline he presented only perpetuate the existing situation and do not bring the required balance to the Israeli authorities. This is the unfortunate truth,” Netanyahu continued.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid congratulated Herzog on his plan. “The State of Israel is being torn apart and we must make every effort to prevent an economic, security and social disintegration that seriously harms national resilience,” Lapid said. “We must approach the president’s outline with respect for the status, the seriousness with which it was written and the values that underlie it.”