In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s antisemitism summit at the United Nations, and interview Shelley Zalis about her Equality Lounges. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Golda Meir, Rep. Ritchie Torres and William Daroff.
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent stories from Jewish Insider, eJewishPhilanthropy and The Circuit, including: Shelley Zalis, mainstay of the elite conference circuit, pitches gender equity to the Davos set; Ayelet Shaked’s toughest task yet: Explaining Israeli politics to American Jews; L.A. school board member Nick Melvoin to run for Adam Schiff’s seat; Andrew Weinstein pushes back against antisemitism from inside the U.N.; The director of Hillel in Ukraine on how students are faring nearly a year into Russia’s invasion; Larry Hogan stops by a Jewish deli in Florida; Ariel Levy reveals new details about Philip Roth stage adaptation with John Turturro; and Missing pieces to cultural puzzles appear in UAE-Israel library ties. Print the latest edition here.
A 6-year-old boywas killed and six others injured — including another 6-year-old, who is in critical condition — in a car-ramming attack today near the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem.
Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a friendly bet with the governors of Missouri and Kansas over the outcome of the game — wagering Philly cheesesteaks, pretzels and mini doughnuts for a Chiefs’ win in return for Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds in the event of a loss.
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) hosted the first gathering of the House Bagel Caucus yesterday morning in the hallway outside his office in the Cannon House Office Building, setting out a spread of 240 bagels in a variety of flavors from five Manhattan and Brooklyn shops. Around a dozen varieties of schmear, plus lox and whitefish, were also on hand — all paid for by Goldman himself, and driven down to D.C. by his staff.
The line of staffers, as well as a few lawmakers and reporters, quickly filled the hallway, a hundred or more deep, and the pile of bagels flew off the table, as staffers walked away clutching disposable plates piled high with bagel chunks.
The event featured bagels from Manhattan’s Davidovich Bakery, Kossar Bagels and Bialys and Russ & Daughters (which also provided the lox), as well as the Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe and Shelsky’s of Brooklyn — all of which are located in Goldman’s 10th District. The congressman’s team also put together a custom caucus logo for signs and buttons.
The Bagel Caucus came into being in response to a tweet from Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) about steamed bagels. Frost continued to defend his tweet yesterday, despite ongoingmockingfrom Goldman and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL). “I’m here to stand up for steamed bagels today… the discussion here isn’t that steamed bagels are superior, it’s that steamed bagels are a thing,” Frost said.
Also stopping by for bagels: Reps. Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR), Val Hoyle (D-OR), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Lois Frankel (D-FL), Grace Meng (D-NY), Glenn Ivey (D-MD), Eric Sorensen (D-IL), Wiley Nickel (D-NC), Haley Stevens (D-MI) and Becca Balint (D-VT).
But as with anything on Capitol Hill, the event was not free from controversy, as Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and Andy Kim (D-NJ) made the case that Goldman’s team should have picked up New Jersey bagels instead.
Goldman’s team also caught flak for dicing up the bagels into eighths — his spokesperson said later, “Goldman is well aware bagels should not be drawn and quartered,” but they “were forced to triage in real time” to serve the hundreds who came by the office. In what may be a divisive move for New Yorkers, Goldman’s team set out a few toasters in the hallway as well, although the spread itself appeared to have been untoasted.
Stay tuned: Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman said yesterday that the publication will be hosting its own bagel event soon on the Hill.
On a personal note, as a long-suffering displaced New York bagel devotee, your Capitol Hill reporter, Marc Rod, is sad to report that he was unable to stay in line for a bagel. He will, of course, keep Jewish Insider’s readership up to date on all of Capitol Hill’s critical bagel-related news.
tackling hate
Jewish leaders, officials gather at U.N. for antisemitism summit
Fresh off of a five-day trip to Poland and Germany, during which he spoke with government and faith leaders about combating antisemitism worldwide, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff delivered the keynote address during a global antisemitism event at the U.N. led by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday evening, Jewish Insider’s Tori Bergel reports. Hosted by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and the Permanent Missions of Argentina, Canada, Israel, Morocco and the United Kingdom, the event featured a panel discussion, moderated by author and speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz, between Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism; former Rep. Ted Deutch, now CEO of the American Jewish Committee; and Under-Secretary General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming.
Emhoff’s mission: “My message to all of you is the same message that I carried with me throughout my trip to Europe,” Emhoff said during his opening remarks. “We must all speak out against antisemitism and call out those who don’t. Silence is not an option. We must build coalitions to tackle this epidemic of hate. We must bring together people from all backgrounds, all faiths, all ethnicities, because hate is interconnected. It affects everyone.”
Crossing the line: During the discussion, the panelists debated the circumstances under which anti-Israel comments and activity veers into antisemitism. Lipstadt said that while it is not antisemitic to disagree or find fault with the Israeli government, such criticism becomes problematic when critics single Israel out. “When you use a double standard, when you single out Israel and you use words that are generally antisemitic or give it characteristics of antisemitism, you have to ask, ‘Why? What’s going on here?’” Lipstadt said. “At the very best, at the very least, it raises questions about a person’s motivation.”
Calling out: Deutch later called out the U.N. for behaving with double standards when he was asked about global solutions to antisemitism. “It’s crazy to have to say this, but I’m going to take this moment to point out what we should all know, that Israel is a member state of the United Nations equal to every other member state of the United Nations,” Deutch said. “It’s no secret, though, that this institution, certain bodies here in particular, focus disproportionately on Israel, notwithstanding the efforts of the United States and so many of you here to change that. So we need U.N. officials to speak out, but particularly when there are insinuations that Israel itself, the Jewish state, the only Jewish state in the world, is a racist endeavor.”
the equality lounge
Shelley Zalis, mainstay of the elite conference circuit, pitches gender equity to the Davos set
In a two-story glass house set against the snow-capped peaks of the Swiss Alps, Shelley Zalis preached the gospel of gender equity. The elite audience in Zalis’ Equality Lounge make up the boardrooms and C-suite offices of Fortune 500 companies. Everyone there was an attendee at last month’s World Economic Forum, the exclusive annual gathering in Davos where admission alone costs tens of thousands of dollars. It was a fitting setting: Her audience would have to break through plenty of glass — ceilings, walls, floors — to achieve the kind of gender parity Zalis believes in, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Closing the gender gap: In her perfect world, women don’t just make as much as their male counterparts, or get promoted at the same rates. In Zalis’ vision, women also feel respected and represented and, most importantly, they get the support they need to take care of their families and get back to work. “We are losing our best leaders to caregiving,” Zalis told JI in a phone interview from her Los Angeles office, 6,000 miles from Davos. Flying around the world to elite gatherings and hobnobbing with CEOs, giving them a gentle nudge to address their own shortcomings on gender issues, is what Zalis is now best known for.
Balancing act: As reliably as one can expect to overpay for food at gatherings like Davos and Cannes Lion, one can expect to see the blonde, impeccably dressed Zalis and her Equality Lounges. She started going to many of the world’s A-list confabs 10 years ago, and soon after that, in 2015, she launched the Female Quotient, a company that provides research and consulting services to major corporations on gender issues. She is both a thorn in the side of the executives she schmoozes with, and a partner; the Davos Equality Lounge was a $2 million undertaking that was sponsored by, among others, Meta, JP Morgan Chase and Deloitte.
Show me the money: With sponsorships from major corporations that she knows need to change, how does Zalis ensure that their CEOs are committed to the cause and not just paying lip service by putting their names on her splashy branding? “It’s all about measurement and accountability,” Zalis said — and money. “A lot of the work that’s been done so far, most CEOs just hand off diversity to their DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] groups. And diversity groups have no accountability, no budget. And that’s been the problem. We’re going backwards.”
Jewish values: Zalis also always had Shabbat dinners at home with her family. “[Judaism] is core to the essence — family is the most important piece of who we are,” she said. “I come from a very Jewish family.” Her philanthropic priorities include AIPAC, the Jewish federation and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
education investigation
Lawmakers push New York officials for answers on Regents exam Israel questions
Members of New York’s congressional delegation are pressing for answers from New York State Education officials about a question relating to Israel that appeared on standardized tests for New York students last month, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: The issues surround a question on a recent global history and geography Regents exam, which asked students questions about changes over time in Israel’s territorial borders. The test displayed an image of the 1947 partition plan, and Israel’s 1949 and 2017 borders, asking students “which historical event most directly influenced the development” of the partition plan — prompting students to answer “the Holocaust”; and “which group benefited the most from the changes” — prompting students to answer “Zionists and Jewish immigrants.”
Letters: Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote to Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. last week about the exam, referring to it as “miseducation,” “ahistorical” and “offensive.” Torres’ missive was followed by a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul and Education Commissioner Betty Rosa from members of New York’s Republican delegation, led by Rep. Mike Lawler and signed by Reps. Nick Langworthy, Anthony D’Esposito, Claudia Tenney, Nick LaLota, Marc Molinaro, Elise Stefanik, Brandon Williams and Andrew Garbarino. That letter referred to the question as “abhorrent,” “anti-Semitic” and “an attack on New York’s Jewish community,” saying that the exam “blatantly promotes hateful anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric which only fan the flames of anti-Semitism in our schools.” The lawmakers called for an investigation and accountability for those responsible for the question.
On the record: “I worry that these poorly contextualized maps, which gives the impression of having been drawn by [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement] propagandists, play into the character assassination of Israel as an aggressor with ever-expanding borders, the settler-colonialist caricature,” Torres told JI earlier this week. “Second, the exam reduces Israel [to] nothing more than a response to the Holocaust. The notion that the movement for Jewish self-determination has no raison d’etre outside the Holocaust is as offensive as it is ahistorical.”
Exclusive: In further education news, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) wrote to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona earlier this week to highlight a recent Title VI complaint filed by George Washington University Jewish and Israeli students alleging a campaign of harassment by a particular professor, Jewish Insider has learned. “The Department of Education’s recent Title VI guidance is not enough,” Gottheimer wrote. “I respectfully ask that you expedite rulemaking efforts, as this important step in combating hate is long overdue.”
exclusive
Commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary, lawmakers seek to honor Golda Meir
A new House bill aimed at honoring Israel’s upcoming 75th anniversary would create a run of commemorative coins featuring former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod has learned. The legislation is set to be introduced on Friday by Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), ahead of Israel’s 75th anniversary, which begins the evening of April 25. Meir was Israel’s fourth prime minister, and the first woman to lead the Jewish state; born in Ukraine, she spent some of her childhood and young adulthood in Milwaukee, becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen. She died in 1978 in Jerusalem at age 80.
Quotable: “Golda Meir’s story is a testament to the progress of the Jewish people, and that of Jewish women in particular,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement. “As a founder of the State of Israel, she modeled leadership for future generations and was fundamental in strengthening the United States-Israel partnership. I’m proud to sponsor this legislation to cement her place in history.”
Honoring: Garbarino said that the coin would be a “fitting commemoration of the critical relationship between the United States and our friend and ally, Israel.” He continued, “Prime Minister Golda Meir was a trailblazer and remarkable world leader who is deserving of this recognition and more. Under her leadership, Israel became the free, democratic nation it is today.”
Not-for-profit: The proceeds from selling the proposed coins would benefit the nonprofit Kiryat Sanz Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Israel. While considered legal tender with set face values, commemorative coins are sold at a surcharge, with proceeds allocated to charities. Commemorative coin bills must receive support from two-thirds of a chamber of Congress before they can be voted on. Since 1982, when the practice of minting commemorative coins was reinstated, no coin has been commissioned to honor a foreign leader — although a 1893 coin honored Spanish Queen Isabella of Castille and a 1992 coin honored Christopher Columbus. More recent coins have honored a range of causes and individuals such as breast cancer awareness, Negro Leagues baseball, Mark Twain and astronaut Christa McAuliffe.
🕯️ Remembering: Legendary songwriter and composer Burt Bacharach, whose career spanned eight decades, died at 94.
A search-and-rescue team from Israel surveys damage outside the ruins of a building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, following Monday’s earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people. Israeli rescuers have pulled 18 individuals from the rubble and will continue their efforts through the weekend.
Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau issued a ruling on Thursday permitting the rescuers, who come from IDF Home Front Command and United Hatzalah, to continue their work through Shabbat.
