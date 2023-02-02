Worthy Reads

🪑 Klain to Fame: The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos looks at how Ron Klain navigated the challenges of the White House and Democratic infighting during his tenure as White House chief of staff. “For the first two years of the Biden Administration, the chief of staff’s office — it’s the corner office of the West Wing — has belonged to Ron Klain, a lawyer and suburban father of three with limited celebrity but an uncanny command of how to wield power in Washington. Mike Donilon, a longtime Biden aide who is currently a senior adviser in the White House, told me that Klain ‘has an ability to make the levers of government work that I certainly don’t have, and I don’t know how many others do.’ Klain’s involvement across the full spectrum of Biden’s Presidency — the grappling with Congress, Trumpism, Afghanistan, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — was so extensive that Republicans referred to him as the Prime Minister.” [NewYorker]

🇮🇷 Inside Iran: The Washington Post’s Jason Rezaian dissects Iran’s use of executions as a tool to strike fear into the hearts of protesters demonstrating against the regime in Tehran. “In the days and weeks that followed my arrest, I was shuttled from my solitary confinement cell to an interrogation room, always blindfolded. I was regularly told in these violent sessions that I would in all likelihood be beheaded. More than once, that message was delivered directly by Hossein Taeb, who was the long-serving head of the Revolutionary Guard’s intelligence organization. The shadowy Taeb is known to be one of the architects of Iran’s policy of taking foreign nationals hostage, as well as exterminating all potential political opponents of the regime… The terror is the point. These ‘trials’ are meant to send a message to the condemned and to anyone else who might be paying attention, from the complicit bureaucrats tasked with carrying out the orders, to the public at large — and abroad.” [WashPost]



👨👨 Sam’s Sib: Puck’s Teddy Schleifer looks at how Gabe Bankman-Fried, the brother of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, built relationships in Washington and how he is weathering the collapse of his brother’s cryptocurrency empire. “Gabe became an unexpected power player in Washington — popular in part because people genuinely liked him, but also, of course, because people genuinely loved his money. He was also not naive about his privileged position. He was well-aware there was no way he would have run a well-funded, well-known lobbying group in his mid-20s if he was not lucky enough to be born as Sam’s brother. ‘G.B.F.,’ as some called him (yes, he approached coveted D.C. initialism status), was welcomed alongside S.B.F. at congressional policy retreats. He had an executive assistant. He hosted congressmen at fundraisers with friends and spoke at ideas summits on pandemic-prevention topics. He was invited to a White House correspondents dinner weekend party (as a guest of Semafor, which launched with a $10 million investment delivered by Gabe) and to the White House itself, accompanying his brother for multiple lobbying meetings with senior Biden staff.” [Puck]

👨 Post Mortem: The Washington Post’s Dan Zak travels around New York’s 3rd Congressional District with former congressional candidate Robert Zimmerman, who is considering his next political move following his November loss to Rep. George Santos (R-NY). “‘I carry the pain and frustration of the loss with me,’ Zimmerman said earlier Friday, standing at Grace Avenue and Bond Street in Great Neck. He wore a belted overcoat in herringboned earth tones. In the winter sun, he looked very much like a congressman. ‘But you can’t let it get you down. You let it motivate you.’ While George Santos seems to be nowhere, Robert Zimmerman seems to be everywhere. Santos is running from the media on Capitol Hill; Zimmerman is running toward them in Long Island. He received an ovation last month at an interfaith service at Temple Beth El, where New York Attorney General Letitia James introduced him as the inverse of the man who beat him: ‘someone who I adore,’ ‘someone who stands up and speaks truth. And facts. Right? And honesty. A man of great integrity.’” [WashPost]



🤝 Collaborative Effort: In eJewishPhilanthropy, Linda Gradstein spotlights the joint efforts of three Israeli NGOs operating in Africa. “The lives of a group of children from South Sudan hung in the balance, the promise of heart surgery resting more than 1,700 miles away in Tel Aviv. The Israeli nonprofit Save a Child’s Heart, which offers life-saving procedures in Israel to children from all over the world, had recently identified several in the impoverished African country who were excellent candidates for the surgery. ‘We saw them and we knew we could help them, but we didn’t have the logistical support on the ground,’ said Simon Fisher, SACH’s executive director. Now, such support in Africa is fast becoming a reality. Three Israeli humanitarian nonprofits working on the continent — IsraAID, Innovation: Africa and Save a Child’s Heart — have begun collaborating on projects, with a push from the Kirsh Foundation, which donates tens of millions of dollars to the three groups. ‘This collaboration is very unique and does not happen very often between nonprofit organizations in general and the humanitarian space in particular,’ IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer told eJP.” [eJP]