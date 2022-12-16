👋 Good Friday morning!

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who recently returned from the World Cup in Qatar, raised eyebrows earlier this week with his comment that Qatar is “in many ways… our best partner in the region.”

Speaking to JI this week, Murphy, who was joined on the trip by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), downplayed concerns about Qatar and its influence-peddling in Washington and elsewhere. “It’s a pretty well-practiced technique for foreign governments to fund think tanks here. We should talk about it, but it’s a lot of countries,” Murphy told JI’s Marc Rod. He said he “[did] not know much about” recent allegations that Qatar had bribed high-level European Union officials to secure support for hosting the World Cup. (For more on that, The New York Timestook a deeper look at Qatar’s courting of European officials.)

Responding to Murphy and Omar’s recent trip, Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) told JI this week, “I personally wouldn’t party with the Qatari government, but we need to have diplomatic conversations with some countries with problematic human rights records. Qatar does have an important U.S. airbase. However, they are all too close to the Muslim Brotherhood, are not helpful in the Abraham Accords process, and have a terrible record with their so-called guest workers.”

The Senate passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense and national security policy bill, last night, sending it to the president for his signature. The Senate also passed a one-week funding bill to keep the government open for the coming week, giving lawmakers until the end of next week to finalize the 2023 budget.

The Tel Aviv Hilton was the site of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations last night, where guests dined on kosher lamb biryani and chicken machboos and sipped non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees heard speeches from Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, Israeli Minister of Cooperation Issawi Frej and a video address from Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu.

This morning, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace will host an event with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in conversation with Carnegie President Tino Cuéllar to discuss President Joe Biden’s foreign policy during the first two years of his administration.

Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt will be speaking with White House Jewish Liaison Shelley Greenspan during a pre-Shabbat Zoom briefing for the Jewish community at noon today.

Hanukkah begins on Sunday evening, and with it comes celebrations across Washington. On Sunday night, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are hosting a Hanukkah gathering at their residence, while the National Menorah Lighting will take place on the White House Ellipse. On Monday evening, the White House will host its annual Hanukkah reception.