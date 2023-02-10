Worthy Reads

👨 Digging Doug: Politico’s Michael Shaffer explores the popularity enjoyed by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, two years into his run in Washington. “Not long ago, it might have confounded Washington to hear that a middle-aged corporate-lawyer white-guy dad figure would be a breakout media star of the Biden administration even as the Beltway smart set tsk-tsks the barrier-breaking veep’s political chops, the subject of grim stories in the past two weeks in both the New York Times and the Washington Post. Plainly, Emhoff shines in some ways Harris doesn’t — which reflects his own innate political touch, the kind of instinctive connection that even some Harris supporters worry she doesn’t show. ‘He is just a very approachable, normal guy who, within the span of a decade, went from going on a blind date with the California attorney general, to, literally less than 10 years later, flying out on an Air Force jet representing our country at Auschwitz,’ says Brian Brokaw, a longtime California Democratic strategist who knows both of them well. ‘He’s a trailblazer in his own way, one that I don’t think he necessarily sought out to be. But he also seems to be doing a pretty good job at it.’” [Politico]

💰 Pay for Slay: In Newsweek, William Daroff, the CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, raises concerns about the continuation of Palestinian Authority “martyr payments” to individuals who commit acts of terror against Israelis. “Khairi Alqam, who last week shot seven dead at a Jerusalem synagogue before he was neutralized, has secured his passage to heaven and his family’s ascent into the Palestinian upper class. He carried out his attack on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and took the lives of several children. The adolescent who opened fire on two random passersby the next day near Jerusalem’s City of David was taken alive — he will draw a monthly salary for the duration of his prison term. Those payments can add up: just ask Karim and Maher Younes, the murderers of Avraham Bromberg. The cousins, who were recently released, have received $1.2 million since the beginning of their incarceration in 1983. Surely, they will live out their golden years in great comfort.” [Newsweek]

👪 Family Legacy: The New York Times’ James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams, who are writing a book about the Redstone family, explore how Shari Redstone facilitated the takeover of her family’s media empire following the ouster of Les Moonves as CEO of CBS. “That Ms. Redstone would ever be in a position to challenge Mr. Moonves — or any of her father’s other handpicked male executives — once seemed unfathomable to anyone who knew the family’s dynamic. The irascible Mr. Redstone had belittled and marginalized his daughter (and had driven his son, Brent, to abandon the business and family entirely and retreat to a Colorado ranch). Mr. Redstone had long disparaged his daughter to Viacom executives, board members — practically anyone who would listen. He pelted her with profanity-laced emails and faxes, according to several former Viacom executives who were copied on the missives. When his longtime lawyer and confidant, George Abrams, among those who saw the messages, begged Mr. Redstone not to use such hurtful language, he erupted, insisting he’d call his daughter whatever he pleased.” [NYTimes]

💸 Goldman’s Gamble: The Wall Street Journal’s AnnaMaria Andriotis and Peter Rudegeair look at Atlanta businessman and GreenSky co-founder David Zalik, whose company was acquired by Goldman Sachs last year. “One of Atlanta’s richest men despite ending his formal education as a teenager, Mr. Zalik stands apart from the Ivy Leaguers and MBAs that populate Goldman. The son of a math professor, Mr. Zalik skipped high school to enroll at Auburn University just shy of his 14th birthday but dropped out after starting his first company. He went on to launch ventures in technology, real estate and banking before co-founding GreenSky in 2006. Home-improvement loans came first. GreenSky recruited retailers such as Home Depot Inc. to offer financing for shoppers looking to renovate a kitchen or install new windows. The company later expanded into financing cosmetic surgeries and other elective procedures. By 2018, it was making $1 billion in loans per quarter, funded by a small group of regional banks. And it was profitable, a rare feat for an online lender at the time.” [WSJ]

🚁 Beneath the Rubble: In The Atlantic, Ayşegül Sert explains how government corruption in Turkey has contributed to the high death toll in this week’s earthquake. “I have often heard, in the aftermath of corruption scandals, some Turkish people say things like Okay, yes, they steal. So what? Every government has stolen from us; at least they give to the people by building bridges, airports, and roads. Now the bridges have broken, the airports are closed, and roads have cracked open as if meteors had fallen on them, preventing emergency help from reaching desperate areas. In the affected region, a shopping mall is reported to have collapsed, along with a historic mosque, and hospitals were destroyed, forcing patients and caregivers out in the cold. Electricity, fuel, gas, and running water are scarce. Gaziantep Castle, a landmark that stood strong from the Hittite to Roman and Byzantine periods, has been severely damaged. There are reports of mangled Orthodox and Armenian churches, as well as synagogues — sites of worship that were some of the few reminders of a multiethnic history that the government has tried to stamp out.” [TheAtlantic]